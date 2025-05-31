My studio is walking distance from the CDC. Which makes it a convenient workout choice for CDC employees. This has given me a front row seat to the recent HHS cuts. Some of our clients retained their positions, but many were fired…and I’ve heard about all of it in real time.

I would like to begin with some thoughts about how the “alternative crowd” has been manipulated during the “covid era”. And I want to be clear that I am including myself when I make statements like this. It brings me no joy to notice the ways in which my opinion was so easily guided as I really felt like I was departing from the mainstream pack. Ain’t hindsight a bitch…

Particularly over the last five years we have been primed to dislike and distrust the CDC. Disappointment and disgust in the CDC “covid” response and recommendations and regular celebrity CDC talking heads botching shit has prepared the “dissident” public to welcome an overhaul at this agency. It’s easy to couple the CDC to your “covid” anger. Those of us who “did our own research” (a term that became the punchline of memes and late night jokes), and declined the medical countermeasures were ridiculed, hazed, and ostracized…often under the guise of CDC recommendations. Despite being right about a lot of it, most of us have never received an acknowledgment, must less an apology for the way we were treated. I know this firsthand, and it has been easy for me to direct animosity toward the CDC, et al.

But the CDC was not only comprised of a bunch of pandemic promoting, vaccine pushing assholes. During the “covid” years, that’s just who we saw on the curated media menu. This post may challenge some feelings and beliefs, but please bear with me, and be open to how much your “alternative” beliefs have been shaped and manipulated so that you arrive here. Exactly where you were guided.

👉 Takeaway: We have been primed to welcome sweeping cuts and reorganization at the CDC.

I’m going to do my best to flesh out my theory clearly, but as always the long game is so long, and so twisted…

Last week I had a long chat with one of my clients who lost her job when the CDC fired her entire team (the Division of Environmental Health and Science Practice). Her team monitored things like environmental toxins and chemicals. They tracked cancer clusters. They were investigating the lead poisoning crisis in Milwaukee...where recently 4500 CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS OLD TESTED POSITIVE FOR LEAD POISONING. This team was abruptly fired and given an impossibly short amount of time to gather their work and exit the facility.

That division is gone now.

That work is no longer being done.

Recently, Robert Kennedy was specifically questioned about lead poisoning prevention efforts during a Senate hearing. His response:

"We have a team in Milwaukee," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified to senators in a hearing on Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, RFK is lying:

"There are no staff on the ground deployed to Milwaukee to address the lead exposure of children in schools," she said. Six schools in the city have had to close because of lead, she said, displacing 1,800 students.

According to my client from the CDC, RFK is lying, as she made these comments regarding the programs RFK claims are still being funded:

“They are getting rid of all that.” “So everything that they’ve been saying is a priority is what they are cutting.”

According to the director of the Division of Environmental Health and Science Practice, Erik Svendsen, RFK is lying:

To date, none of the staffers have been reinstated, with layoffs set to take effect in less than two weeks, said Erik Svendsen, director of the Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice, a department within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that includes the childhood lead program.

So while we have been treated to big shiny headlines like this…

…the programs that monitor toxic exposures are being cut.

👉 Takeaway: HHS has cut the entire team at the CDC that monitors toxic things like lead poisoning in children.

👉 Takeaway: RFK has no problem lying.

Before continuing the discussion about recent cuts and what is happening with the new administration, I would like to call your attention to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This term might make you roll your eyes because it has been obfuscated by, and conflated with, extremes. The most obvious example of this is the trans movement.

The bathroom issue.

Trans women (men) raping women in prison.

Trans women (men) physically competing in biological women’s sports.

I wrote about this issue here:

Unless you were homesteading off the grid, you have heard about the trans movement. Gender affirming care and transgender sanctuary states have made an increasing number of headlines in recent years. California banned school rules requiring parents be notified of a child's pronoun change.

Setting aside my own opinions, I am noting the inflamatory media promotion of this topic. Here are some examples:

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson notoriously could not “define” a woman.

Matt Walsh made a documentary about it.

Biological males dominated women’s sports...

