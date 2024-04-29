HERE WE GO…

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Which is also know as H5N1…or Influenza A…or Bird Flu. One can never have too many names for a “novel” virus that has been reported since 1997 at the least, and by some reports since 1878.

APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Laboratories found HPAI in a lung tissue sample from an ASYMPTOMATIC cull dairy COW that originated from an affected herd and WHICH DID NOT ENTER THE FOOD SUPPLY.

Much like the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares an emergency that launches a pandemic, the Secretary of Agriculture has issued a federal order:

The Secretary of Agriculture issued a federal order regarding the “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI). This order, effective Monday, April 29, 2024, will require mandatory testing and reporting of livestock for interstate travel. Prior to travel, dairy cattle will be required to receive a negative test for Influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory, and reporting will be mandatory.

I’m going to try and lay this out simply, but reducing the fuckery sauce is never an easy task.

Folks, we are watching the op in real time. A play by play pandemic simulation is underway.

HPAI is a threat to the poultry industry, animal health, human health, trade, and the economy worldwide.

Please recall that we are already under a PREP Act declaration for this Avian Flu, so all liability is shielded for essentially any and all forthcoming countermeasures. Creating fear around viral spread among livestock is a necessary to step toward justifying the countermeasure response to the public. To be clear, there need not be any additional justification for the emergency response, as the emergency was already declared two days before Christmas of last year (December 23, 2023), when exactly nobody was paying attention.

Although technically they could roll out mandated countermeasures right now, it would be a hard sell if there wasn’t a paper trail of propaganda headlines about the “virus” jumping from birds to cows, from cows to humans, and into the food supply.

I anticipate that the headlines will soon read that human to human transmission has occurred and countermeasures will then begin applying to the humans. Right now mandates and reporting is only being ordered for animals.

The media’s importance cannot be overstated. It’s a big job to hype an asymptomatic cow and a man with itchy eyes as potential public health threats. Not to worry though. They’re up for the challenge.

The following “news” report hits all the pandemic talking points.

SERIOUS species jumping deadly virus

Need rapid TESTING and screening

Early detection

VACCINES and THERAPEUTICS

I encourage you to watch at least the first couple of minutes to hear how it’s spun…

Let’s unpack what is happening.

1. NOVEL VIRUS

So we have another “novel” virus that as I mentioned, has been around for an un-novel amount of time. There are two key parts to solidifying this “novel” virus as a threat. They have to (A)identify it as “novel”, which they do through sequencing, and (B) they have to be able to show that someone is “infected” with testing.

A. SEQUENCING

How do we know it’s H5N1 circulating and not H1N1 or the “Lockness” Monster? Supposedly by SEQUENCING THE GENOME of the virus that has never been isolated. How is the genome sequenced? The same bullshit way our novel old friend, Covid-19 was originally “sequenced” by Fan Wu in China. Next Generation Sequencing Systems. Here’s one of them:

The Illumina MiSeq is a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) system.

From Mark Bailey:

The specialisation (and increasing automation) of the genomics process is leading to a situation where few people can appreciate the overall picture from the clinical assessment of a patient through to the generated nucleotide sequences on a computer screen. The virologists invalidate the ‘virus genome’ process from step one by never establishing that they have a particle that meets the definition of a virus. They certainly never demonstrate that the sequences they claim are ‘viral’ come from inside such an imagined particle. Instead they claim that such declarations can be made by consensus decisions, whether the sequences are labelled ‘non-human’ or ‘novel’ and by how much they happen to match ‘known viral’ sequences that were previously deposited on the genetic databanks. However, nature does not obey stories created by mankind. (source)

B. DIAGNOSIS

How is this “novel” virus diagnosed in humans? PCR, of course.

Novel Influenza A Virus Infections

2014 Case Definition (posted on the current CDC page, updated April 26, 2024)

Human infection with a novel influenza A virus, including HPAI A(H5N1) virus, is a nationally notifiable condition (case definition: Novel Influenza A Virus Infections 2014 Case Definition | CDC)

👆 SURVEILLANCE is being implemented by the regulatory agencies for a group of 👉 GENERIC SYMPTOMS that include fever, sore throat, and cough.

Clinical Description An illness compatible with influenza virus infection (fever >100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough and/or sore throat). Laboratory Criteria For Diagnosis Novel subtypes will be detected with methods available for detection of currently circulating human influenza viruses at state public health laboratories (e.g., real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction [RT-PCR]). Confirmation that an influenza A virus represents a novel virus will be performed by CDC’s influenza laboratory. Once a novel virus has been identified by CDC, confirmation may be made by public health laboratories following CDC-approved protocols for that specific virus, or by laboratories using an FDA-authorized test specific for detection of that novel influenza virus. Currently, only viral isolation, RT-PCR, gene sequencing, or a 4-fold rise in strain-specific serum antibody titers are considered confirmatory.

👆 “CONFIRMED” by PCR Not-A-Test, that is also not a diagnostic.

2. THREAT OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN (WHO)

HPAI is a threat to the poultry industry, animal health, human health, trade, and the economy worldwide.

Comments

On December 13, 2006, the United States formally accepted the revision of the International Health Regulations, referred to as IHR (2005). The IHR (2005) are an international legal instrument that governs the roles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its member countries in identifying and responding to and sharing information about public health emergencies of international concern (http://whqlibdoc.who.int/publications/2008/9789241580410_eng.pdf). The updated rules are designed to prevent and protect against the international spread of diseases, while minimizing interference with world travel and trade. The revised regulations add human infections with new influenza strains to the list of conditions that Member States must immediately report to WHO. An outbreak of infections with a new influenza A virus that demonstrates human-to-human transmission could signal the beginning of the next pandemic.

