In 2022, an estimated 30 million children (40.7 percent) had at least one health condition, such as allergies, asthma, or an autoimmune disease. Autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in 36 children in the United States — a staggering increase from rates of 1 to 4 out of 10,000 children identified with the condition during the 1980s. Eighteen percent of late adolescents and young adults have fatty liver disease, close to 30 percent of adolescents are prediabetic, and more than 40 percent of adolescents are overweight or obese.

To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease.

Here's the recommended vaccine schedule from CDC:

Final Total (Including All Individual Doses) :

DTaP : 15 individual vaccines

IPV : 4 individual vaccines

HepB : 3 individual vaccines

Hib : 4 individual vaccines

MMR : 6 individual vaccines

Varicella : 2 individual vaccines

PCV13 : 4 individual vaccines

HepA : 2 individual vaccines

MenACWY : 2 individual vaccines

HPV : 2 or 3 individual vaccines

Influenza (Flu) : 17 doses

COVID-19: 3 or 4 doses

Total :

69 - 70 individual doses by age 18, assuming all recommended vaccines are received, including the combination vaccines and COVID-19 series.

This tally includes all individual doses for combination vaccines (e.g., MMR, DTaP) and accounts for yearly flu shots and (a conservative number of) COVID-19 vaccinations with boosters.

Donald won’t need all of these agencies$ because I already solved the mystery👇

Establishment and Composition of the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission. (a) There is hereby established the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission (Commission), chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Chair), with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as Executive Director (Executive Director). (b) In addition to the Chair and the Executive Director, the Commission shall include the following officials, or their designees: (i) the Secretary of Agriculture; (ii) the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; (iii) the Secretary of Education; (iv) the Secretary of Veterans Affairs; (v) the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency; (vi) the Director of the Office of Management and Budget; (vii) the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy; (viii) the Director of the National Economic Council; (ix) the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers; (x) the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy; (xi) the Commissioner of Food and Drugs; (xii) the Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; (xiii) the Director of the National Institutes of Health; and (xiv) other members of my Administration invited to participate, at the discretion of the Chair and the Executive Director.

Sec. 4. Fighting Childhood Chronic Disease. The initial mission of the Commission shall be to advise and assist the President on how best to exercise his authority to address the childhood chronic disease crisis. Therefore, the Commission shall: (a) study the scope of the childhood chronic disease crisis and any potential contributing causes, including the American diet, absorption of toxic material, medical treatments, lifestyle, environmental factors, Government policies, food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation, and corporate influence or cronyism;

Adjuvants are substances used in vaccines to allegedly “enhance” the body’s immune response to the vaccine. Supposedly, they are particularly helpful when the vaccine contains inactivated pathogens or components of pathogens, which might not be “strong enough to elicit a robust immune response on their own”.

From ChatGPT:

In the U.S. recommended childhood vaccination schedule, several different adjuvants are used in various vaccines. Here's a breakdown of some key adjuvants:

Common Adjuvants Used in Childhood Vaccines:

Aluminum salts (alum): Aluminum hydroxide and aluminum phosphate are the most common adjuvants in childhood vaccines.

Vaccines that contain aluminum salts : DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b) Hepatitis A (HepA) Hepatitis B (HepB) HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Pneumococcal vaccines (PCV13)

MF59: This is an oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant used in some vaccines to help increase the immune response.

Vaccines with MF59 : Some influenza vaccines (for example, Fluad, a flu vaccine for older adults, may contain this adjuvant, though it is not part of the routine childhood vaccine schedule).

AS04: AS04 is an adjuvant system containing aluminum salts combined with monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) , a bacterial product.

Vaccines with AS04 : HPV vaccine (Cervarix) for the prevention of human papillomavirus infection.

CpG 1018: A synthetic DNA-based adjuvant that stimulates the immune system by mimicking bacterial DNA.

Vaccines with CpG 1018 : Hepatitis B vaccine (Heplisav-B) , which is a newer formulation that includes this adjuvant for improved immune response.

Squalene (in oil-in-water emulsion): This is a substance used to stimulate the immune system. It is sometimes used in combination with other adjuvants.

Vaccines with squalene : Some influenza vaccines for adults, but not typically in childhood vaccines.



Total Number of Different Adjuvants:

From the vaccines listed above, we can summarize that there are 4 primary types of adjuvants commonly used in the childhood vaccine schedule:

Aluminum salts (aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate) MF59 (used in a specific adult flu vaccine) AS04 (used in the HPV vaccine Cervarix) CpG 1018 (used in Heplisav-B, a Hepatitis B vaccine)

Conclusion:

The childhood vaccine schedule uses a few primary adjuvants, with aluminum salts being the most common. The adjuvants mentioned above help to ensure that the vaccines elicit a strong and lasting immune response.

Sec. 5. Initial Assessment and Strategy from the Make America Healthy Again Commission. (a) Make our Children Healthy Again Assessment. Within 100 days of the date of this order, the Commission shall submit to the President, through the Chair and the Executive Director, the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment, which shall: (ix) restore the integrity of science, including by eliminating undue industry influence, releasing findings and underlying data to the maximum extent permitted under applicable law, and increasing methodological rigor;

The former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer and Illumina board member, Scott Gottlieb's "undue industry interest" is of particular relevance at the moment…

You know that whole bird flu thing that keeps getting flown around (😉)? Well, as it turns out the system being used to do the “sequencing” is made by Illumina.

The Illumina system is almost exclusively used to "sequence the genome" for this latest "viral" "threat" known as Bird Flu. It's notable that Scott Gottleib is on the board at Illumina since he has also worked at the FDA.

Illumina has been a front runner in the gene sequencing department. The company has been under scrutiny for antitrust violations and consequently stocks have plummeted.

I wrote at length about it here:

