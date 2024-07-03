Part One: How We Got Here

Sage and I have been working to track the emergence of Ivermectin as a prophylactic “vaccine” to combat the purported novel coronavirus, SARS-Cov2.

Building on research from the following post 👇 we dove further into some of the players who crammed Ivermectin into your Brain Vector.

Let’s begin with a pull quote from the following "Horse” post:

Hunting for Ivermectin My long-running series Late Sleepers is all about ivermectin, or rather my belief that its rise from humble anti-parasitic to political shibboleth and cultish panacea began as a foreign intelligence operation. I believe that ivermectinist-in-chief Pierre Kory is, wittingly or unwittingly, a Russian asset. (And I don’t believe he’s the only one.) I actually have Pierre Kory to thank for a number of my weird obsessions. In 2021 I saw him appear on Bret Weinstein’s podcast. “That’s a liar. He’s lying and he knows it,” I said aloud, to no one in particular. Overnight, ivermectin was everywhere. I could barely wrap my head around what was happening. I reached out to Bret’s wife, Heather Heying (who I considered to be the more reasonable of the two), and asked her if she could send me a link to someone other than Pierre Kory. She wrote back, glibly, something to the effect that I should do my own research. So I did. If you have seen this infographic, well, you’ve seen this infographic. It appears less frequently now than it did a couple of years ago, but for a while it was everywhere. The site it promotes promises to be a real-time meta-analysis of the studies evaluating ivermectin for COVID-19. The fact that this is not a serious meta-analysis is not up for debate. It ruthlessly cherry-picks outcomes, compares apples to oranges, and includes data which is either low-quality or fraudulent. Don’t believe me? Check this out.

Wow, a randomised controlled trial (n=399) showing “significantly lower COVID-19 cases with ivermectin prophylaxis.” So what’s the problem? Well the authors of the meta-analysis got this information from a press release by French company Medincell. You mean they didn’t read the study? Nope. How do I know that? Because no one has read the study. It was never published. And this is what happens if you try to access the press release today. It’s gone. Not only did Medincell never publish their findings, they’d prefer we forget the whole thing. I don’t know whether the study ever actually took place, but what I do know is that a few days after publishing the press release breathlessly announcing the promising results of their ivermectin study, they released another press release (see below). It was, one way or another, a stunt to improve their stock valuation and it probably made someone a lot of money.

Part Two: Sarah Picks Up The Research

I searched [MedinCell + Ivermectin] and found that MedinCell has developed a long-acting INJECTABLE form of Ivermectin.

From fiercepharma.com👇

By Nick Paul Taylor Dec 22, 2020 8:10am

MedinCell has shared phase 1 data on the continuous daily administration of ivermectin. The results are an early step in a program that could lead to the use of a long-acting injectable formulation of the molecule. Interest in the use of ivermectin in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 has waxed and waned over the course of the pandemic, with initial enthusiasm generated by in vitro results giving way to doubts as a preprint on the effect of the drug on coronavirus-related deaths was withdrawn. Despite the doubts, the inexpensive drug, which is primarily used as an antiparasitic therapy, has been used widely off-label in parts of the world, and evidence of its effects continues to accrue. MedinCell wants to contribute to the case for ivermectin. The French biotech is running a phase 1 trial to assess the effect of giving ivermectin daily, generating data to suggest the drug can safely be administered for one month at doses up to 75 µg/kg. The data are feeding into a broader development program that is leveraging MedinCell’s BEPO drug delivery technology. MedinCell said the trial is designed to show the safety of ivermectin “when taken daily in oral form in order to simulate the continuous release of the drug by a long-acting injectable.” Work on the long-acting injectable is advancing in parallel to the clinical trial. MedinCell said it has run in vivo tests of several injectable formulations with a view to developing a prefilled syringe of the drug that is stable for two years at room temperature. The candidates are designed to form small subcutaneous depots of ivermectin to enable the ongoing release of the drug. By the end of 2020, MedinCell plans to start preliminary preclinical regulatory development of a candidate that could release ivermectin for one or two months. MedinCell is also working on a three-month formulation. MedinCell is extending the release of ivermectin using its BEPO technology. The technology is based on copolymers and a biocompatible solvent that are formulated with the active ingredient. After administration, the components trap the active ingredient in a depot that then gradually degrades by hydrolysis to release the ingredient. Teva has signed up to work with MedinCell on central nervous system indications. By applying the technology to ivermectin, MedinCell is aiming to create a product that can be used to protect people from COVID-19 or prevent disease progression in people who were recently exposed to the virus. MedinCell said it may be ready to file for approval late next year.

