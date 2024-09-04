Maybe you heard the news that Fauci was recently laid up with West Nile “Virus”.

Poor guy. Too bad the west nile vaccine never took off.

Moving on…

Suffolk [NY] officials have acknowledged that mosquito populations were low this year because of the drought.

👆Doesn’t matter. Let’s get the spraying party started.

What spraying party, you ask? Larvicides, insecticides, and adulticides, of course.

If you’ve been reading this stack recently, you know I’ve been looking into the IVM hype.

👉 In case you haven’t heard…IVM is that anti-parasitic pharmaceutical drug that is basically a celebrity now and, according to some, will cure everything from worms to cancer. I heard it’ll even give you a massage and a pedicure if you ask nice.

Anyway…before IVM “cured” “river blindness” and won the Nobel Prize and stuff, there was spraying in Africa. With organophosphates, like DDT and such. It’s hard to tell how much river blindness there actually was before the spraying started, but there’s enough of a question mark for me that this West Nile-Fauci-Mosquito-New York story piqued my interest.

The spraying. It’s currently underway…👇

Now let’s look at the West Nile “Virus” hype from CDC:

No symptoms in most people. Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

👍 Oh good, another ASYMPTOMATIC “virus”. AWESOME. Makes shitfuckery WAY easier, when there aren’t symptoms.

Febrile illness (fever) in some people. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Serious symptoms in a few people. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Severe illness can occur in people of any age. However, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness if they are infected (1 in 50 people). People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk.

AS the crow flies, the Suffolk County home of an 81-year-old Melville man who died from West Nile virus on Aug. 19 is less than two miles from the Nassau County border. Yet while Suffolk has used a helicopter to spray the mosquito adulticide resmethrin over more than 20 square miles in Melville and other western areas of the county to limit human exposure to the mosquito-borne virus, Nassau continued last week to take what appeared to be a more conservative approach.

Resmethrin belongs to a class of chemicals called Pyrethroids. I looked them up.

From EPA.gov:

Resmethrin has been registered by the EPA since 1967. It is currently registered for use only in public health and vector control programs to control adult mosquitos, biting and non-biting midges and blackflies. Because of its toxicity to fish, resmethrin is a Restricted Use Pesticide that is available for use only by certified pesticide applicators or persons under their direct supervision. The resmethrin registrants voluntarily canceled all of the resmethrin products. After December 31, 2015, resmethrin registrants will no longer be able to sell and distribute resmethrin products. However, user will be able to continue using any product they have purchased. Do Pyrethroids Pose Risks to Human Health? We have conducted human health risk assessments for all labeled uses of pyrethroids. Based on the results of these assessments and any required label changes, pyrethroids can be used for public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health when applied according to the label. At high exposure levels, such as those resulting from accidents or spills, pyrethroids can affect the nervous system. What is The Current Regulatory Status of Pyrethroids? We are currently reevaluating all pyrethrins, pyrethroids and synergists through registration review. Registration review is our program for systematically reviewing all registered pesticides every 15 years to make sure that every pesticide can still perform its intended function without unreasonable adverse effects on human health or the environment. As a result of the Food Quality Protection Act, EPA must consider the cumulative risks of pesticides that, like the pyrethroids and pyrethrins, share a common mechanism of toxicity. In November 2011, we completed a cumulative risk assessment for the pyrethroids/pyrethrins and identified no cumulative risks of concern. This assessment is available from Regulations.gov, docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2011-0746. For chemical-specific updates on registration review, see our pyrethrins and pyrethroids web page.

👆Sounds encouraging. I guess we’ll just keep spraying and see what the review says in a couple of years. Excellent approach…spray now, assess later.

Meanwhile, I found this which highlights a few light exposure symptoms👇:

Wow. Pyrethroid exposure has a lot of symptoms are REALLY similar to West Nile “Virus” symptoms. Weird.

Oh look. There’s also this mosquito-borne “virus” currently plaguing Massachesetts. And it has similar symptoms too. Crazy.

Residents of 10 communities in Massachusetts have been warned to stay indoors from dusk to dawn. Some local parks are closed at night. A person in New Hampshire has died. Pesticides are being sprayed from trucks and aircrafts. What’s causing all of the alarm? A mosquito-borne virus called Eastern equine encephalitis, which is so rare that most infectious disease experts might never see a case. This year, at least four states have reported human E.E.E. infections.

Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis virus do not develop symptoms. For those who develop symptoms, the time from an infected mosquito bite to onset of illness (incubation period) ranges from 4 to 10 days. Eastern equine encephalitis virus infection can result in febrile illness (fever) or neurologic disease. The type of illness will depend on the age of the person and other factors. Febrile illness is characterized by fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. The illness lasts 1 to 2 weeks, and most people recover completely when there is no central nervous system involvement. Neurologic disease can include meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Signs and symptoms of neurologic disease include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma. In infants, neurologic disease often occurs soon after onset; in older children and adults, encephalitis might occur after several days of systemic illness.

I’m making exactly zero claims, by the way. I’m just noticing that there have been very few “cases” of West Nile “Virus” or equine encephalitis “virus”.

But they are sure as shit spraying poison all over everyone. Which should make the numbers go down, right?

It’ll be interesting to see how well the chemical dousings prevent infection.

Of course no matter how many cases end up being reported, we’ll always know that it would’ve been so much worse, won’t we.