SUMMARY:

The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.

DATES:

This amendment is effective as of January 1, 2025.

Let’s Review

👉 Covered countermeasures include ANY drug/biologic/test/breathing apparatus/”vaccine”/etc used to treat (fake) “covid” OR “a ‘virus’ mutating therefrom”.

pssst….a virus mutating therefrom = anything they make up

Also included in the covered countermeasures are ANY products used to treat “a serious life-threatening disease or condition CAUSED BY [A COUNTERMEASURE] PRODUCT”.

This is hilarious. So if their zero liability countermeasure fucks your ass up, make sure to remember that their response measure also comes with zero liability. Amazing.

VI. Covered Countermeasures

Covered Countermeasures are: (a) Any antiviral, any drug, any biologic, any diagnostic, any other device, any respiratory protective device, or any vaccine manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured: i. To diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom; or ii. to limit the harm that COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom, might otherwise cause; 👉 (b) a product manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by a product described in paragraph (a) above; (c) a product or technology intended to enhance the use or effect of a product described in paragraph (a) or (b) above; or (d) any device used in the administration of any such product, and all components and constituent materials of any such product. To be a Covered Countermeasure under the Declaration, a product must also meet 42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(i)(1)'s definition of “Covered Countermeasure.”

This next part is awesome sauce. The liability shield is pretty restrictive. It’s ONLY for covered countermeasures related to now…OR THE FUTURE 😂. Good to know.

Oh, and just to be clear, it’s for products other than “vaccines” too. But don’t worry those have to be licensed, approved, or cleared by the FDA. Or not. They might fall under an investigational application or exemption.

VII. Limitations on Distribution

I have determined that liability protections are afforded to Covered Persons only for Recommended Activities involving:

(a) Covered Countermeasures that are related to present or future federal contracts, cooperative agreements, grants, other transactions, interagency agreements, memoranda of understanding, or other federal agreements;

(b) Covered Countermeasures that are related to activities authorized in accordance with the public health and medical response of the Authority Having Jurisdiction to prescribe, administer, deliver, distribute or dispense the Covered Countermeasures following a Declaration of Emergency;

(c) Covered Countermeasures other than licensed COVID-19 vaccines that are:

i. Licensed, approved, or cleared by the FDA (or that are permitted to be used under an Investigational New Drug Application or an Investigational Device Exemption) under the FD&C Act or PHS Act to treat, diagnose, cure, prevent, mitigate, or limit the harm from COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom; or

The final highlight is this bullshit:

VIII. Category of Disease, Health Condition, or Threat

The category of disease, health condition, or threat for which I recommend the administration or use of the Covered Countermeasures is not only COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2, or a virus mutating therefrom, but also other diseases, health conditions, or threats that may have been caused by COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, or a virus mutating therefrom, including the threat of increased burden on the healthcare system due to seasonal influenza infections occurring at the same time as COVID-19 infections, which will lead to an increase in the rate of infectious diseases.

So…anything categorized as an infectious disease???? Perf.