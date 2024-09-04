Symptoms of Pyrethroid Exposure and Symptoms of West Nile "Virus" Distinctly Similar
New York is currently being doused.
Maybe you heard the news that Fauci was recently laid up with West Nile “Virus”.
Poor guy. Too bad the west nile vaccine never took off.
Moving on…
Suffolk [NY] officials have acknowledged that mosquito populations were low this year because of the drought.
👆Doesn’t matter. Let’s get the spraying party started.
What spraying party, you ask? Larvicides, insecticides, and adulticides, of course.
If you’ve been reading this stack recently, you know I’ve been looking into the IVM hype.
👉 In case you haven’t heard…IVM is that anti-parasitic pharmaceutical drug that is basically a celebrity now and, according to some, will cure everything from worms to cancer. I heard it’ll even give you a massage and a pedicure if you ask nice.
Anyway…before IVM “cured” “river blindness” and won the Nobel Prize and stuff, there was spraying in Africa. With organophosphates, like DDT and such. It’s hard to tell how much river blindness there actually was before the spraying started, but there’s enough of a question mark for me that this West Nile-Fauci-Mosquito-New York story piqued my interest.
The spraying. It’s currently underway…👇
Health Department To Spray Adult Mosquitoes In Manhattan And Brooklyn Areas
Now let’s look at the West Nile “Virus” hype from CDC:
Symptoms
No symptoms in most people. Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.
👍 Oh good, another ASYMPTOMATIC “virus”. AWESOME. Makes shitfuckery WAY easier, when there aren’t symptoms.
Febrile illness (fever) in some people. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
Serious symptoms in a few people. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).
Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
Severe illness can occur in people of any age. However, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness if they are infected (1 in 50 people). People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk.
As Suffolk Sprays, Nassau Holds Its Fire
AS the crow flies, the Suffolk County home of an 81-year-old Melville man who died from West Nile virus on Aug. 19 is less than two miles from the Nassau County border.
Yet while Suffolk has used a helicopter to spray the mosquito adulticide resmethrin over more than 20 square miles in Melville and other western areas of the county to limit human exposure to the mosquito-borne virus, Nassau continued last week to take what appeared to be a more conservative approach.
Resmethrin belongs to a class of chemicals called Pyrethroids. I looked them up.
From EPA.gov:
Permethrin, Resmethrin, d-Phenothrin (Sumithrin®): Synthetic Pyrethroids For Mosquito Control
Resmethrin has been registered by the EPA since 1967. It is currently registered for use only in public health and vector control programs to control adult mosquitos, biting and non-biting midges and blackflies. Because of its toxicity to fish, resmethrin is a Restricted Use Pesticide that is available for use only by certified pesticide applicators or persons under their direct supervision. The resmethrin registrants voluntarily canceled all of the resmethrin products. After December 31, 2015, resmethrin registrants will no longer be able to sell and distribute resmethrin products. However, user will be able to continue using any product they have purchased.
Do Pyrethroids Pose Risks to Human Health?
We have conducted human health risk assessments for all labeled uses of pyrethroids. Based on the results of these assessments and any required label changes, pyrethroids can be used for public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health when applied according to the label. At high exposure levels, such as those resulting from accidents or spills, pyrethroids can affect the nervous system.
What is The Current Regulatory Status of Pyrethroids?
We are currently reevaluating all pyrethrins, pyrethroids and synergists through registration review. Registration review is our program for systematically reviewing all registered pesticides every 15 years to make sure that every pesticide can still perform its intended function without unreasonable adverse effects on human health or the environment.
As a result of the Food Quality Protection Act, EPA must consider the cumulative risks of pesticides that, like the pyrethroids and pyrethrins, share a common mechanism of toxicity. In November 2011, we completed a cumulative risk assessment for the pyrethroids/pyrethrins and identified no cumulative risks of concern. This assessment is available from Regulations.gov, docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2011-0746.
For chemical-specific updates on registration review, see our pyrethrins and pyrethroids web page.
👆Sounds encouraging. I guess we’ll just keep spraying and see what the review says in a couple of years. Excellent approach…spray now, assess later.
Meanwhile, I found this which highlights a few light exposure symptoms👇:
Toxicological Profile for Pyrethrins and Pyrethroids.
3.4.1. Absorption
Pyrethrins and pyrethroids are used to control insects in agricultural, commercial, and houshold environments. Since aerial application is the typical method by which pyrethrin- and pyrethroid-containing substances are dispersed, the use of such substances may result in combinations of inhalation, oral, and dermal exposure.
3.2.1.4. Neurological Effects
Shortness of breath, nausea, headache, and irritability were experienced by five office workers upon entering their work area 2 days after it had been sprayed with cypermethrin in an effort to eliminate termites (Lessenger 1992). The symptoms were exacerbated when the air-conditioning system was activated to ventilate the area, but levels of cypermethrin in the air were not measured. Signs of neurotoxicity have been associated with acute occupational (inhalation and dermal) exposure to various pyrethroids during outdoor or indoor spraying (Chen et al. 1991; He et al. 1991; Moretto 1991; Shujie et al. 1988; Zhang et al. 1991). In a cross-sectional survey on the prevalence of acute pyrethroid poisoning of cotton workers conducted in China in 1987 and 1988 (Chen et al. 1991), approximately 27% (696 of 2,588) of the workers who sprayed pure pyrethroids reported having experienced symptoms such as abnormal facial sensations (paresthesia), dizziness, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, and tightness of the chest. Eight of these workers were diagnosed with mild acute pyrethroid poisoning, characterized in part by listlessness and muscular fasciculations. He et al. (1991) reported increased peripheral nerve excitability in cotton workers following 3 days of exposure to deltamethrin during spraying…However, one study reported air concentrations as high as 24 µg/m3 (Shujie et al. 1988). Among sprayers, dermal contact was considered to be the major source of exposure, although some of the sprayers also reported symptoms of nasal and laryngeal irritation (Moretto 1991). Facial paresthesia, dizziness, fatigue, miliary red facial papules, and sniffles and sneezes were noted in subjects exposed to deltamethrin and fenvalerate while packaging the insecticides (He et al. 1988). Air sampling indicated pyrethroid levels in the range of 0.005–0.055 mg/m3, but dermal contact was also evident, and may have been the basis for increased signs of toxicity during summer months.
