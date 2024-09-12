Ethical Skeptic recently published Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3). I encourage you to read the entire article, however I have shared a few graphs and details below.

This may come as a surprise, but statistical analysis is not in my wheelhouse, so maybe someone with chops will come in and show us how all of this is wrong (paging Flurm). But I doubt it, because these graphs support my real world observation, which I wrote about here:

Before I go further I just have to say something.

I cannot and will not excuse anyone from addressing the covid injections directly.

SIX MONTH OLD BABIES are being injected with this shit. What kind of lives will these children have?

No way to know. Because an INJECTABLE BIOLOGICAL WEAPON was deployed upon the world. And is currently being deployed into the tiny bodies of our future like a partial life abortion.

And we keep excusing motherfuckers who just can’t talk about it for whatever reason fits at the moment.

I’m over hearing that horse shit.

I’m not that old, but I’m not that young either. I’ve voted in every election since I’ve been able and I’ve decided that I’m wildly unimpressed. No election has ever resulted in more freedom or less government. Somehow, despite the promises, I’ve ended up with almost no privacy, continued funding of endless wars, and a zero liability injectable bioweapon. And we still take our goddamned shoes off at the airport.

Freedoms taken are never returned. I know that now. I’m done participating in the theatre of casting roles based on half truths that I know are full lies.

I wasn’t planning on this rant, I was just going to repost Ethical Skeptic and be done with it.

Anyway…👇

Posted on September 6, 2024 by The Ethical Skeptic

Confirmation of Cancer UCoD Shorting = 20.6% Excess Incidence

In corroboration of this alarming set of indices with regard to Cancer, is the constant dollar rise in expenditures for cancer treatment within the United States as of end-of-month July 2024. The rise in Producer Price Index-Neoplasm Treatment highlighted in Chart 7 below is adjusted for both inflation in Medical Care Services (MCS) and group price escalations (commensurate with CARES Act). The actual raw BLS figures show an even more aggressive increase than the 11.7% 20.6% indicated on top right hand side of Chart 7 below.

With the currently measured rate of Cancer Pull Forward Effect, the true excess Real Dollar Cancer Rate is 19.3%. This represents an additional $34.5 billion (without PFE included) in real dollars that consumers are spending each year to treat these new cancers.

As well, this has been corroborated by other systems professionals replicating this same work.8

The results indicate that from 2020 a novel phenomenon leading to increased neoplasm deaths appears to be present. ~ Alegria & Nunes, Trends in deaths from neoplasms, US (2024)9

Little of this excess cancer is attributable to the ad hoc rescue of ‘a deferral in cancer screening appointments’, as cancer rates have soared in younger ages (see Chart 11), the biggest cancers dropped in incidence (by Pull Forward Effect), while at the same time the diversity of cancer mix, as well as a 2022 spike in incidence of rare and secondary cancers, collectively serve to belie this notion.