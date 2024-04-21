I’m going to pull a thread today and show you the slimy way that stories are slanted by the media, to perpetuate narratives, that support the fake emergencies, that fund endless surveillance and bioweapon deployment, all under the guise of pandemic threats.

Let’s start with the following article that surprisingly is not satire from Babylon Bee. This is an actual article published day before yesterday.

APRIL 19, 2024

(I bolded the parts of interest)

After a record 613 days of being infected with a variant of COVID-19, a Dutch man has died at the age of 72. According to TIME, the unidentified patient, who had a blood disorder, was unable to develop a strong immunity to the virus after getting "multiple COVID shots before catching the Omicron variant in February 2022." Per a report from researchers for the Centre for Experimental and Molecular Medicine (CEMM) at the Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC) in the Netherlands released on April 18, the man had "the longest SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] infection duration to date, although several cases of hundreds of days have been previously recorded." During that time, his infection led "to a highly mutated novel variant," the researchers said, with TIME reporting that "it later acquired over 50 mutations." While the researchers noted in their report that "infected patients can clear the virus within a period of days to weeks, an immunocompromised individual [such as this patient] can develop a persistent infection with prolonged viral replication and evolution." Because of his history of treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome — a disorder "caused by blood cells that are poorly formed or don't work properly," per the Mayo Clinic — and myeloproliferative overlap syndrome, which is "malignant disease" in the blood, the patient was immunocompromised. As a result, TIME reported that "the coronavirus developed resistance to sotrovimab, a Covid antibody treatment." In their report, the researchers said that there was no "clinical response" to the treatment that was administered by doctors. "In the end, the patient died from a relapse of his haematological condition," researchers said, referring to his blood disorder. Despite having COVID-19 "with high viral loads for a total of 613 days," there was "no documented transmission" to other members of the community, per the report. However, “this case underscores the risk of persistent SARS-CoV-2 infections in immunocompromised individuals as unique SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may emerge due to extensive intra-host evolution," the researchers said. They also put an added emphasis on "the importance" of continued studies of "immunocompromised individuals with persistent infections given the potential public health threat of possibly introducing viral escape variants into the community."

Summary

(By Me)

A severely immunocompromised 72 year man contracted Covid after receiving multiple Covid shots. The infection lasted 613 days yet did not lead to his death. During this time there was NO DOCUMENTED TRANSMISSION to anyone in the community.

Given that this man was elderly and already at a notable health deficit, the descriptive language used by the media propaganda machine seems disproportionately alarm-y. I took out all the pandemic alarm words and stuck them together for you:

A highly mutated novel variant with over 50 mutations and prolonged viral replication and evolution, leading to persistent infections that are a potential public health threat by introducing viral escape variants.

Considering this man died of his preexisting blood disorder and not of covid, which he also managed not to transmit to anyone during his lengthy “infection”, this was the stunning conclusion:

“this case underscores the risk of persistent SARS-CoV-2 infections in immunocompromised individuals as unique SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may emerge due to extensive intra-host evolution."

And:

"the importance" of continued studies of "immunocompromised individuals with persistent infections given the potential public health threat of possibly introducing viral escape variants into the community."

FRIENDS, THIS IS PROPAGANDA!

People Magazine pulled those last quotes from the TIME article they linked. TIME comes to the same amazing conclusion that an old man with significant co-morbidities, who in fact did not die from covid or transmit it, is excellent evidence that we are threatened by escape variants and we need more studies.

Now let’s take a look at the TIME article:

The patient, a 72-year-old man with a blood disorder, failed to mount a strong immune response to multiple Covid shots before catching the omicron variant in February 2022. Detailed analysis of specimens collected from more than two dozen nose and throat swabs found the coronavirus developed resistance to sotrovimab, a Covid antibody treatment, within a few weeks, scientists at the University of Amsterdam’s Centre for Experimental and Molecular Medicine said. It later acquired over 50 mutations, including some that suggested an enhanced ability to evade immune defenses, they said. Scientists studying genomic data collected from wastewater samples have reported evidence of individuals in the community shedding heavily mutated coronaviruses for more than four years. Such persistent infections may also be causing patients to experience long Covid symptoms, research suggests.

TIME does a fantastic job presenting the importance of the fake pandemic necessities.

PCR (a fake pandemic staple ingredient)

Nose and throat swabs means we are in PCR not-a-test land (which I believe is the lynchpin of the fake pandemic). They could NEVER have gotten the fake pandemic done without the PCR and asymptomatic infection bit. And here we are again…PCR NOT A TEST says an old man, sick with other serious shit, and not transmitting anything to anyone, has had Covid for 613 days. And the Not-A-Test PCR also managed to find over 50 mutations AND found that it had enhanced ability to evade immunity.

