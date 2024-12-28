“I’ve never been anti vaccine.”
Watch here.
November 26, 2024 👇
Full clip here.
Trump signed the 5G act and praised the "beautiful vaccine." Wake up people. No one is coming to save us. It is up to us.
If he says he will remove all vaccines he is done and he knows it. So what he says is that he "is not against any vaccines", but his finger's are crossed behind his back. What he MEANS is that he is FOR vaccines that have been proven safe and effective. And so far, NONE have!
So he wants ALL vaccines tested for safety and effectiveness by using true placebos, and he knows when that happens they will all fail. And the Left knows that as well. But for him to come out and say he is getting rid of all vaccines would open the door for the Left to completely marginalize him and the fear-mongering would hit a fever pitch. He’d be finished before he starts.
There really isn’t any other way he can approach this. So when the testing of each vaccine fails THEN he can say he is against using THOSE vaccines, and that will include ALL of them. But after testing they can no longer say he is an “anti-vaxxer”. He is an “anti-injecting-toxic-chemicals-into-all-humans-er.” And who can argue with that?