Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAired's avatar
JAired
Jul 16Edited

I believe I speak for others when I say, "We love your unfiltered self."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Jul 16

I do hope Your child recovers swiftly!

As for the jabs o' toxins? I'll risk diarrhea, explosive or otherwise, before I will be getting any of those shots!

Interestingly, I guess I am out of the loop. First I heard of Cyclospora reading this piece. No fear, though. Just rolling My eyes with a "Here We go again" thought. Thanks for bringing it forth!

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conspiracy Sarah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture