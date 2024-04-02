I am prefacing my post with this friendly reminder that we are under a PREP Act Declaration for Influenza until at least December 2027. That means that the sweeping liability immunity for all the herd culling bullshit medical countermeasures that we saw with Covid, applies to Influenza.

That means testing, PPE, “vaccines”, therapeutics, literally EVERYTHING and EVERYONE is immune from liability.

This Secretary is now amending the Republished Declaration to extend the time period for which liability immunity is in effect for all of the Covered Countermeasures to December 31, 2027. Pandemic influenza A viruses and influenza A viruses with pandemic potential continue to pose a public health threat to the United States. These Influenza A viruses have the potential to become highly transmissible in the U.S. population, causing significant morbidity and mortality. PREP Act coverage of Influenza A countermeasures is critical to enable continuity of ongoing programs for development of critical diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics, and accomplish national pandemic preparedness goals. In addition, PREP Act declaration renewal is essential to support uninterrupted readiness and access to stockpiled pre-pandemic influenza vaccines to mitigate an emerging pandemic.

We have the FDA already handing out fake tests PCR “tests”, which in my opinion, was a lynchpin for faking the last not-a-pandemic.

Additionally, we have asymptomatic transmission making another appearance.

Oh look, it’s…

BREAKING NEWS!

“ A PERSON ” (←that means ONE) had eye redness AS THEIR ONLY SYMPTOM and has “tested positive” for HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA A(H5N1)!!!

CDC’s Risk Assessment for the General Public Remains Low

April 1, 2024—A person in the United States has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) virus (“H5N1 bird flu”), as reported by Texas and confirmed by CDC. This person had exposure to dairy cattle in Texas presumed to be infected with HPAI A(H5N1) viruses. The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering. The patient was told to isolate and is being treated with an antiviral drug for flu. This infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which CDC considers to be low. However, people with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals (including livestock), or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infection. CDC has interim recommendations for prevention, monitoring, and public health investigations of HPAI A(H5N1) viruses.

Ok y’all, I’m going to go out on limb here…but considering the very concerning “reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as [the] only symptom”, I just thought I’d take a gander at how the pollen count is looking in Texas. I didn’t see where in Texas the man with the highly pathogenic eye redness was from, but it looks like there’s a fuck ton of pollen pretty much everywhere.

I know where I live, a lot of people’s eyes have been red, watery, and itchy because of the pollen. I wonder if pollen ever causes eye redness in Texas…🤔

I wonder if the fear porn-y report about that terrifying ONE PERSON with red itchy eyes will prompt anyone else to wonder about their itchy red eyes.

During allergy season. When pollen counts at their highest.

I mean, you know H5N1 can be asymptomatic. Maybe you should go get tested.

THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE, Y’ALL. THIS IS HOW FAKE PANDEMICS POP OFF.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with seasonal allergy symptoms, let’s take a look:

Mild seasonal allergy symptoms include:

Sneezing and a stuffy, or runny nose

Itchiness around the nose or mouth

Red, itchy, watery, or swollen eyes

Itchy skin

Skin rashes of hives

Severe seasonal allergy symptoms include:

Facial swelling, swollen lips, tongue

Cough

Nausea and vomiting

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Headache

Asthma attack

Oh look, here are some symptoms of the HIGHLY PATHOGENIC H5N1:

malaise

cough

sore throat

fever

difficulty breathing

shortness of breath

abdominal pain

chest pain

diarrhoea

pneumonia

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

neurologic changes

It’s weird, I didn’t see unconcerning eye redness listed anywhere for H5N1, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get tested….

Moving on…

Unfortunately, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) just met in March and didn’t add in a H5N1- ish -like virus to their Flu Vaccine guesswork fuckery recommendation. Darnit!

Influenza virus strains for a trivalent vaccine composition for use in the U.S. were recommended on March 5, 2024, by the Committee based on the influenza vaccine production method: egg-based and cell- or recombinant-based. Trivalent seasonal influenza vaccines include two influenza A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and one influenza B virus. During this meeting, the advisory committee reviewed and evaluated the surveillance data related to epidemiology and antigenic characteristics of recent influenza isolates, serological responses to 2023-2024 vaccines, and the availability of candidate strains and reagents. The committee recommended that the trivalent formulation of egg-based influenza vaccines for the U.S. 2024-2025 influenza season contain the following:

an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Thailand/8/2022 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

The committee recommended that the trivalent formulation of cell- or recombinant-based influenza vaccines for the U.S. 2024-2025 influenza season contain the following:

an A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;

an A/Massachusetts/18/2022 (H3N2)-like virus; and

a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

I’m sorry, I just have to say this…. A fucking H1N1-LIKE virus…a H3N2-LIKE virus?!?!? What kind of horseshit is this?!?!?

→ Can we dial up the standard just a leeeettle bit guys??? I know you’re trying to murder the world and all, but have some standards! I mean we are talking about injecting a product into people. Can’t we do better than virus-ISH????

VRBAC: Best we can do is virus-LIKE.

You know, pretty much that Thailand strain of the flu.

Influenza B-ish.

Bruh…It’s uh…kinda like…H1N1-like.

I know I’m preaching to the choir up in this piece, but I have to say it.

DON’T PARTICIPATE IN THEIR BULLSHIT.

DO NOT PARTICIPATE in the next fake fuckery operation. And I don’t just mean the jabbing part.

DO NOT MASK.

DO NOT TEST.

(Psssst….testing is a lynchpin, don’t do it.)

(Psssssssst….this may be inconvenient and/or uncomfortable. Like, you might get excluded from stuff, have to change and/or cancel plans, not travel, etc.)

DO NOT PARTICIPATE.