And look who’s funding👇

This is still being promoted as of January, 2023!

Here’s a Medicell Tweet promoting the January 5, 2023 press release:

The SAIVE Trial is the one Horse mentioned that never happened. It’s also the one that really got this Ivermectin Party started.

I double checked Horse’s claim:

It’s gone. Not only did Medincell never publish their findings, they’d prefer we forget the whole thing. I don’t know whether the study ever actually took place, but what I do know is that a few days after publishing the press release breathlessly announcing the promising results of their ivermectin study, they released another press release (see below). It was, one way or another, a stunt to improve their stock valuation and it probably made someone a lot of money.

And as far as I can tell, Horse is correct. Here’s what I found:

PART Three: Sage wonders if this is why Pierre Kory was selling Ivermectin hard as a Vaccine-like Prophylactic

Just in case you are not clocking that this “Injectable Ivermectin” is the SAME OP as the mRNA injectable “vaccines”:

In 2017, during the Zika purported pandemic, Dr. Robert Malone was already floating how to use anti-virals as a "vaccine". 2017: “…if a drug could be administered prophylactically, like a VACCINE…”

Which was the lead talking point of How to Save the World Dark Satanic Horse podcast.

Prophylactic use of Ivermectin could END THE PANDEMIC, Y’ALL!

IVERMECTIN AS A VACCINE:

DECEMBER 8, 2020

Oh look, more funding! The continuous drip, drip, drip of ivermectin literally into your veins will first be tested on malaria…before dumping it into your veins for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Which is exactly the same as malaria…?

April 08, 2024 at 01:10 pm EDT

Global health agency Unitaid has awarded Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) an extension grant of up to US$ 6 million over three years to fund the clinical phase 1 activities of long-acting injectable mdc-STM. If proven safe, effective, and acceptable, mdc-STM could have a significant impact on transmission of malaria among vulnerable populations in high-transmission areas. mdc-STM is an investigational three-month active injectable formulation of ivermectin using Medincell’s BEPO® technology to fight malaria transmission. A previous grant of $6.4 million was awarded in March 2020 by Unitaid to fund the formulation research phase and preclinical activities of the program conducted by Medincell and the project consortium members, IRD, IRSS and CIRDES. Medincell is committed to the fight against the major global health threats, such as malaria that remains endemic in 85 countries representing 50% of the world's population. According to WHO estimates, 249 million people were infected worldwide in 2022, 94% of them in Africa, leading to 580,000 deaths in the area.

PART FOUR: The Ghost Trial

So let’s take a look at the information that is available for the SAIVE ghost trial, which FLCCC still lists on their website:

From clinicaltrials.gov:

The principal investigator of the trial was ANNA Kostova, MD. I could find exactly nothing on ANNA Kostova, MD. Nada, zip, zilch. Like she doesn’t exist. Which is weird for a doctor that is supposedly the principal investigator on big ass study being cited everywhere, right?

I did find an ANA Kostova though. Probably a typo (wink, wink), sometimes you accidentally add an extra ‘N’ when you are inputting a principal investigator name 🤷🏻‍♀️. And I’d say, “Nooooo, that can’t be her”, except…

That AbbVie bit is kinda hard to ignore.

By the way, in case you’re interested in the technology that will be delivering your INJECTABLE IVERMECTIN…

BEPO Technology that will be delivering your injectable Ivermectin.

This article presents BEPO®, an in situ forming depot (ISFD) technology mediated by a solvent-exchange mechanism. The matrix of the in situ formed drug delivery depot is composed of the combination of a diblock (DB) and a triblock (TB) polyethylene glycol-polyester copolymer. This combination offers a broad capability to tune the release of a wide variety of drugs to the desired pharmacokinetics. The work described in the present article demonstrates that the delivery rate and profile can be adjusted by changing the composition of either TB or DB or the relative ratio between them, among other parameters. It has been shown that the polymeric composition of the formulation has a substantial impact on the solvent exchange rate between the organic solvent and the surrounding aqueous medium which subsequently determines the internal structure of the resulting depot and the delivery of the therapeutic cargo. This has been demonstrated studying the in vitro release of two model molecules: bupivacaine and ivermectin.

Everyone loves a good injection of polyethylene glycol-polyester copolymer.

Paging Peter McCullough. Sounds like we’ve got a brighter future coming.