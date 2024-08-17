Did You See DR MIKE YEADON on The Delingpod?
Nothing on the World Stage (IVERMECTIN) is accidental. Nothing.
Have you seen this interview? I’m curious because as of this writing, James Delingpole’s interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon, posted one week ago (8/10/24), has just 48 ‘likes’ and 10 comments.
This is a live recording of the Delingpod podcast, recorded in June of 2024. Dr. Yeadon’s interview begins around the 29:00 mark, and I think it’s worth watching. There is a transcript included, however unfortunately it’s in Welsh (which I don’t speak), or I’d include it here.
Mike mentions the heavy censorship he’s experienced, and the engagement on this post seems to support this. Delingpole’s substack has nearly 10,000 subscribers, and his top posts have well over 200 ‘likes’. Yet this one has just under 50.
Mike Yeadon, former Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer, is a pretty annoying thorn in the side of the covid fake pandemic narrative. I’ve clipped a few parts of the interview, although I suggest you watch it in its entirety.
Intentional Harm
Mike has concluded that “vaccines” have NEVER been useful and were ALWAYS INTENTIONALLY HARMFUL, with the long term objective being access to your body.
👉 Vaccines are introduced on the first day of life, with very little exception. Belief in their necessity and requirement is fundamental to the modern Problem-Reaction-Solution control mechanism known as medicine.
No Contagion
For someone with such a distinguished career in this field, Mike has a very rare quality known as humility. It is super inconvenient as it has allowed Mike to admit the following:
He had not read the primary literature regarding transmissibility before “covid”.
He has now read the literature and is certain that respiratory illnesses are not contagious and cannot be transmitted between humans.
👉 Belief in contagion and asymptomatic transmission coupled with the PCR Not a Test was, in my opinion, the lynchpin of the fake pandemic.
Your Heroes Are Part of the OP
Mike continues on his path of Super Inconvenient Consequence by declining a lucrative spot in the Tier 2 psychological operation of early ”alternative” treatments.
👉 Tier 2 Heroes were delivered to you via well orchestrated media to catch the swath of useless eaters that managed to avoid the Tier 1 injectable psyop known as “mRNA vaccines”.
IVERMECTIN and Supplements are POISON
Yeadon goes on to call out the “miracle” PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG IVERMECTIN, and all the bullshit supplements being peddled along side it.
Nothing on The World Stage is Accidental. Nothing.
👉 It is now abundantly clear to me that the use of ivermectin was encouraged using run of the mill reverse psychology techniques. To think that the murderers of the world would not have planned a protocol for those that refused the injectable round is shortsighted and lazy and ludicrous…and I’m talking to myself as much as anyone here.
I get it. I hate it every time I realize that there’s another layer to this seemingly endlessly layered psychological operation. I hate it every time I’m wrong and have to readjust my understanding of what I thought I knew. It’s exhausting. Which, make no mistake, is part of the plan. And hell, I’m open to being wrong about this too.
But I don’t think I am.
Reverse psychology
A technique involving the assertion of a belief or behavior that is opposite to the one desired, with the expectation that this approach will encourage the subject of the persuasion to do what is actually desired. This technique relies on the psychological phenomenon of reactance, in which a person has a negative emotional reaction to being persuaded, and thus chooses the option which is being advocated against. This may work especially well on a person who is resistant by nature, while direct requests work best for people who are compliant. The one being manipulated is usually unaware of what is really going on.
Direct Request to the Compliant 71%:
Reverse Psychology Manipulation for The Dissident Other %:
THIS IS STILL PART OF THE PSYOP, Y’ALL 👇
If you think I’m a crazy controlled opposition bot, I don’t give a fuck, so don’t waste your breath. Please do not post links to all the billions of free doses of IVM that [always altruistic] Merck has given to “save” Africans. And you need not tell me about the Nobel
Propaganda Prize and how IVM is going to cure cancer. I saw all this shit back in 2021 (when I fell for it) as it was delivered to me through the curated Tier 2 Media Team.
I will suggest that if you find your panties are in a wad about your miracle SYNTHETIC molecule IVERMECTIN, perhaps you should consider your religious attachment to it, and how you came to feel so emotionally connected to a pharmaceutical product.