The “Woman of the Year” title went to a man…

And Dylan Mulvaney caused a Budweiser meltdown.

Right before winning “Woman of the Year”.

When I hear the term DEI, all of this👆factors into my perception of the topic. In fact, 👆that stuff is at the forefront of my brain, because we have all been exposed to the extremes of DEI with exponentially increasing frequency.

But What Is DEI?

DEI is an ambiguous term that has come to mean different things, to different people, in different contexts. According to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is a broad term that is not defined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII)”.

This makes it a plastic framework, a grey area. A framework open for interpretation and therefore primed for abuse.

This is not an accident.

In the United States, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are organizational frameworks that seek to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, particularly groups who have historically been underrepresented or subject to discrimination based on identity or disability. (Wikipedia)

The DEI label has been loaded with a lot of baggage. During recent years it has been promoted and often required and/or forced upon us, yet has remained loosely defined.

Celebrating diversity suddenly felt like forced acceptance of the ridiculous.

And it was pushed on the kiddos.

You guys, this is not an accident. And it also isn’t a natural evolution.

DEI efforts date back to the post civil war era, and are rooted in non discrimination and equal opportunity (originally for veterans). These efforts can be traced throughout US history, most notably with the nondiscrimination efforts of Affirmative Action:

"take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated [fairly] during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin" (JFK, 1961)

In my opinion, DEI has been intentionally perverted and allowed to become a ridiculous inversion of its original intensions. Check out DEI’s Spookipedia page for a detailed rundown of the history.

👉 Takeaway: The DEI extremes have been highlighted and promoted for you, which has coupled them to, and eclipsed the broader historical DEI effort of equal opportunity and non discrimination.

With the previous DEI thoughts in mind, let’s take a look at this recent headline:

“The DOJ will no longer push ‘environmental justice’ as viewed through a distorting, DEI lens,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. The announcement also noted that the Department of Justice is “working quickly to close such cases in compliance with the Attorney General’s directive.” In Lowndes County, about 40 miles southwest of Montgomery and 130 miles south of Birmingham, the region’s majority-Black residents have long suffered from inadequate sewage treatment, often resorting to so-called “straight piping,” where untreated sewage flows from residents’ toilets into their yards, where children often play. Around 72%of Lowndes County residents are Black, according to census data.

Before I go on, I’d like to share some photos from Lowndes County, Al. To be clear, these are photos of RAW SEWAGE in the yards of Lowndes Co residents.

Is providing federal aid for adequate sanitation abuse of environmental justice through a distorting DEI lens?

Or is basic sanitation a human right?

Underlying all of the debate on Lowndes County are the issues of poverty and responsibility. Who has the ability and the responsibility to provide wastewater treatment where many of the people or limited local governments cannot afford to do so themselves?

Historically, the federal government has had a lot to do with sanitation infrastructure. Turns out that the population gets very sick when they drink their own waste. Check out Dissolving Illusions if you’d like to understand how much sanitation shaped the eradication of disease. From a recent post by one of the authors:

As we meticulously demonstrate in Dissolving Illusions, the true driving force behind the dramatic reduction in mortality from measles—and indeed, from all infectious diseases: typhoid, typhus, whooping cough, diphtheria, scarlet fever, smallpox, enteric fever, tuberculosis—was not the suppression of individual pathogens but the overall health and well-being of society itself. Improved sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions laid the foundation for what stands as the greatest public health revolution in human history—one that has been tragically forgotten in the modern narrative of vaccine triumph.

More on sewer history here.

I don’t know about you, but it’s hard for me to look at children walking through raw sewage and say that it’s just too bad that their community can’t afford sanitation.

You know what makes it easier to just read the headline… and not read the actual facts, or even look at those appalling pictures? Seeing the letters DEI and allowing the images and emotions that have been coupled to them, consciously or subconsciously, frame your perception of the story.

I mean OBVIOUSLY these are some entitled assholes just splashing around in shit water with their hands out, trying to take advantage of the environmental justice gravy train. They are laughing all the way to the bank. Just look at them.

I’ll let you decide how you feel about this, however I can’t help but note that the federal program to provide a sanitation system for this community has been cancelled with a label of “illegal DEI”.