3. MANDATORY SURVEILLANCE (US Secretary of Agriculture)

Yesterday, the Secretary of Agriculture issued a federal order regarding the “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI). This order, effective TOMORROW, Monday April 29, 2024, will require mandatory testing and reporting of livestock for interstate travel. Prior to travel, dairy cattle will be required to receive a negative test for Influenza A virus at an approved National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) laboratory, and reporting will be mandatory.

Conveniently, the “testing” will be free, as the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will provide reimbursement for testing at National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) using their labs and test.

👉 For more information, go to the HPAI Detections in Livestock Page. Ok, let’s do that.

Looking at the Publicly Available Sequencing

Last Modified: April 21, 2024

[H]owever, in the interest of public transparency and ensuring the scientific community has access to this information as quickly as possible to encourage disease research and development to benefit the U.S. dairy industry, APHIS is also rapidly sharing raw sequence data to the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information. Sequences posted are from cattle, cats, chickens, skunk, racoon, grackle, blackbird, and goose. APHIS will continue making additional raw genetic sequences available on a rolling basis at Home - SRA - NCBI (nih.gov); use the search term “WGS of H5N1”.

*WGS = Whole Genome Sequencing

NIH: This is where you can find “proof” that they’ve found bird flu in a multitude of hosts. Take a look at some of the compelling “proof”:

👆SEE they sequenced the genome!

You can also see what systems they are using to sequence the genome. There are several, ILLUMINA being the most popular.

Hey, are you wondering about some stuff? Like…

HOW IS ILLUMINA SEQUENCING THIS “VIRUS” FROM THE ASYMPTOMATIC COWS????

First, they are using their cutting edge technology THAT IS NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

(Cueing experts to come explain how it’s a tool)

Psssst….

Hey guys…THE SEQUENCING and TESTING is how this bullshit is getting done

From the Illumina site:

Go from DNA to data in just over eight hours. [Moving at the speed of science] The MiSeq System incorporates cluster generation, paired-end fluidics, sequencing by synthesis chemistry, and data analysis in a compact, all-in-one platform.

I wonder who is on the board at the company that’s being used, almost exclusively, for sequencing the genome of our new-old “novel virus”…

👇 Hey, I know that guy!

You know what I always say, “Why have one conflict of interest, when you could have eight!”

Sell it, Scott!

Anyway, what about this Illumina? Illumina is REALLY popular on the NIH Library for H5N1. I could not capture Illumina’s presence in a screenshot, so I made a quick screen recording…

Oh look…here’s this article from a few months ago on Labiotech:

Illumina: DNA giant in troubled waters October 17, 2023

👆That is a long article. It’s worth the read, but I understand if you’re almost read out. I’ll do a really quick summary:

Illumina has been a front runner in the gene sequencing department. The company has been under scrutiny for antitrust violations and consequently stocks have plummeted.

Coincidentally the Illumina system is being almost exclusively used for sequencing the genome for this newest “novel virus”. It’s notable that Scott Gottleib is on the board at Illumina as he has also worked at the FDA and in the pharmaceutical industry (which stands to profit from a pandemic btw). Having a financial interest in the sequencing platform could potentially be profitable from every aspect of a “pandemic”. AND he’s a “trusted expert” in the mainstream media.

The following is a clip of Gottlieb explaining the “very clever move by CDC and FDA” with their “back-door way to do on-farm testing”. He also manages to plug the always scary, species jumping and how humans are tempting the fate of viral evolution…

That was a confident cosign of “clever” “back door testing”. Gottlieb is no stranger to cosigning testing though. Here he is on CNBC justifying Covid tests that are “wrong more than half of the time” in an impressive feat of logistical acrobatics he concludes that,

“If you are screening an asymptomatic population…you may miss upwards of 50% of infections and you may get about 50% false positive rate.” “The tests can still be valuable…even if they’re missing infections.” ~Scott Gottlieb

Hey, I wonder if the federal order issued by the secretary of agriculture that mandates testing and reporting will have any effect on Illumina’s stock value…

Anywho…

My point in pulling the Illumina thread is to show you the incestuous nature of this operation (and this was just one thread). Scott Gottlieb worked at the FDA, Pfizer, healthcare data tech, AND for the media, and conveniently sits on the board of the company with questionable ethics that’s obviously the government’s favorite sequencing platform for this bullshit “novel virus”. Oh, and that company’s stocks have been in the gutter but are shockingly projected to trend up. To the tune of 42.46%.

Anyway…I take back what I said about simply laying this out. There are so many layers to this…however once you see them for what they are, it is pretty simple. We’ve already done this pandemic simulation thing. Recently!

Let’s go over the playbook:

It starts with media whisperings of a “novel” virus threatening to pandemic the world.

Sequencing “proves” that this thing is novel

The threat is declared so by a secretary

Testing confirms that is spreading

Movement is restricted, surveillance is mandated

👉 WE ARE HERE 👈

Luckily we have therapeutics and vaccines. Like Tamiflu, IVM, HCQ, etc, etc (offered by helpful wellness entities that have recently become more available to the public) VACCINES

Full court press on the countermeasures, surveillance, and restrictions

Albeit we are only 👉HERE👈 with the animals so far, but y’all…let’s be real. They probably aren’t stopping with the animals. Coincidentally we have an election on the horizon. Creativity is not their strong suit.

It’s happening.

It’s our job to call it out for what it is.

And to NOT PARTICIPATE.