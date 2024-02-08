Conspiracy Sarah

leithian
Feb 8, 2024

Sarah, thank you for this. I agree 100% that fake PCR "tests" are the lynchpin. Serology-based antigen and antibody "testing", also. I have spent SO. MUCH. TIME. over the past 4 years telling co-workers, family, friends, and total strangers that the tests are absolutely meaningless BS. Even people who have awareness of the truth re: the “pandemic” still believe the results are credible. I highly recommend PANDA, as well. It was data analyses and other information from PANDA in 2020 that really opened my eyes to what was actually going on.

As a medical laboratory scientist employed in hospital labs, forced to perform rapid NAAT methodologies to “diagnose” SARS-CoV-2 for more than 2 years, I was stressed to the point of breaking. Performing those tests meant I was helping to falsely elevate “covid” case numbers, and if any of the patients with a worthless “positive” result died for any reason whatsoever, the COD would be “covid.”

Adding to my frustration and anger was the fact that none of my colleagues - most of whom had also studied and performed PCR and other NAAT methodologies - seemed to grasp why it was a misapplication of the technology. I was constantly talking about the non-diagnostic nature of PCR, not to mention the high threshold cycles being used. I was met with blank stares or shrugs every time I pointed out that Ct (threshold cycle) is inversely proportional to viral load. Or that finding the target nucleic acid sequence (if that is what the primers were even designed for) in the sample and then amplifying it to detectable levels is not synonymous with infection. Even though I did not trust the WHO at the time, I pointed to the guidance for medical professionals issued in early 2021 urging providers to consider PCR "results" in the context of signs and symptoms, as well as cautioning against high threshold cycles. It was only half-truths, but I figured if the WHO was saying even this much, maybe I could get people's attention. (I read the guidance on the WHO website, but can no longer find it. It was probably memory-holed. They also said very early on that asymptomatic presentation of respiratory viral infections is extremely rare, before completely backtracking and flip-flopping. No one remembers that bit, do they?) No matter what I pointed out, my colleagues were all convinced of the validity of the results.

Some nights I was so overwhelmed by the volume of samples I’d receive for fake testing that my anger would overflow and I’d start throwing the specimen vials across the lab. The stress from early 2020 through Fall of 2021 was destroying me on every level.

Then I could no longer practice my profession in NY, because I refused to be injected. On very short notice, I found a job in another state and relocated 1,000+ miles from home, family, and friends in the hope that I could remain employed, though I had no guarantees regarding mandates. (Shortly after arriving in my new state of residence, the CMS "vaccine" mandate came down, affecting everyone in healthcare throughout the country. Then I had to play the exemption game, but I did not even have that option in NY.) The first two hospital systems I worked for also compelled me to do "covid testing", but I could not afford to lose another job, especially now that I lived someplace I had never been to before, and where I knew no one. I cried pretty much every day and lost a lot of sleep, because I was part of it all, even though it was unwillingly.

That was only a part of the ordeal, however. I can’t describe the anguish I felt as a blood banker, knowing I was facilitating the transfusion of tainted blood to those who chose not to be injected. Transfusion services was my passion, and I had a job offer to work exclusively in the blood bank at Mayo Clinic, but my offer was withdrawn when I refused, once again, to be injected with a deadly, gene-altering bioweapon. It was a blessing in disguise, though, because I could not have continued as a blood banker with a clear conscience. I also know now that Mayo, like other large healthcare systems, is extremely DEI/ESG. I spoke with a lawyer who had successfully sued Mayo to get alternative treatments for patients with a covid diagnosis. He said Mayo was using the shot mandate to weed out conservative - or dissident - individuals. And, like pretty much all of "healthcare" now, they are deeply invested in the disgusting profitability of "covid."

In late 2022, I finally found employment that requires neither “covid testing” nor blood banking so I don’t disintegrate from the unbearable strain of helping perpetuate the deadly deception. I have changed jobs 3 times in 2.5 years, not including the withdrawal of Mayo's job offer. Since I work in a captured "industry" I am mostly surrounded by the duped. With less job stress, I am able to focus more on getting real data and factual information to colleagues. Most days, it's still an uphill battle, but I can't stop fighting. I don't know if I'll ever be free of the guilt I feel for having been part of the machine for as long as I was.

Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 8, 2024Edited

UWB (ultrawide band radiation) can track our location down to less than 30 centimeters/ 1 foot.

That's why ditching our phones is the first step to not being on the gene radar, at least it can't hurt:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/140673931/iphone-implants