What if this were your backyard? Think about that.

Think it couldn’t be? Not so fast.

Do you take care of your own sewage infrastructure? Do you know how your sewage and sanitation program works? If shit water started pooling in your front yard, would you call yourself to figure it out?

What if your city or town literally didn’t have the resources to fix the problem?

Fuck it?

Fortunately there is this federal program 👇

The CWSRF program is a federal-state partnership that provides low-cost financing to communities for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects, including municipal wastewater facilities, nonpoint source pollution control, decentralized wastewater treatment systems, stormwater runoff mitigation, green infrastructure, estuary protection, and water reuse.

And it’s getting cut by $2.46 billion (from the current $2.76 billion funding level).

These programs are also under scrutiny (see here for a full list):

Trumps program includes massive cuts to the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, the primary source of federal funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the country.

Still with me?

So up to this point here’s what we have:

We have been primed to accept and even welcome cuts to organizations that abjectly failed us, especially during “covid”. The programs monitoring environmental toxins and cancer clusters have been cut and Bobby Kennedy has no issues lying directly about it. The inflammatory topics recently associated with DEI have obscured its roots in providing equity in basic human rights. The Trump administration has almost completely eliminated all federal funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in the US. Sanitation is one of the primary factors in overall health and the eradication of disease.

Which lands us here, where I am admittedly going to make a bit of a leap, and add more dots to connect than I probably should, but fuck it. My readers are sharp. Y’all can handle it.

👇Did you see this? I’m asking because I didn’t. I’ve been super busy at work though, and also preoccupied with making several quilts for babies that are arriving soon…so maybe I just missed it. However, I think it’s odd that I haven’t seen anyone here in Stack Land talking about this…

Pioneering virologist and alumnus Jeffery Taubenberger, Ph.D., considers lessons that can be learned from the 1918 influenz pandemic. He was the first scientist to sequence the genome of the influenza virus that caused the 1918 influenza pandemic. That scientific journey took him from the lab to the permafrost of Alaska. His research aims to inform public health strategies on several important aspects of flu: seasonal flu; avian flu, which circulates among birds and has infected humans in the past; swine flu, which circulates among pigs and has infected humans in the past; and pandemic flu, which can arise from numerous sources and spread quickly because humans have little to no immunity to it. (source)

So the guy that “sequenced the genome” (from the Alaskan permafrost 🤨) of the OG “1918 Spanish Flu” is now heading up the NIAID. He’s all about the flu. Seasonal, avian, swine, pandemic…doesn’t matter, he’s all in on all the flus. And he’s especially interested in the quest to discover that ever elusive Universal Flu Vaccine, which btw is not a new quest.

More on Taubenberger:

Jeffery Taubenberger, Ph.D., received a B.S. in biology from George Mason University in 1982. He earned his medical degree in 1986 and his Ph.D. in 1987, from the Medical College of Virginia. He completed a residency in pathology at the National Cancer Institute and holds dual board certifications in anatomic pathology and in molecular genetic pathology from the American Board of Pathology and the American Board of Medical Genetics. Prior to coming to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2006, he served as chair of the Department of Molecular Pathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington, D.C. His research interests include influenza virus biology, evolution, pathophysiology and surveillance. He also has clinical interests in the development and implementation of molecular diagnostic assays for neoplasia and infectious diseases.

Just going to throw this out there… I wonder if exposure to raw sewage makes people more or less susceptible to a set of symptoms that could be called the flu…🤔.

Anyway…

Taubenberger, who holds a patent for the BPL vaccine platform, was picked to be the acting head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID, after the institute's previous director was ousted.

Well shut the front door. Taubenberger happens to hold a patent for a universal flu vaccine! Amazing.

To be clear though, Daddy Government is going to do this way better this time around because MAHA and transparency and stuff. Unlike the “covid” “pandemic”, where Big Bad Pfizer and Moderna broke all the rules, this administration is FULLY TRANSPARENT. The government owns the whole thing this time, which is totally different than last time (wink wink) when the vaccines medical countermeasures were contracted by susceptible to the DOD “corporate corruption”.

