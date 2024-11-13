I’ve left my notebook in the car. I’m not going to go get it because I’m exhausted from a traveling adventure with my boys, and the car is still a hot mess. I don’t need it anyway, because I’m going to tell you about just three four hours with clients during the past week.

Some of you already know that the notebook I’m referencing is where I keep record of all the evidence that I encounter, week after week, of the harm from the covid injections. I periodically write updates, sharing what I’ve documented. You can find some of these here, here, and here.

Background for anyone newer to this stack 👇

My partner and I own a Pilates studio. Between the two of us, we have between 70-100 bookings each week. Every week. And this is what we have done for well over 20 years. We have an extremely consistent cadence to our studio. This provides us a clear vantage point from which to view the real time outcomes of the covid injections.

What is happening is anomalous, and continues to be so. You might be rolling your eyes right now, but apparently it bears repeating. Over and over again, which will be evident in a moment.

November 7, 2024

10:00AM

I have two women, I’ll call them Lisa and Shelby, that workout together regularly. Shelby is currently battling a recurrence of breast cancer in her colon. She had to have 18 inches of her colon removed recently and has just changed to a new chemotherapy, which she receives every three weeks.

During their session, Lisa mentioned that her daughter, a teacher in the DC area is having to help another teacher out. She explained that the other teacher has been tragically struck with aggressive breast cancer at age 27. She has no familial history of cancer and does not have any of the “genetic markers”. This YOUNG woman had a double mastectomy right before school commenced and is trying to work through her chemo and radiation treatments.

Then Shelby chimed in about her daughter’s best friend, 29 years old, that is battling STAGE FOUR ovarian cancer. She added that her daughter isn’t forthcoming with updates about how the girl is doing because of her mom’s precarious health situation.

Cancer geography: Atlanta, DC, Colorado

November 11, 2024

9:00AM

Let’s call the next client Delores. She arrived upset as she had just learned that the father of her first child has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. They are giving him 3-6 months. While expressing her sadness, she relayed that he has lost all three of his younger brothers recently. In 2021, 2022, and 2023; all of whom succumbed to aggressive (pssst….turbo) cancer.

I conveyed my sympathy and my hope that their parents had been spared the pain of watching three of their sons perish in rapid succession; only to perhaps survive their remaining son who is almost certainly facing the same outcome.

Turns out that mom and dad had lived to be 85 and 87 respectively, and had passed before their sons, who were 58, 59, and 63 years old when they were tragically taken out by turbo cancer.

Cancer geography: Indiana, Indiana, Arizona, Florida

10:00AM

My next client, let’s call her Heidi, arrived with a bandaid on her arm. I inquired as to what happened, assuming it was probably a mole removal.

I just got my covid booster.

Heidi is not a client that is discussion averse, and I was aware that she had only taken the first shot, no boosters. I assumed that this was a decided “thing” and she would not be considering hopping on the booster train now…and therefore had not flooded her with a barrage of information. ← I pretty much assume that time has passed, and I mostly keep my opinions to a low rumble in the studio.

I thought that people had made their decision and they are either on or off the booster train. Nobody’s getting their first booster now…👈 FALSE.

What in the actual fuck??? 👈 my literal words to her.

“My doctor said that this variant is really, really bad.”

I’m not joking.

Update:

It is currently 12:22pm on Wednesday, November 13. I planned to post this last night but got hung up in carting and feeding children, so this was pushed off for today. I planned to wrap it up during my lunch hour, which is now. But before I can wrap it up, I’ll need to add to it as my 11:00am client came in distraught today.

November 13, 2024

11:00AM

Sandy came in deeply troubled by the phone call she received this morning. Her trainer of 14 years called from the hospital to tell her that he has just been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He will be given his prognosis this afternoon. He is fit and otherwise healthy. And 58 years old.

Cancer geography: Atlanta