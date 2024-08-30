I would LOVE for some Heroes to ride in and save us. I would love for Political Party A to be super different from Political Party B. I hope that I eat my words in a few months when D Town Makes It Great Again and RFunK wipes the floor with The Corruption.
I hope sunshine and miracles abound. Until then…
Sounds like they agree on a lot.
Amazing to me that so few of us are screaming from the rooftops that the DOD in this country and the governments of the world tried to murder all its citizens- and have injected (the willing) with vials of self assembling nanobots, graphene oxide, parasites and circuitry (to what end exactly, who knows?) not to mention gene editing technology that has deleted their immune systems! No biggie. Let’s just move on. Trump and Vance- yippie- trump was duped- he didn’t know- he didn’t know- he was duped-he will save us- he will- he really will—
While, I get your point. I have been writing for 3.5 years against the Vax and all the lies that followed, the lockdowns, etc. One thing Trump does love is being a winner in his endeavors who doesn't. However in light of the 400 federal agencies that he was up against and the 100's of "experts" giving him the false information, and giving everyone in the Industry false and misleading information except those involved in the fraud and financially benefiting from the medical COUP and election COUP, those controlling the Billions in disbursements to Hospital CEO's and the hundreds of investor hired fear dissemination groups, marketing groups etc. It takes alot more than these two men to defraud 7 Billion people. To point the finger at one or two people is a mistake, the Criminal fraud and Collusion was much bigger than either of the two of them. We have witnessed the devastating attacks against anyone who has stood up to this PONZI SCHEME, of International Bankers and their Trillions in Pharma and the Trillion to the Military Industrial Complex. It is going to take much much more than simply these two men getting into office, although that will help. The International Bankers and about 12 families have created this mess and live, eat and breath to continue their control over every asset in every Nation. The masses have been asleep at the wheel for over 90 years and all of the three letter agencies are now "benefiting" by looking the other way and allowing pharma companies to continue despite BILLIONS IN FRAUD YEAR AFTER YEAR, any other Company would have been out of business in their first lawsuit., yet our legislators, our Intelligence and our Justice System have been complicit for those 90 + years. For anyone to think that these two men are going to be an end all is just wishful thinking, our laws need to be upheld and many legislative bills pertaining to The Medical Cabal need to be overturned for this to truly get handled once and for all.