Gastrointestinal Effects. Information regarding gastrointestinal effects following oral exposure is mainly limited to clinical signs following exposure to pyrethroids. Symptoms such as epigastric pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea have been reported in human subjects who consumed relatively large quantities of pyrethroids (Gotoh et al. 1998; He et al. 1989). Diarrhea was reported in dogs ingesting pyrethroids in the diet at dose levels as low as 1–6 mg/kg/day for treatment periods ranging from 13 weeks to 1 year (EPA 1981; IRIS 2003a, 2003b, 2003c). Gastritis and mucosal erosion and ulceration were observed in male mice fed esfenvalerate in the diet for 90 days at a concentration resulting in a mean dose of 106 mg/kg/day (EPA 1991a).
Signs of mild acute pyrethroid poisoning include dizziness, headache, and nausea, in addition to paresthesia. These signs have been associated with acute occupational (inhalation and dermal) exposure to various pyrethroids during outdoor or indoor spraying (Chen et al. 1991; Moretto 1991; Shujie et al. 1988; Zhang et al. 1991).
Wow. Pyrethroid exposure has a lot of symptoms are REALLY similar to West Nile “Virus” symptoms. Weird.
Oh look. There’s also this mosquito-borne “virus” currently plaguing Massachesetts. And it has similar symptoms too. Crazy.
The Mosquito-Borne Virus Raising Alarms in the Northeast
Residents of 10 communities in Massachusetts have been warned to stay indoors from dusk to dawn. Some local parks are closed at night. A person in New Hampshire has died. Pesticides are being sprayed from trucks and aircrafts.
What’s causing all of the alarm? A mosquito-borne virus called Eastern equine encephalitis, which is so rare that most infectious disease experts might never see a case. This year, at least four states have reported human E.E.E. infections.
Symptoms
Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis virus do not develop symptoms. For those who develop symptoms, the time from an infected mosquito bite to onset of illness (incubation period) ranges from 4 to 10 days.
Eastern equine encephalitis virus infection can result in febrile illness (fever) or neurologic disease. The type of illness will depend on the age of the person and other factors.
Febrile illness is characterized by fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. The illness lasts 1 to 2 weeks, and most people recover completely when there is no central nervous system involvement.
Neurologic disease can include meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Signs and symptoms of neurologic disease include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma. In infants, neurologic disease often occurs soon after onset; in older children and adults, encephalitis might occur after several days of systemic illness.
I’m making exactly zero claims, by the way. I’m just noticing that there have been very few “cases” of West Nile “Virus” or equine encephalitis “virus”.
But they are sure as shit spraying poison all over everyone. Which should make the numbers go down, right?
It’ll be interesting to see how well the chemical dousings prevent infection.
Of course no matter how many cases end up being reported, we’ll always know that it would’ve been so much worse, won’t we.
Bingo. I ran into this a month or two ago. Kinda pissed it went over my head for the past ... 20 years?
Next para below is a YouTube link which shows a list of the boatload of videos of where 'they' sprayed the past 15-20 years. Just scroll the list....it's never ending. They've been poisoning the country, county by county, whenever they damn well please.
Copy/paste of an email I sent out to about 30 folks:
"West Nile Virus: Another made up faker (fucker?). Listen to the fear mongering of all “news” media. Notice comments have been turned off on 95% of the videos. Again, they are controlling what the people hear and shutting down anyone who dares to confront them.
Full link of the 3,000 times they have sprayed: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=videos+of+spraying+for+west+nile+virus
Scroll the list, it's rather incredible.
Here are 6 links where you only need to watch each one 30 seconds or so. I cued them up for a certain time
• 11 yrs ago. Watch 30 seconds. She is right: https://youtu.be/n1su5FX13-w?t=35 and good God I didn’t know they were still spraying humans with DDT throughout the 1950’s. I thought they had stopped that sh*t 30 years previous. Will these mf’ers ever stop with poisoning (sickening, injuring, deforming, sllloowwly killing - is what it is) humans?
• 5 yrs ago. Watch 30 seconds. https://youtu.be/GpfJ0Kw7wnM?t=44 Look how much that truck is spraying into the air/all over. And what a pussy that young guy is who’s being interviewed.
• 6 yrs ago. 30 seconds from cue. Same type of person as above. https://youtu.be/0K7-4MGOcTY?t=19 . The young woman is a flaming idiot. Listen to what she did when she heard mosquitos are actually biting people (gasp!). Kinda drastic measures? And her poor, poor kids. <crossin self>
• 12 yrs ago. Spread by PLANE. Listen 30 seconds from cue: https://youtu.be/onsADD5P940
• 10 yrs ago. Same. Listen 30 secs: https://youtu.be/UMllmQ2miDI?t=59
• 2 yrs ago. https://youtu.be/JknrpXMsPbU?t=16
That does it.
I'm launching a non-profit.
Frontline Mosquito River Blindness MPox Covid Flirt Variant Simulation Critical Care Alliance.
FMRBMPCFVSCCA.
We're at war with this mosquito.
::waves hands wildly::awaits donors for non-profit