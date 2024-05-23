THERE’S ANOTHER GLOBAL FREEDOM SUMMIT!!

This is not breaking news. This is some OLD TIRED ASS NEWS.

Oh look, another PROJECT…with a SUMMIT…and a MARCH. Is this groundhog day?

Nah…This one’s probably the one. That’ll get something done. I can feel it.

Because all the other summits and marches have really moved the ball forward.

All your Covid [NOT A] Pandemic Curated Celebrity A-Listers will be there.

So you know it’s a peddled narrative legit.

THE GENEVA PROJECT

JOIN US IN GENEVA, SWITZERLAND FOR A HISTORIC WEEKEND TO DECLARE OUR INDEPENDENCE

👆So will this be like The Great Barrington DECLARATION that accomplished exactly nothing I mean really showed the murderers of the world what was up??? You know, the one that was authored by doctors that pushed the injection? Just curious…

The Inspired Global Leadership Summit (IGLS) is a unique and intimate think tank among leadership that will be set in Geneva during World Health Assembly week. As the WHO/WHA meets to develop its plans to impact our health and our freedoms, the IGLS will be there planning our own counter-measures, setting clear and measurable objectives on how to work together to get there. This is a private gathering of leaders from around the world who are committed to creating a better tomorrow. Join us in drafting our new Declaration of Independence! Attendance is by invitation only. If you are interested in learning more, email info@TheInspiredNetwork.org.

Now I know that this “unique” GLOBALProjectFreedomSummitHealthParty is really exciting but don’t jump right on the computer and book your flight to Geneva just yet. Sorry useless eaters fellow “freedom fighters”, the Inspired GLOBAL Covid Summit is by invitation only.

Don’t fret though, there’s another SUMMIT that might work for you. Everyone’s welcome. Because it’s free(ISH). And online. Premium Pass is going to cost you though.

The Health Freedom Summit is launching with trusted voices like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Naomi Wolf, Del Bigtree, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 60+ others. In an epidemic of deceit, telling the truth is the cure.

Anyway, there’s another All Star line up, of course.

In this collection of provocative presentations, the Health Freedom Summit tackles a daunting range of issues gathered to answer the question: ‘What is happening in the world today, and what is the deep meaning of these events?’”

WOW…way to get provocative, Freedom Leaders.

We pause now for Deep Thoughts by Trusted Voices… “What is happening in the world today, and what is the deep meaning of these events?”

OMG…You know what’s SO WEIRD?!?!?

They keep having these big fancy health freedom summits about the big bad scary WHO and the big bad scary IHR… but nobody ever manages to mention the repealable American federal laws enacted by US Congress and US Presidents, between 1944 and the present, to embed worldwide vaccination, mutilation and killing programs in US domestic federal law, and, through international pharmaceutical-military-weapons-product sales contracts and international mutual recognition agreements pertaining to pharmaceutical non-regulation, to embed the same programs in the national governance and laws of other countries.

ISN’T THAT WEIRD?!?!? You know, that the “health freedom fighters” don’t ever seem to get around to that part…

From Katherine Watt:

Health Freedom Summit and Geneva Project are two more of the many astroturf “medical freedom” organizations that function as cutouts for the US Government. They are well-funded. They want your money, but they don’t need it. Their function is to deflect from and shield the US Government’s global kill box laws — as enacted and amended by US Congress and US Presidents — and programs — as funded by US taxpayers, central banks, and private NGOs including BMGF, GAVI and CEPI — from scrutiny, repeal, nullification and de-funding. These laws and programs — and the fact that Congress has the legal and moral authority to repeal and de-fund them — are topics not typically discussed by US Government spokesmen and spokeswomen during their summit meetings about medical tyranny and 5G information warfare and in their other public statements and appearances. That’s how you can tell that the summit organizers are US Government agents, and the summit speakers are US Government spokesmen and spokeswomen.

Find the Top 10 repealable American federal laws enacted by US Congress and US Presidents, between 1944 and the present HERE:

But Sarah, the WHO’s pandemic treaty is designed to circumvent local resistance to WHO directives by superseding local laws when emergency provisions are activated.

Psssst….((hey guys))

THE WHO DOESN’T HAVE TO SUPERSEDE SHIT IF THE LAWS ALREADY EXIST. Remember Covid? Remember how they locked the world down and mandated injectable bioweapons? Yeah. The laws already existed that allowed for that.

Here’s the timeline of how it went down:

See that?

Read more here:

And by the way, “we” pretty much own the WHO. So there’s that.

Just in case you want to look into some of the existing “rules” for your “safety” in our own country…check out your state:

You know what would be really helpful is if the “freedom fighters” talked about something helpful.

LIKE MAKING IT ABUNDANTLY CLEAR THAT THERE ARE LAWS AND PROGRAMS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE THAT ALLOW FOR THE TYRANNY WE JUST EXPERIENCED. AND OUR CONGRESS IS ABLE REPEAL AND DE-FUND THEM.

Share