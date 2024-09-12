The "Covid injections just can't be talked about because BLAH, BLAH, BLAH" Excuse Just Isn't Working For Me
If they aren't talking about it, they are complicit.
Ethical Skeptic recently published Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3). I encourage you to read the entire article, however I have shared a few graphs and details below.
This may come as a surprise, but statistical analysis is not in my wheelhouse, so maybe someone with chops will come in and show us how all of this is wrong (paging Flurm). But I doubt it, because these graphs support my real world observation, which I wrote about here:
Before I go further I just have to say something.
I cannot and will not excuse anyone from addressing the covid injections directly.
SIX MONTH OLD BABIES are being injected with this shit. What kind of lives will these children have?
No way to know. Because an INJECTABLE BIOLOGICAL WEAPON was deployed upon the world. And is currently being deployed into the tiny bodies of our future like a partial life abortion.
And we keep excusing motherfuckers who just can’t talk about it for whatever reason fits at the moment.
I’m over hearing that horse shit.
I’m not that old, but I’m not that young either. I’ve voted in every election since I’ve been able and I’ve decided that I’m wildly unimpressed. No election has ever resulted in more freedom or less government. Somehow, despite the promises, I’ve ended up with almost no privacy, continued funding of endless wars, and a zero liability injectable bioweapon. And we still take our goddamned shoes off at the airport.
Freedoms taken are never returned. I know that now. I’m done participating in the theatre of casting roles based on half truths that I know are full lies.
I wasn’t planning on this rant, I was just going to repost Ethical Skeptic and be done with it.
Anyway…👇
The State of Things Pandemic – Week 34 2024
Posted on September 6, 2024 by The Ethical Skeptic
Two prime illustrations of this vaccine inflection date impact can be observed in the US Natality Birth Weight Chart and the US Infant Not Alive at Time of Natality Report Chart. The Procedure for development of these charts can be found by clicking here.
Confirmation of Cancer UCoD Shorting = 20.6% Excess Incidence
In corroboration of this alarming set of indices with regard to Cancer, is the constant dollar rise in expenditures for cancer treatment within the United States as of end-of-month July 2024. The rise in Producer Price Index-Neoplasm Treatment highlighted in Chart 7 below is adjusted for both inflation in Medical Care Services (MCS) and group price escalations (commensurate with CARES Act). The actual raw BLS figures show an even more aggressive increase than the
11.7%20.6% indicated on top right hand side of Chart 7 below.
With the currently measured rate of Cancer Pull Forward Effect, the true excess Real Dollar Cancer Rate is 19.3%. This represents an additional $34.5 billion (without PFE included) in real dollars that consumers are spending each year to treat these new cancers.
As well, this has been corroborated by other systems professionals replicating this same work.8
The results indicate that from 2020 a novel phenomenon leading to increased neoplasm deaths appears to be present.
~ Alegria & Nunes, Trends in deaths from neoplasms, US (2024)9
Little of this excess cancer is attributable to the ad hoc rescue of ‘a deferral in cancer screening appointments’, as cancer rates have soared in younger ages (see Chart 11), the biggest cancers dropped in incidence (by Pull Forward Effect), while at the same time the diversity of cancer mix, as well as a 2022 spike in incidence of rare and secondary cancers, collectively serve to belie this notion.
The Ethical Skeptic, “The State of Things Pandemic”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 06 Sep 2024; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/?p=77176
"Turning setback into comeback!"
3.4k
ReTruths
23.5k
Likes
Mar 07, 2024, 6:47 PM
Avatar
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
“The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The Vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat Cancer – Turning setback into comeback!” YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!
3.4k
ReTruths
23.5k
Likes
-----
That moment when you realize:
Go back to the start of CHD and Highwire.
Bigtree around 2015-2016. Did Vaxxed with Wakefield.
CHD was also getting underway.
Founded by anti-vaccination activist Eric Gladen in 2007, the World Mercury Project was a relatively minor group until Kennedy joined its board in 2015. Its budget jumped to nearly half a million dollars and in 2018, changed its name to Children's Health Defense.
They knew the pandemic was coming (Good Club, Operation Lockstep 2009-2010)
Do you see what happened?
-----
Now look at them go. Look at them make the turn to The Father of the Vaccine and The King of Israel.
“I don't think that we ought to be mandating medical interventions for UNWILLING Americans UNLESS we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping people rather than hurting them.”
BOBBY KENNEDY, 2019 with a Giant Loophole
----
Bigtree's ICANN
https://icanlegislate.org/vaccine-confidence-bill/
JUSTIFICATION: Adding this exemption will increase confidence in mandated vaccines.
-------
If you have eyes to see and about eleven people seem to...you are getting an education in how "pragmatism" and legalese and ACTORS are used to prey on the gullible.
Just to add a tweak to the theme
If WE aren't talking about it, WE are complicit
One thing is perfectly clear
If you're silenced (like many of us were/are) because you're afraid they may try to harm or kill you you've already lost
Because truth is, they're ALREADY trying to hurt / kill you and are not going to stop just because you've chosen silence
So may as well speak up and go down fighting and with some dignity because they're coming for you either way