Moving on…

Wastewater Testing (we should just call this Macro PCR)

I’ve covered the wastewater BS before here and here, and I highly recommend this discussion with

and Catherine Austin Fitts for a deeper dive into the issue. Here’s a short clip:

Wastewater testing, which uses PCR by the way, is yet another way in which we can be told that we are sick without symptomatic evidence. It can be used to “prove” that certain geographical segments of a population are “carrying” a disease…even down to pinpointing specific buildings within a community (see this very aspect carried out in the study below). Wastewater testing is yet another surveillance mechanism that was ushered in through the Covid control door.

This approach expanded rapidly during the pandemic. The National Wastewater Surveillance System, which the C.D.C. established in late 2020, now includes data from more than 1,400 sampling sites, distributed across 50 states, three territories and 12 tribal communities, Amy Kirby, the program lead, said. The data cover about 138 million people, more than 40 percent of the U.S. population, she said.

Please indulge me and take a look at the CRYPTIC WASTEWATER LINEAGE study (yep, that’s actually in the title) that TIME linked above. I have copied and pasted relevant portions below (see linked title for the entirety):

Tales From the Cryptic Wastewater (sorry, I couldn’t help it).

Methods

We first detected a cryptic lineage, WI-CL-001, in municipal wastewater in Wisconsin, USA, in January, 2022. To determine the source of WI-CL-001, we systematically sampled wastewater from targeted sub-sewershed lines and maintenance holes using compositing autosamplers. Viral concentrations in wastewater samples over time were measured by RT digital PCR. In addition to using metagenomic 12s rRNA sequencing to determine the virus’s host species, we also sequenced SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domains, and, where possible, whole viral genomes to identify and characterise the evolution of this lineage.

Further targeted sampling occurred at a commercial building sewer line access point serving six toilets, henceforth referred to as facility line B, on June 16, Aug 16, Sept 21, and Sept 27, 2022. Using this strategy, the sampled human source population of the WI-CL-001 signal was narrowed from more than 100,000 people to fewer than 30 people (figure 1A). After consulting with local public health officials and facility managers, employees present at the facility were offered RT-PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 via nasal swabs. 19 of approximately 30 employees provided samples.

*19 of “approximately” 30 employees provided samples ← remember that part.

Virus culture (the fuckery lives on)

To remove debris, samples were centrifuged twice at 3500 rpm at 4°C for 15 min and then passed through a 0.8 μM syringe filter (Agilent, Santa Clara, CA, USA) or left unfiltered. Samples (1 mL) were incubated on nearly confluent Vero E6-TMPRSS2 (JCRB1819) or Vero E6-TMPRSS2/hACE2 cells seeded the day before in TC25 cm2 flasks for 1 hour at 37°C. After the incubation, cells were washed twice and media was added back to the cells. The media contained 20 000 μg/mL of penicillin and streptomycin, 50 μg/mL of amphotericin, and 10 μg/mL of chloramphenicol. Cells were monitored daily for potential virus-induced cytopathic effects. After 10 days, a blind passage was performed using the entire volume of media (∼4 mL) to fresh, nearly confluent cells seeded the day before in TC175 cm2 flasks.

→ CS here, JUST TO BE CLEAR…the virus culture section states that the way that they “found” the genetic material of the virus was by ADDING:

more genetic material (Vero E6-TMPRSS2, which are grivet monkey cells linked below)

penicillin, streptomycin, amphotericin, and cholramphenicol

Discussion

We traced the source of a cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineage, first detected in wastewater from a metropolitan POTW, to a sewer line within a commercial building (facility line B). Non-human animal sequences made up a negligible proportion of 12s rRNA sequences detected within facility line B, making an animal source highly improbable. The lineage was not detected by voluntary nasal swab testing at the source building,

^^OF WHICH ONLY 19 OF “APPROXIMATELY” 30 EMPLOYEES PROVIDED^^

suggesting that a multiperson upper-respiratory outbreak was not a probable source of the cryptic signal. Combining our observations, we posit that the simplest explanation for the appearance and persistence of WI-CL-001 is that a single person, originally infected when B.1.234 was in circulation, developed a persistent infection and continued to excrete viruses into wastewater throughout 2022. The WI-CL-001 signal became undetectable after 53 weeks, at the end of a multiweek decline in signal strength. This is one of the longest periods of continuous detection that we are aware of for a SARS-CoV-2 cryptic lineage. Accordingly, more frequent global wastewater viral surveillance and sequencing of catchment areas would probably detect more examples of cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Traceback studies such as these, if conducted within appropriate ethical and privacy constraints, might be useful for determining the origins, as well as epidemiological and clinical significance, of these lineages. We speculate that omicron-derived cryptic lineages will be detectable in wastewater in the future. Given the extensive spread of omicron, we expect the number of prolonged infections that give rise to these cryptic lineages to increase, making the emergence of cryptic lineages more common. Cryptic wastewater lineages like WI-CL-001 might have the potential for wider community transmission. And regardless of this possibility, the fact that these lineages frequently exhibit specific mutations, or changes at specific sites, that are later found in circulating variants could be used to aid in forecasting the future evolutionary trajectory of SARS-CoV-2. Such a forecast would be useful in evaluating the cross-protection of existing and future vaccines and treatments. In the present, wastewater sequencing surveillance has become a valuable approach for tracking the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants in the context of waning clinical sequencing and otherwise-unsampled prolonged infections.