NIH is developing the next-generation, universal vaccine platform, Generation Gold Standard, using a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform. This initiative represents a shift toward transparency, effectiveness and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses such as H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses. The program realigns the operations of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)—an agency within HHS—with its statutory mission to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating.

From NIH Director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya:

“Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” said Bhattacharya. “It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats—not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well—using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.”

MEANWHILE….

We are being delivered “big” wins from our MAHA Health Warriors, and they would very much like for us not to notice any discrepancies between words (like health) and behavior (like accelerating vaccine development).

For example, RFK announced that they half assed very proudly removed the CDC covid vaxxx recommendation for the kids and the pregnants this week.

Oh snap…so while everyone’s getting excited about the covid injection recommendation change, which isn’t a huge change btw (psssst…this is NOT A WIN GUYS), they just moved the funding over to the universal flu vaxxxine.

The toxic jab recommendation still includes the olds…and anyone other than healthy children and pregnant women. That means that the covid shots are still recommended for mostly everyone. This is basically a lateral move.

And then this week, it was announced that the contract with BARDA Moderna for a bird flu vaccine was cancelled.

Also NOT A WIN. This money has largely been reallocated to the “fully transparent”, fully government owned & operated Universal Flu Vaccine development program (see above)…which is really just another lateral move but makes headline readers feel like progress is happening.

👆actual footage of my face right now

Anywho….here are some thoughts from Universal Flu Guy, Taubenberger on The Science™:

Gosh Taubs, what do we understand???

Enough to make a universal “Generation Gold Standard” flu “vaccine” I guess.

Speaking of full transparency, did you hear about the 15 state E.coli outbreak that happened? I didn’t either. That might be because of how transparent the transparency is these days…it’s like, so transparent you can’t see it.

April 17, 2025 The outbreak linked to romaine lettuce killed one person and sickened at least 88 more, including a 9-year-old boy who nearly died of kidney failure. The Food and Drug Administration indicated in February that it had closed the investigation without publicly detailing what had happened — or which companies were responsible for growing and processing the contaminated lettuce. According to an internal report obtained by NBC News, the FDA did not name the companies because no contaminated lettuce was left by the time investigators uncovered where the pathogen was coming from.

How does the fully transparent FDA maintain transparency? By ████ and ████████████████████████ while always ███████.

Here’s the report:

Behold this rarely seen electron microscope photo of isolated FDA transparions👇

First image of Transparenthetic Effect

So the CDC is getting an overhaul that will scrap all those super wasteful programs that track unimportant bullshit like lead poisoning in children and cancer clusters and the FDA is showing off it’s new, bold transparency by ████. Luckily Trump is going to stop squandering money on nonsense like clean water and sanitation by trimming that SRF budget by $2.46 billion.

And here is a full transparent image of the sun.

I do hope those jerks that were taking advantage of DEI get their sewage issue cleaned up…I hear clean water is kind of a big deal for public health. Second only to red dye. The Lowndes Co residents have probably been too preoccupied with that toxic red dye to focus on getting their sewage crisis under control. I am sure they are relieved that it’s being removed from their food.

In other news, I have a great hat idea for the MAHA movement 👇

Of course, now that everything is fully transparent*, we’ll have a good handle on what’s going on… if people get sick, we can feel good that we have a completely transparent administration coming up with a government owned, government tested, government marketed, universal vaxxxines. PHEW.

I mean, Bobby said he is fiercely pro vaxxxine…he just wants what?

He just wants PROPER TESTING.

And what do you think this new fully government owned, government tested, universal flu vaxxxine will be?

This one will be “properly tested”.

With raw sewage running into drinking water and funding being cut, children ingesting lead and nobody tracking it…I’m sure there will be plenty of people that will need “protection” from all the circulating “viruses” that will be wreaking havoc. The great news is that the vaxxxine is going to be universal. It’ll “protect” against all the flus and all their variants. Even that 1918 Alaskan permafrost variant 😂.

I realize this was a ridiculously long and winding post, and you if you made it to this sentence, thank you.

I hope you all have a fabulous weekend 😘