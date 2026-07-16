Happy Sunday,

Monday ,

Tuesday ,

Wednesday (this is ridiculous)

Thursday friends ! I can rarely ever start and finish a post in the same day, but my goodness, this has just been egregious. This would’ve gone out [day before] yesterday, but as I was crossing out Monday and putting Tuesday in its place I got a call from the skatepark. Somehow, a skate obstacle left my kiddo looking like he took a bullet to the chest - which is not an exaggeration.

✋ WARNING 🤚 graphic photo incoming…

Soooooo we ended up needed stitches last night, which put us home quite late - too late to finish this up.

Which brings us right on up to Wednesday [which sucked balls and now it’s Thursday], and absolutely feels like it should be fucking Friday of next week to me. The good news for this post is that I’m still getting regular alert emails about cyclosporiasis, so at least it’s still relevant 😂.

Good news for me, bad news for buttholes.

SIDE NOTE 👇 I feel like now is a good time to apologize for my terrible humor and even less-present-than-usual filter. I was already feeling generally overwhelmed by a number of factors that were entirely unrelated to the impromptu trip to the stitchery last night. And now I am overwhelmed++ and very tired.

Ok, did you just read ‘cyclospora’ up there and think, “Gosh, I wish we had some toxic injectable mRNA that could fight those pesky parasites! And I wish that injection would have more lipid nanoparticles, and be diagnostic!!!!”

Me too.

Get excited because this mRNA train ain’t stopping.

If you’ve been here for a while you might recall that I thought it very likely that parasites would be used to deploy more injections. I wrote about that here 👇

And here👇

Why parasites? My working hypothesis was that there could be a shift to injections for parasites because people were going to wise up after the covid injection experience.

I thought people would decide that asymptomatic infection, from a never isolated “virus”, according to the PCR not-a-test was a load of shit. And I thought that there would be a rejection of endless shots. Welp…I was wrong about that. But the Parasite Push continues.

The benefit of a parasite is that it is visible in a sample. From a sick person. Usually with a basic bitch microscope.

Like if someone is sick, you can take a sample of their relevant fluids and SEE the perp (parasite…perpasite?) in action. You don’t need any fetal bovine serum or acid rinses or G force spinning to isolate them. You don’t need fancy assays and tests that look at shadows on the wall with electron microscopes.

If you have even dipped a toe into “alternative” media platforms (like Rumble), you have certainly experienced the Parasite Push. You have been advertised Ivermectin ad nauseum.

Relevant👇

And just a reminder y’all, I am not casting stones here. I fell for this bullshit hook, line, and sinker just like I fell for Bob Malone on Rogan. Looking back I cannot believe I was so fucking gullible, but the whole murdering the world thing really caught me off guard. I try and give myself a little grace for how long it took me to realize that I had been gently herded right into the “alternative narrative”. And that anything presented through any media must be questioned. DOH!

Everyone is doing the best they can. I truly believe that. This unfortunately also applies to satanic pedophiles trying enslave us into a digital gulag and extinguish humanity as we know it.

Anywhoozle...

Back to parasites and IVM. I still don’t have it all figured out (obviously), but I KNOW that They™ have pushed the parasite story and advertised antiparasitic drugs, and a multitude of supplements to all the people that found “alternative” media platforms during covid. I think this was/is largely to keep everyone operating within the medical pharmaceutical model.

Whether you are seeing your family doc for your prescriptions … or ordering IVM from The Wellness Company (who I covered here and here and here)… or gobbling supplements recommended by Trusted Experts™ at the FLCCC (I know it has another name now but I’m not going to look it up) … you are still playing within the paradigm.

Take pills. For symptoms if you’re sick.

Take pills. Prophylactically if you aren’t.

Which brings me to our current situation. Surely you have heard plenty about the cyclosporiasis parasite? Apparently it’s causing explosive diarrhea across the country. I’m receiving regular notifications about what it is, where it’s coming from, and what you can do to protect yourself.

🤫pssssst…. it comes from FECAL MATTER on fresh produce. Which is gross, however not rocket science, folks. Constant updates seem entirely unnecessary.

PLOT TWIST 👉 IVM doesn’t work!

So apparently this uber contagious parasite that comes from fecal matter is hard to study because it can’t be continuously cultured (grown) in a Petri dish 😂.

"Despite its public health significance, research is hindered by methodological challenges, including inability to culture in vitro/in vivo and limited genomic characterization." (source)

Which means they are going to have a really hard time making a helpful “vaccine” for an issue that should be addressed through basic hygiene.

Oh look it’s mRNA technology for parasites! 👇

This paper is a review of the progress of parasitic mRNA injections. Which sounds like they are going to try and fight parasites with mRNA.

I skimmed this paper and it was mostly more of the same. Parasitic vaccines and antigens and delivery systems and immune response blah blah blah.

Until I came to the word theronostic. Aha. There it is.

Theranostics is a precision medicine approach that combines diagnostics and therapy to treat disease, primarily cancer (thus far).