we posit, might be, probably, we speculate, potential for, forecasting the future ::rolls eyes::

Now to the always illuminating declarations and acknowledgements…

Declaration of interests

YK has received unrelated funding support from Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical, Toyama Chemical, Tauns Laboratories, Shionogi, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, KM Biologics, Kyoritsu Seiyaku, Shinya Corporation, and Fuji Rebio. DHO, MCJ, and TCF have a provisional patent (US patent application number 63/394,159, Method for selecting antigenic viral vaccine and therapeutic sequences) that describes the use of cryptic lineage sequences in variant forecasting. All other authors declare no competing interests.

Acknowledgments

This study was made possible by the generous support of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Regional Accelerators for Genomics Surveillance (DHO and TCF), WDHS Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity funds (144 AAJ8216) to DHO, CDC contract 75D30121C11060 (DHO and TCF), WDHS ELC Wastewater Surveillance funds (130:AAI8627) to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, and National Institute on Drug Abuse contract 1U01DA053893–01 (MCJ), and the Center for Research on Influenza Pathogenesis and Transmission (75N93021C00014) from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to YK. The authors thank Roger Wiseman, Nick Minor, David Baker, and CDC SPHERES for helpful discussions. The authors also thank Sarah Abu Kamal, Maansi Bhasin, Sydney Wolf, and Aanya Virdi for help with sequence generation and data organisation. They also acknowledge and thank the wastewater engineers from the city wastewater utility for their sewershed sampling prowess. Additional thanks to Katia Koelle and Michael Martin of Emory University for helpful discussions on the quantitative analysis of viral evolution. Adrian Creanga (National Institutes of Health) provided Vero E6-TMPRSS2/hACE2 cells. The findings and conclusions in this report are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the CDC.

Just in case you are wondering about the “Vero E6-TMPRSS2/hACE2 cells”:

To recap:

The MEDIA is seeding propaganda that immunocompromised people are breeding dangerous escape variants. The story they use as proof involves a severely immunocompromised man that did not spread anything to anyone and also did not die from covid.

The conclusion is that we need more studies. And wastewater testing. Because scientists studying “genomic data collected from wastewater samples have reported evidence of individuals in the community shedding heavily mutated coronaviruses for more than four years”. ← Based on evidence that relies on PCR Not-A-Test nasal swabs THAT ONLY 19 OUT OF *approximately* 30 PEOPLE PROVIDED.

Of course the PCR NOT-A-TESTS, that did NOT even not-test all the people, were based on cell culture NOT isolations.

And all this NOT evidence comes from a study funded by the Rockefeller Foundation’s Regional Accelerators for Genomics Surveillance, which was conducted by the people holding a provisional patent for a “method for selecting antigenic viral vaccine and therapeutic sequences” that describes the use of cryptic lineage sequences in variant forecasting.

THIS IS NOT SCIENCE.

This is outcome for hire. And it’s obvious.

And by the way…

THE PCR NOT-A-TEST IS ALSO NOT GOING ANYWHERE. Here is an article from the New York Times from March 5, 2024.

Gosh, are you wondering if those rapid tests still work? I’m so glad you asked.

Do rapid tests still work? Yes. Even with a newer variant, JN.1, dominating cases nationwide, rapid tests should be able to accurately capture whether you are contagious. That is because rapid tests detect a protein inside the virus, rather than the spike protein on the surface of the virus that has changed across variants, said Aubree Gordon, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. Still, there’s a catch: You need to test at the right time. If you’re negative, test again 48 hours later to rule out a false negative. If you were exposed to someone and do not develop symptoms, the Food and Drug Administration recommends waiting five days to test.

OF COURSE THEY DO! Because they are detecting a protein inside the virus now. Makes sense! Spike is sooooo 2020. Just make sure you test at the right time and and if you get a false negative, don’t be fooled. Test again!!

The answer will always be MORE. More studies. More testing. More compliance.

These are TOOLS OF CONTROL.

Without them, it is very difficult to declare a public health emergency for which liability shielded medical countermeasures are necessary.

Continuing to accept their fundamental validity serves only to tighten the totalitarian noose around the neck of our freedom.

DO NOT PARTICIPATE in the removal of your freedoms.