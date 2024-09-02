“Alternative” Narrative Delivery Man Free Speech Warrior Tucker Carlson recently hosted a brother and sister Political Propaganda Tag Team on his show to prime the audience (YOU) for an impending political “shake up” (Bobby + Trump); laying the groundwork for your acceptance of the next round of countermeasures…under the guise of “public health”, of course. All while managing to not mention the injectable bioweapon that was deployed BY THE DOD under Donald Trump. (2min video)

The title itself begins the Yes Ladder. To a very specific audience. Which, if you are reading this, is very likely YOU.

Specific Audience → ✅ Big Pharma Bad

This is speaking directly to the group of people that have decided that Big Pharma is Big Bad (unless of course you’re talking about ivermectin). Included in this group are those that want to sue Pfizer (but not Moderna), hang Fauci (but not Bhattacharya), and those that did not take the jab.

These are the people who would potentially feel strongly enough about this one issue (medical countermeasure injections deployed on Trump’s watch) for it to impact their vote. And these are also the people that would be most likely to vote for RFK.

This entire interview is a Yes Ladder. It teed up the political announcement that came exactly one week later when RFK joined Trump’s team, as well as directing attention away from the harmful covid injections to toxic food and environmental factors.

In the interview they get right to it, establishing the rungs on the ladder, and getting your buy-in:

American health is getting destroyed.

American health is getting worse every year.

Americans are depressed, infertile, and life expectancy is going down.

ALL TRUE. (you are nodding your head yes) 👇 ✅ Yes Ladder.

Dr. Casey left her Stanford educated medical career to fight for health.

👉 Medical Freedom → ✅ Yes!

Tucker comments that this is “just such a radical move”.

👉 Radical Dissent → ✅ Yes!

(6:44) ”The reasons that Americans are getting sicker every year are very simple. Americans want to be healthy. Americans do not want die early. They do not want to see their kids with all these chronic health issues like autism, food allergies, obesity, pre diabetes, and 40% of teens with mental health issues. No one wants this. But the system is rigged against the American patient to create diseases and then profit off them. Processed food to tech to pharma. What Americans need to understand is that these trends can stop immediately. We need to understand why we are sick, which is primarily our toxic food system.”

Tee Up ( idiomatic expression )

Means to prepare or set the stage for something, such as an event or situation. For example, a famous media personality hosting credentialed experts (Casey and Calley Means) to “tee up” a subsequent political announcement (RFK joins Trump).

At its core, the Yes Ladder is based on the psychology of compliance and consistency. When someone agrees to a small request or makes a minor commitment, they are more likely to continue saying yes and agreeing to larger requests. This gradual process helps build trust and rapport, making persuading others towards larger goals or commitments easier.

Yes Ladders are a common sales strategy that can also be used as guidance into the sale of anything. In this particular case, the Yes Ladder is being used to sell a curated narrative directing attention away from the medical countermeasure injections that are currently decimating the health of those who took them.

For example, the deployment of toxic countermeasures during a political candidate's (Trump’s) tenure might be incredibly inconvenient for the campaign. Providing an alternate explanation for the terrible health outcomes of the population, as well as a solution, would be an excellent way to redirect the attention and energy of the constituents. Especially if the provided explanation happens to also be true.

Pay attention.

The Yes Ladder that has you nodding your head in this interview is incredibly and insidiously seductive.

In a remarkably bold turn, this Yes Ladder sells a solution that includes the necessity for the SAME STRATEGY (Public Health Emergency) that was used to deploy the injectable bioweapon (which they are completely ignoring).

Here’s the Yes Ladder:

Americans are getting sicker every year

Americans want to be healthy

Americans do not want die early

They do not want to see their kids with all these chronic health issues like autism, food allergies, obesity, pre diabetes, and 40% of teens with mental health issues

No one wants this

The system is rigged against the American patient to create diseases and then profit off them.

Big Food, Big Tech Big Pharma are bad

And here’s the turn:

These trends can stop immediately

We need to understand why we are sick → our toxic food system

We are now at the top of the Yes Ladder. And what is here? The solution.

Which is more government, of course.

Let’s hear it from Calley (30sec video):

This is a good time to mention that, in a completely inorganic convenient coincidence, Calley advises both Trump and RFK.

Here he is delivering the next emergency a call for health on Fox & Propaganda Friends (35sec video):

Look y’all. This sucks and it’s hard. I hate it.

It is easy to hear what you want to hear. Toxic food is terrible, I don’t want to breathe or eat chemicals, Big Pharma sucks, the childhood vaccine schedule is shit, and kids shouldn’t mainline sugar.

It’s hard to hear all of these things that you want to hear, that you’ve been waiting to hear… and still listen to the things you don’t want to hear.

Or more importantly, hear that the volume of what you do not want to hear is the loudest. And the silence of what is not being said is deafening.

If you don’t think that this is a coordinated delivery of a curated narrative, you are choosing not to listen to what’s actually being said.

And if the call for a public health emergency declaration by the man advising the administration does not cause you any concern, you would do well to review what this declaration means for you…and the countermeasures that will be deployed under it..and the liability that will not apply to any of it.