This paper proposes that a single lipid nanoparticle could theoretically contain mRNA encoding both:

a parasite antigen (therapeutic component) a reporter protein such as NanoLuc luciferase (diagnostic component)

In addition to their specific uses, mRNA technologies provide considerable potential for theranostic strategies that combine diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities into a unified platform. This approach is very effective for the management of intricate parasite infections. A singular mRNA-LNP construct might be designed to co-express a parasite antigen (to provoke an immune response) and a reporter protein, such as Nano luciferase (as a diagnostic indicator) [237, 238]. The effective expression of the reporter, upon injection, could be measured using a straightforward blood assay, offering immediate, individualized insights into vaccine uptake and bio distribution (the diagnostic function). Concurrently, the identical construct would activate the immune system against the specific pathogen (the therapeutic function). This theranostic competence would facilitate the assessment of therapy efficacy and inform intervention plans, advancing the field towards a more personalized and adaptive framework for managing parasitic infections.

By the way, let me just clear this up. You might think that the proposed diagnostic would be diagnosing a parasitic infection.

And you would be wrong.

It isn’t diagnosing parasites. Instead, it’s largely diagnosing the performance of the mRNA platform itself. Was it delivered? Was it expressed? How much? Did expression persist? You know, a lot of the questions everyone was left asking after they rolled the mRNA shots out to the world and people started dropping dead...

The newer language discusses the injectable mRNA technology platform as integrated systems that could combine vaccination, therapy, biomarkers, diagnostics, monitoring, and adaptive treatment. All while building worldwide collaboration to help neglected people and discover global health equity 🤮.

Conclusion

mRNA-based medicines offer a breakthrough approach to combating neglected parasitic zoonotic diseases, with the potential to create innovative vaccinations, tailored treatments, and better diagnostic tools. The adaptability and rapid development capability of mRNA platforms, which have shown efficient in recent viral vaccine successes, offer a potential foundation for combating complex parasitic illnesses including cysticercosis, cryptosporidiosis, and filariasis. However, critical barriers remain to be overcome, including an incomplete understanding of the protective immune responses required, a lack of reliable animal models for accurate assessment, and significant challenges related to the efficient delivery, stabilization, and scalable production of mRNA formulations. To promote mRNA-based therapies in parasitology, nanoparticle-based delivery technologies, better chemical modifications for higher mRNA stability, and optimized, cost-effective manufacturing procedures are critical. In order to address these technical obstacles, it will be important to build strong worldwide collaboration , enhance research funding, and undertake a cross-disciplinary collaborative effort. If these limitations can overcome, mRNA therapies have the potential to revolutionize parasitic disease control, providing significant benefits to neglected people while also contributing significantly to global health equity .

Here’s the current mRNA Malaria Trial for anyone who’s interested:

Trial Details

This is a randomized, dose-escalation Phase I/IIa trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and efficacy of an investigational RNA-based vaccine (BNT165e) for prevention of P. falciparum malaria in healthy malaria-naive adults. The multi-antigen malaria vaccine (designated BNT165e) is a combination of three distinct RNAs, BNT165c and BNT165d (composed of BNT165d1 and BNT165d2), encoding P. falciparum antigens encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles. The BNT165c RNA encodes the full Plasmodium falciparum circumsporozoite protein. The BNT165d1 and BNT165d2 RNAs both encode conserved, immunogenic segments of liver stage-expressed proteins.

This is BioNTech's Phase I/IIa trial of BNT165e, a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulated three-component mRNA malaria vaccine intended to prevent Plasmodium falciparum infection. It is a first-in-human dose escalation study.

It is not described as a theranostic product, and there are no reporter genes or imaging components listed in the protocol. Read the study details here.

This is the first one and BioNTech is treating it more like a platform optimization study than a single product trial. The protocol evaluates multiple dose combinations, multiple dosing schedules, three different RNA components, and controlled human infection. This seems like an interest in optimizing the platform as much as evaluating one vaccine candidate. Man, where can I sign up? Who’s with me???

Turns out I delayed finishing this post just long enough for McCullough/Hulscher to tap in on the cyclosporiasis situation.

In an explosive (😉) 54 mouse study, which is way larger than the 8 Mouse Gold Standard 😂, nano-curcumin performed as well as regular curcumin and antibiotics (the current standard of care). It apparently also showed evidence of preventing relapse during an extensive 16 day follow up period.

If only we had known that NANO-CURCUMIN was the answer.

We would’ve saved so much toilet paper.

Before you rush out and stock up on nano-curcumin, please do keep in mind that this exciting news came from a study that included just 54 mice. Which, although is quite a few more than 8, is still a small number. These mice were given a parasitic infection in a laboratory setting, which looks zero percent similar to how a parasitic infection would occur in the wild (see excerpt below).

👉 Fun Fact: Oral gavage is a precise method for administering specific volumes of liquids, drugs, or compounds directly into the stomach of research animals, typically mice and rats.

All that to say I don’t know what’s going on with the parasite situation, but it’s not nothing. Just google fighting parasites and you’ll be hit with a barrage of ways to manage the struggle….

In the spring Lyme was all the rage:

Now we have the diarrhea parasite exploding across the country and the media.

For a little back story on how parasites, germs, and diseases have been used to manipulate the masses into taking injections please see the following:

Disney/OCIAA Productions Presents: Malaria, DDT, & Polio Conspiracy Sarah · January 22, 2025 I have always been interested in the psychology of media. Those of you that have followed me for a while will already know that my mom seeded this interest in me. She always insisted on muting commercials, and got rid of TV entirely by the time I was 7. She used trips to the grocery store to teach us how companies advertise specifically to children… Read full story

Disney's Long History of Predictive Coding Conspiracy Sarah · January 9, 2025 This post is a follow up to my last post about how easily the attention of the masses is guided and manipulated. My original intention was to write this post, but that last one got away from me and here we are. Read full story

And the shots roll on…