I don’t fully understand the extent of IVM’s role in the murdering of the world, but I am quite certain that its rise to stardom is anything but an organic evolution.
In the words of Dr. Yeadon:
Once you spot the authorities lying to you, making one serious lie, why would you believe anything else they ever said?
"The fact that the maximal exhaled viral load of infected persons occurs before the development of actual symptoms should concern all who might come into close indoor proximity with maskless presymptomatic 'super spreaders'."
Pierre Kory, USA Today, July 1, 2020
Reminder
and now i'm pretty much laughing my own panties off! your timing is perfect and i'm loving being the butt of the joke. getting the short end of choosing my own underwear? hmmmm. as long as it isn't rainbow coloured with clips for dildos.
yesterday i read dr tess lawrie, who expresses her respect for dr. yeadon and has asked him to talk with her about ... can i say it, the 'i' word? [headshake.]
i'm not saying you are wrong, sarah, to be questioning the viability of that i-word stuff! it would be absolutely brilliant for the pharma-ptb to psyop the i word two do two things: convince many that it is great — and then poison it (and the consumers). and by some kind of negative psychological op, convince the few that it is itself a poison regardless of them having added poison to it! lol! what to do? what to believe? maybe stop taking all pharmaceuticals and supplements that originate in pharma. hmmmm yeadon's all vaccines are and were designed to invade the body [with toxins].
in the near future dystopian novel 'oryx and crake', (2003) by margaret atwood, (https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/46756.Oryx_and_Crake) pharma has taken over the world and one of the characters was told 'do not take any supplements (drugs) ever because they all have been manipulated to create disease'. that another supplement/drug will ameliorate. (although the story is about the successful creation of a virus that kills most everyone! lol, so perhaps a part of predictive programming? and talks about fake meat!)
tess lawrie's argument is that the sterility science on ivermectin was falsified — not dissimilarly from those that 'proved' that hydroxychloroquine was deadly — by overdosing and improper follow-up and other poor testing procedures. she does a detailed breakdown of 'the science(tm)' — omg! trust the science(tm)!
i laughed at this because perhaps merck gave it away free because of those studies, studies that were in fact false. sorry, that made me laugh. and that perhaps any noticeable change in birth rate was because of improved hygiene and disposable income, both of which are historically strongly associated with dropping birth rates.
wow! life really does have a wicked sense of humour!
i'm not saying lawrie is or isn't right! or wrong! just that she has added more sauce to this psyop olio! and more unnecessary proof that 'oh what a tangled web we weave when we first we practice to deceive.'
for the curious only not afraid that their head could explode: here is the link to dr. tess lawrie's argument and research: 'Is ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists?' https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/is-ivermectin-really-a-genocidal.
(note that she makes no comment on potentially other 'problems' with the i-word: just the sterility part that has been circulating. another planted psyop???!!!)
yes, sarah, the exhaustion is part of the plan.although i've begun laughing at it more than bemoaning it because it is so... out of this world. it is so out there that it is no longer enervating the way it once was. and more and more i've been practicing gautama buddha's last words: 'trust your self.' that's it. (of course, to do that requires undoing thousands of year of narcissistic gaslighting directing us to trust no one but an authority outside of ourselves! [headshake.] so, 'true' yoga and shadow work here i come. or maybe just curl up with cookies and milk, ice cream and chocolate bars and watch edward de vere reruns of twelfth night or hamlet. or tarantino's kill bill and pulp fiction. ahhh. for the sweet life.)
all the best with what is changing. everything changes! peace, respect, love and exuberant joy.
Not sure about Tim Truth.
He erased my comment with his false charge that the cancer healing Vitamin B17 Leatrile is poison. It is made from Apricot seeds and perfectly safe and effective but outlawed by the FDA because of its curative effect. I eat the seeds every day. It does have a trace of cyanide, but not dangerous. Not sure of his role in all of this since he refused to engage, but censored me.
Below is his headline:
Laetrile/ Amygdalin Is POISON! Bitter Apricot Seeds Are TOXIC & Get Metabolized Into CYANIDE!