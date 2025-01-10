Good Day! I’m catching up on all the Federal Register updates, and saw this one regarding the validation of diagnostics during an emergency.

By now y’all know that emergencies = fuckery, and are a means by which rights are usurped and things like standards and definitions become flexible.

If you’re curious about how testing was used to pull off the covid not a pandemic, I wrote about it here:

Now, let’s have a look at the Validation of Certain In Vitro Diagnostic Devices During an Emergency.

Just so we are clear… in vitro = in a lab

My goodness it doesn’t take long to get to the bullshit.

By page 7 they come right out with it.

Apparently an outbreak of disease could be marked by a lack of available specimens.

This is hilarious.

Let’s just work through it for a moment. How do we know there’s an outbreak? Sick people, right? And sick people have symptoms (because that’s how they know they are sick).

I mean we can’t have an asymptomatic (brand new disease) outbreak…

Or can we??? Maybe we’re having one right now…🧐

Just kidding.

One can assume that symptoms would produce a specimen. Like snot or vomit or diarrhea or covid toe.

Welp, apparently one would be wrong.

FDA just wants to cover all their bases I guess, or maybe I just don’t understand outbreaks…but in the case of no specimens (which according to this document might happen in the beginning of an outbreak), FDA suggests using “contrived (spiked) specimens” or “synthetic material”.

A contrived specimen refers to a sample that has been artificially created or manipulated to simulate a real biological specimen or to mimic a specific condition for testing purposes. The term is most commonly used in the context of laboratory tests, drug testing, or clinical trials, where a contrived specimen may be intentionally altered to meet certain parameters or conditions. This manipulation can be done for various reasons, such as controlling variables, testing methods, or preventing interference in the analysis. 👉 Or when you need to fake a pandemic.

What I really love is how they immediately follow up this recommendation with the caveat that contrived samples aren’t valid.

You guys. THIS IS HOW THE FUCKERY GETS DONE, and they are telling you outright. Hey, this is how we did it with Covid and it worked so well that we are codifying it with this bullshit draft guidance👇

Moving on to page 21, where we have some more sleight of hand.

Predetermined Change Control Plans

Let me rephrase this.

👉 If you are applying for an EUA, you can make up different ways that you could use your bullshit test in the future and include those in the application. Then, when your original bullshit test is approved, your imagined future bullshit will also be authorized.

This reminds me of surrogate endpoints, where an endpoint that’s not the endpoint is used. And 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) and Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), where drugs are approved based on similarity to already approved drugs.

I guess those methods have already worked pretty well for getting people mass poisoned. Might as well get the ball rolling on codifying the process for “tests”.