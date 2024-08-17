Have you seen this interview? I’m curious because as of this writing, James Delingpole’s interview with Dr. Mike Yeadon, posted one week ago (8/10/24), has just 48 ‘likes’ and 10 comments.

This is a live recording of the Delingpod podcast, recorded in June of 2024. Dr. Yeadon’s interview begins around the 29:00 mark, and I think it’s worth watching. There is a transcript included, however unfortunately it’s in Welsh (which I don’t speak), or I’d include it here.

Mike mentions the heavy censorship he’s experienced, and the engagement on this post seems to support this. Delingpole’s substack has nearly 10,000 subscribers, and his top posts have well over 200 ‘likes’. Yet this one has just under 50.

Mike Yeadon, former Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer, is a pretty annoying thorn in the side of the covid fake pandemic narrative. I’ve clipped a few parts of the interview, although I suggest you watch it in its entirety.

Intentional Harm

Mike has concluded that “vaccines” have NEVER been useful and were ALWAYS INTENTIONALLY HARMFUL, with the long term objective being access to your body.

👉 Vaccines are introduced on the first day of life, with very little exception. Belief in their necessity and requirement is fundamental to the modern Problem-Reaction-Solution control mechanism known as medicine.

No Contagion

For someone with such a distinguished career in this field, Mike has a very rare quality known as humility. It is super inconvenient as it has allowed Mike to admit the following:

He had not read the primary literature regarding transmissibility before “covid”. He has now read the literature and is certain that respiratory illnesses are not contagious and cannot be transmitted between humans.

👉 Belief in contagion and asymptomatic transmission coupled with the PCR Not a Test was, in my opinion, the lynchpin of the fake pandemic.

Your Heroes Are Part of the OP

Mike continues on his path of Super Inconvenient Consequence by declining a lucrative spot in the Tier 2 psychological operation of early ”alternative” treatments.

👉 Tier 2 Heroes were delivered to you via well orchestrated media to catch the swath of useless eaters that managed to avoid the Tier 1 injectable psyop known as “mRNA vaccines”.

IVERMECTIN and Supplements are POISON

Yeadon goes on to call out the “miracle” PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG IVERMECTIN, and all the bullshit supplements being peddled along side it.

Nothing on The World Stage is Accidental. Nothing.

👉 It is now abundantly clear to me that the use of ivermectin was encouraged using run of the mill reverse psychology techniques. To think that the murderers of the world would not have planned a protocol for those that refused the injectable round is shortsighted and lazy and ludicrous…and I’m talking to myself as much as anyone here.

I get it. I hate it every time I realize that there’s another layer to this seemingly endlessly layered psychological operation. I hate it every time I’m wrong and have to readjust my understanding of what I thought I knew. It’s exhausting. Which, make no mistake, is part of the plan. And hell, I’m open to being wrong about this too.

But I don’t think I am.

Reverse psychology A technique involving the assertion of a belief or behavior that is opposite to the one desired, with the expectation that this approach will encourage the subject of the persuasion to do what is actually desired. This technique relies on the psychological phenomenon of reactance, in which a person has a negative emotional reaction to being persuaded, and thus chooses the option which is being advocated against. This may work especially well on a person who is resistant by nature, while direct requests work best for people who are compliant. The one being manipulated is usually unaware of what is really going on.

Direct Request to the Compliant 71%:

Reverse Psychology Manipulation for The Dissident Other %:

THIS IS STILL PART OF THE PSYOP, Y’ALL 👇

If you think I’m a crazy controlled opposition bot, I don’t give a fuck, so don’t waste your breath. Please do not post links to all the billions of free doses of IVM that [always altruistic] Merck has given to “save” Africans. And you need not tell me about the Nobel Propaganda Prize and how IVM is going to cure cancer. I saw all this shit back in 2021 (when I fell for it) as it was delivered to me through the curated Tier 2 Media Team.

I will suggest that if you find your panties are in a wad about your miracle SYNTHETIC molecule IVERMECTIN, perhaps you should consider your religious attachment to it, and how you came to feel so emotionally connected to a pharmaceutical product.

I don’t fully understand the extent of IVM’s role in the murdering of the world, but I am quite certain that its rise to stardom is anything but an organic evolution.

In the words of Dr. Yeadon:

Once you spot the authorities lying to you, making one serious lie, why would you believe anything else they ever said?

"The fact that the maximal exhaled viral load of infected persons occurs before the development of actual symptoms should concern all who might come into close indoor proximity with maskless presymptomatic 'super spreaders'."

Pierre Kory, USA Today, July 1, 2020

Reminder

Because I believe that Jamie Andrews work is some of the most - if not THE most -important work of our time, I will be donating all paid subscription and ko-fi funds from my Substack this summer to Jamie Andrews’s project.

