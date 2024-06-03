Gosh, McCullough and Leake sure have been interested in the bird flu lately.

I just entered the word “avian” into the search on McCullough’s stack. Here are the results:

And here is their preprint, accepted mere hours ago. According to them, we have another lab leaked species jumper.

However, further investigation is urgently needed to confirm these findings and to identify all H5N1 laboratory leaks that may have occurred with a focus on mallard ducks and other migratory waterfowl, which have the potential to infect a large number of poultry and livestock facilities around the world. A moratorium on gain-of-function research including serial passage of H5N1 is indicated to prevent a man-made influenza pandemic affecting animals and humans.

Version 1 : Received: 3 June 2024 / Approved: 3 June 2024 / Online: 3 June 2024 (09:54:06 CEST)

👉 H5N1; Clade 2.3.4.4b; laboratory leak; gain-of-function; bird flu; USDA; pandemic

The Wellness Company, of which McCullough is Chief Scientific Officer, has also been peddling this avian flu “threat” for which they sell products to help.

Keep your wits about you, friends.

Do not buy into this shit.