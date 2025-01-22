Welp…let’s get this party started.
Shout out tofor hipping me to
DAY ONE
DAY TWO
“I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said.
Stargate Press Conference
Three major business leaders—SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison—joined President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon at the White House to announce the creation of a new company called Stargate.
"Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI," Trump said. "The Stargate project, I think it's going to be something that's very special. It could lead to something that's the biggest of all."
Anyone want to place bets on how long it will be before a public health emergency is declared for cancer…
Or maybe it’ll be chronic disease.
Larry Ellison who ran the military steering committee before they assaulted the entire population with mRNA and the rest of the covid response is the guy Trump stands with on day 1? I guess the band is back together to record a follow up to their last hit "Operation Warp Speed".
What else - the declaration of a Natural Energy Emergency? That aims to strip away all obstacles to fossil fuel extraction. Trump fans should especially enjoy the part on eminent domain. This might shake them out of their collective amnesia regarding his environmental record (which should rank him among history's greatest criminals). That is a joke - if the world being on fire that is bathing everyone on the planet in toxic smoke doesn't wake them from their delusion, nothing will.
The fossil fuel conspiracy goes way back even before the public emergency regarding inevitable environmental cataclysm in the 1980s that would result from continued fossil fuel burning. The conspiracy was that the government was going to address the issue in a meaningful way while promoting the denial of the problem, facilitating the acceleration of consumption, and investing in the deluded path of the engineered solution of climate remediation.
Note to Sarah: That last sentence is what those chemtrails are all about. The climate problem is very real - it's just the solutions that are conspiracy.
Also, every time you see one of those planes dumping shit in the atmosphere, someone just made another million dollars - but what could be more natural, this is America...
they tell you exactly what they are going to do, and then they do it.
people are so fucking gullible