PART 1

As you well know, I’m not a doctor or a nurse, blah, blah, blah…also not a statistician. I am completely open to just being ignorant about this stuff. Maybe it’s well known that these things, like cancer stats, aren’t available for several years.

Here’s what I want to know, and I feel like this is a simple ask:

How many people were diagnosed with cancer in 2023? How many people died with “malignant neoplasm” (aka CANCER) listed as the leading cause of death in 2023?

The American Cancer Society is predicting a record number of new cancer diagnoses in the coming year. Strangely, the granular numbers are hard to find. As best I can tell, the American Cancer Society uses data from the CDC, which labels deaths with International Classification of Disease (ICD) codes issued from the WHO.

The American Cancer Society reports lower overall cancer death rates, yet incidence is increasing for many common cancers, including 6 of the top 10.

Cancer incidence, however, is on the rise for many common cancers. In the coming year, we’re expecting to hit a bleak milestone—the first time new cases of cancer in the US are expected to cross the 2-million mark. That’s almost 5,500 cancer diagnoses a day.

I am seeing real world evidence of the significant and obvious rise in cancer. I’ve written about my own anecdotal observations here.

With the projection of 2M+ new cancer diagnoses, I wanted to look at the numbers from 2019-2023. I started with the CDC and immediately ran into an issue.

The latest year the CDC has data on cancer is 2020.

Yep, you read that correctly. The United States CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL has exactly nothing to share about cancer after 2020.

You know, cancer. That thing getting yet another moonshot. Not that old saw.

The Cancer Moonshot is mobilizing efforts toward achieving two clear goals that the President and First Lady set: To prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and to improve the experience of people who are touched by cancer.

It appears that there is data after 2020, which was used to create this infographic.

Having trouble reading the tiny *link at the bottom of the CDC infographic? I got out my magnifying glass. Here it is.

Provisional National Vital Statistics System death certificate data on underlying causes of death among US residents during January-December 2022.

Ah, let’s look there.

Provisional Mortality Data — United States, 2022 During 2022, the three leading causes of death were heart disease (699,659 deaths), cancer (607,790), and unintentional injury (218,064) (Figure 2).¶ COVID-19, listed as the underlying cause for 186,702 deaths during 2022, ranked as the fourth leading underlying cause of death. COVID-19 was the underlying cause for 5.7% of all deaths in 2022, decreasing from 12.0% (416,893 deaths) in 2021. Heart disease and cancer deaths increased in 2022 compared with 2021 (accounting for 695,547 and 605,213, deaths respectively), while deaths associated with COVID-19 decreased.

So cancer killed 607,790 people in 2022. Someone should let the CDC know that the provisional mortality data is available!

Because the US Centers for DISEASE Control says that the “latest year for which incidence data are available is 2020”.

Despite being the second leading cause of death (per infographic above) and killing one in five Americans (per CDC site below), the CDC isn’t willing to share any incidence data (that it obviously has) after 2020.

I spent the better part of my day yesterday in a diligent attempt to find some actual numbers about how many people got cancer in ANY YEAR after 2020.

Here is CDC WONDER. That’s where the public can go to investigate CDC data.

What about the National Institutes of Health, which hosts the site, cancer.gov? Nope.

Then I went to American Cancer Society. Cancer is literally all they do. Surely they have some up to date info. I looked up 2023 Facts and Figures PDF.

See how it says 2023 right there on the cover page?

One would anticipate, considering that the cover page indicates 2023, that the information presented therein would mention that year. The one they said in the title. 2023.

However, one would be disappointed.

Here is a graph from ACS, presenting “Cancer Facts & Figures 2023” for cancer trends from 1930-2020.

And here is the ACS table for incidence and mortality rates. Ending in 2019 and 2020.

At last, I finally saw 2023. But then saw that it’s an estimate.

Where’s the ACTUAL NUMBER, assholes? Because “number of deaths” from cancer in 2023 is something finite. So is the number of people diagnosed with cancer. We don’t need a model or a program. A certain number of people were diagnosed with, and died from, cancer in 2023. Let’s see that report.

