Conspiracy Sarah

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

About a decade ago, I had what They were saying was Lyme. Rather than indulge the pHARMa/mediKILL industry's recommendations, I went on Cat's Claw (an herb) for about two years. The symptoms abated nearly immediately, and when I stopped after two years, no symptoms returned.

So... That's what I will do if I think I have Lyme again.

Thank You so much for Your efforts and the data You bring forth!!!

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2d

The rampant explosion of EMF has exacerbated modern diseases like Lyme as well, as mycotoxins perceive electromagnetic radiation as a threat to their survival, in some instances multiplying and reproducing 600x faster than normal:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/lyme

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