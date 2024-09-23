Today’s post is a follow up to one a wrote almost a year ago.

Yesterday I received five copies of a book by Bernie Siegel.

This is the book that I give to people, mostly clients, when they or someone they love are diagnosed with cancer.

I stopped ordering individual copies because I don’t know when I will need them and I don’t like to have to wait for them to arrive.

This order marks the third order of five books that I have received. When I put them on my shelf today at work it felt surreal. I have handed out so many.

I’m not sure how many times I ordered an individual copy of this book before I started ordering five at time, but it was more than a few.

As I have mentioned many times previously, I have a Pilates studio. I’ve done the same thing for more than twenty years. We have between 70-100 bookings each week, and there is a consistency with our clientele that allows for pattern recognition and reasonable expectations around these observations. Things like anticipated seasonal illnesses/absences and patterns around schedule shifts - like school breaks.

I’ve never included cancer diagnoses into patterns I’m seeing in the studio until recently. More specifically, since the injections were deployed to the people.

Let me just get right out in front of anyone that wants to say that this is somehow a broader “covid” issue. Every person that I have given this book to was injected (with the exception of one doctor on Substack to whom I mailed a copy). I am also well aware that all of this in anecdotal.

And while we’re at it, let’s address the terrible toxic food and all the chemicals that are being sprayed and inhaled and absorbed and smeared, and, and, and. None of these things are good. ←I am not saying that these things are good.

But hey, they are having a round table on it today…you should tune in and let me know if they get it all fixed. You know, like how all those roundtables kept the herd culling murder shots from…oh wait, those are on the childhood “vaccine” schedule now. Never mind.

Anywho…

My very distinct focus on the mRNA injectable bioweapon is not an endorsement for toxic food production and copious chemical dousings. My point is that the food has been shitty and chemicals have been sprayed for a long time. And yes, cancer has been around too.

But not like this.

Absolutely not like this.

Last week a client brought her friend in for a sound bath. I thought she had a headband on, but when she laid down on the mat I saw that her head was shaved and there were sutures keeping a large wound closed. She just had two brain surgeries for her glioblastoma. She is in her mid fifties with two young sons.

Later that same week (which was last week), another client came in upset because her best friend had just passed away. Her friend was diagnosed with stomach cancer in February of this year. She was a neonatal doctor at CHOA. She was 46. She also has two young sons. That woman’s father passed shortly before his daughter. Glioblastoma. This same client is going to miss her session on 10/3 because another good friend of hers is having a double mastectomy because she has breast cancer. She is 45.

A friend of mine lost her brother to glioblastoma. Also last week.

👆 All of those were in my little studio LAST WEEK.

Here are some pictures from one of the notebooks I keep:

This is brutal to watch. But I will not look away. And I will not stop calling it out.

I refuse to excuse those who are complicit.

And when I see the covert, insidious manipulation I will continue to say it out loud.

I think that a new “anti-vax” narrative is being carefully curated that includes all of the old “anti-vax” talking points; autism, allergies, autoimmune disorders, etc.

This new “anti-vax” narrative will include the latest and greatest mRNA failure. I think that the lack of regulations, testing, pseudouridine and SV40 “blunders” will be highlighted as egregious mistakes (that can be fixed - for a brighter future with a beautiful, elegant technology).

Pay attention to the expertly curated propaganda that is delivered to you.

I hope I’m wrong about all of the fuckery. But my hopes are not high.

In the meantime I’ll be watching fallout…