My apologies… So this should probably be two posts. But it isn’t.

PART 2

What’s going on? Is this a lag issue? How is data reported and interpreted?

I asked the internets. From the CDC:

Continual Data Updates Each year, central cancer registries submit an updated version of previous years’ data and data for a new diagnosis year to CDC and/or NCI. Federal agencies in turn update their cancer incidence statistics with each data submission and document the registries’ date of data submission whenever the data are published. These continual updates illustrate the dynamic nature of cancer surveillance and the attention to detail that is characteristic of cancer registries. Each year when United States Cancer Statistics data are released, we update data products with the most recent data submission.

^^So this sounds like some fuckery. "Dynamic nature” and “data products” sound pretty fancy, but where is just the number?

I just want to see:

How many people were diagnosed with cancer in 2023? How many people died with malignant neoplasm (CANCER) listed as the leading cause in 2023?

I found the National Cancer Database.

The National Cancer Database (NCDB), a joint program of the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons and the American Cancer Society, is a nationwide oncology outcomes database for more than 1,500 Commission-accredited cancer programs in the United States and Puerto Rico.

NCDB Benchmark Reports are provided to the general public interested in cancer trends.

Prior to 08/23/2020.

What about the world cancer rates? How are those looking?

I headed over to Our World in Data. For some up to date info about cancer until 2021(ish).

Chat GPT?

As of my last update in January 2022, I don't have the specific number of cancer-related deaths for the year 2021. However, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2021, it was projected that there would be approximately 609,000 cancer-related deaths in the United States. Please note that these are estimates and the actual number may vary slightly. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, I recommend consulting recent reports from reputable sources such as the American Cancer Society or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of my last update in January 2022, I cannot provide the specific number of people diagnosed with cancer in 2023, as it is a future date beyond my knowledge cut-off. However, you can find the most accurate and up-to-date information on cancer diagnoses for 2023 by consulting reputable sources such as:…

Where are the ACTUAL NUMBERS???

Anyone?

I guess let’s compare the estimates. Because that’s what we have. Which completely sucks because we are fully in Computer Model Land.

Using their computer model estimates feels a little like saying my boyfriend only hits me sometimes and maybe this time it’s going to be different.

Anywho…I digress.

Their bullshit is what we have, so that’s what we will use, dammit.

The scorpions are good.

2019 New Cancer Cast Estimate = 1,762,450

Death Estimate = 606,880

2023 New Cancer Cast Estimate = 1,958,310

Death Estimate = 609,820

2024 New Cancer Cast Estimate = 2,001,140

Death Estimate = 611,720

238,690 more new cases/year (estimated) in 2024 than 2019.

4,840 more deaths/year (estimated) in 2024 compared to 2019.

That would be about 4,773 more new cases per state, per year.

And about 97 more deaths per state, per year.

I don’t think these estimates are accurate. I could probably name 97 people off the top of my head that just died from cancer.

That’s an exaggeration. Kind of.

Even if these numbers are accurate, what the fuck is going on?

There are billions of dollars being spent on “finding” a cure.

And what do we have? a quarter of a million MORE cases diagnosed this year versus five years ago*.

*Estimated 🙄

This is not going well, guys, and we in conveniently can’t see any actual data after 2020.

I feel like I don’t have to say this, but I’m going to anyway…

This unavailable data coincides with the roll out of some herd culling murder shots which were administered to the world with impunity.

And that administration happens to coincide with a noticeable uptick in cancers.

“More than 40 years after the war on cancer was declared, we have spent billions fighting the good fight. The National Cancer Institute has spent some $90 billion on research and treatment during that time. Some 260 nonprofit organizations in the United States have dedicated themselves to cancer — more than the number established for heart disease, AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke combined. Together, these 260 organizations have budgets that top $2.2 billion.”

And I can’t find out how many new diagnoses there were last year???

WHERE THE FUCK ARE THE ACTUAL NUMBERS?

Not the trend. Not the rate that’s been adjusted for this classification ratio or that disparity.

JUST.

THE.

NUMBERS.

Where are they and why can’t I find them?

You don’t have to answer that.