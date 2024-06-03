I shouldn’t even be surprised anymore, but somehow I am. I guess when when we exist in a world where diseases are so deadly that people have to take fake tests to be told they are asymptomatically sick…and antidepressants are being pushed for a “respiratory syndrome” that cannot possibly pandemic the world…it makes sense to inject some poison to counteract some poison. It makes exactly as much sense as it does to add some this DNA to that DNA to isolate the DNA.

Let’s take a look at today’s dose of Psyop Fuckery.

Peter McCullough, along with his helpful handler John Leake, has published an incredible sequel to his mRNA-Off To a Bad Start but Future May Be Brighter paper. On Friday the good doctor put out a substack article announcing a preprint study. He somehow failed to mention that that HE IS AN AUTHOR ON THE STUDY, which I dare say is relevant. In an incredible feat of logistical gymnastics, the authors (PETER MCCULLOUGH and 2 others) call for injecting siRNA (small interfering RNA) to combat the problematic mRNA (messenger RNA) that was deployed to billions of people across the world.

Here is the preprint:

I know. You cannot make this shit up.

In this epic chapter of Psyop Fuckery, one of the most published* cardiologists in the world** implies that the spike protein molecular monster can be deactivated. Like a villain being slain by a superhero.

*according to The Medical Freedom Movement Narrative

**considering the abundant conflicts of interests within the published literature, I am becoming exponentially less impressed with “most published” author caveats

Rarely seen electron microscopy photograph of the Spike Protein Molecular Monster Deactivation

Please note the always conserved narrative…the story which continues to remain front and center:

There was a deadly virus, with a dangerous spike protein, that spread the world…and YOU NEED INTERVENTIONS (aka COUNTERMEASURES). ((pssssst…and there’s more coming, just ask Peter McCullough))

McCullough writes:

As the world is waking up to nearly two thirds with potential future disease and disability from the long-lasting mRNA coding for the dangerous Wuhan Spike protein, the search is on for ways to stop this molecular monster from doing more damage. Hulscher et al have published a timely manuscript for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex looking for large markets needing new molecular therapeutics: “The stability of mRNA vaccines, their pervasive distribution, and the longevity of the encapsulated mRNA along with unlimited production of the damaging and potentially lethal Spike (S) protein call for strategies to mitigate potential adverse effects. Here, we explore the potential of small interfering RNA (siRNA) and ribonuclease targeting chimeras (RIBOTACs) as promising solutions to target, inactivate, and degrade residual and persistent vaccine mRNA, thereby potentially preventing uncontrolled Spike protein production and reducing toxicity. The targeted nature of siRNA and RIBOTACs allows for precise intervention, offering a path to prevent and mitigate adverse events of mRNA-based therapies. This review calls for further research into siRNA and RIBOTAC applications as antidotes and detoxication products for mRNA vaccine technology.” It may seem unfathomable for doctors to inject more RNA to deactivate Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA that has accumulated in the body after multiple injections. However, siRNA used today in my practice (patisiran, inclisiran) appears to be safe and well-tolerated only notable for injection site reactions.

So…this sure sounds like advocation for more RNA injectable products, does it not? And Dr McCullough adds that he’s used some siRNA products in his practice and they appear to be safe. And probably effective, right?

Considering Dr. McCullough’s authorship on this “breakthrough” study that advocates for siRNA and ROTACs, and the abundance of conflicting interests within The Science™ literature (which I’ve covered at length in previous posts), I thought I’d do a little research.

I referenced McCullough through:

McCullough has accepted quite a bit of money from various entities within the Biopharmaceutical Complex, which Charles Wright reported on recently:

Here are the totals for Dr McCullough’s funding and payments from 2016-2022:

The top two companies contributing to Dr. McCullough are Amgen and AstraZeneca. Let’s start with Amgen. Amgen is a company interested in siRNAs as well as monoclonal antibodies, the use of which Dr McCullough happened to also advocate for during the past 4 years. See here and here.

*Reminder* The promise of siRNA technology is what Dr. McCullough’s “breakthrough” paper highlighted as a potential treatment for the untold number of mRNA vaccine injuries.

Here is a chart for Dr. McCullough’s general payments from Amgen.

These payments were for:

consulting fees

compensation for services other than consulting

serving as faculty or as a speaker at a venue other than a continuing education program

travel and lodging

food and beverage

Moving on to AstraZeneca.

Here’s a snapshot of McCullough’s AstraZeneca payments from 2019:

Would you believe that AstraZeneca is interested in siRNAs too???

25 March 2020 Collaboration with Silence Therapeutics aims to develop novel, targeted treatments to address significant unmet need.

AstraZeneca will collaborate with Silence Therapeutics to discover, develop and commercialise small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolic and Respiratory diseases.

July 11, 2023 “We are very pleased with the continued progress being made in our Hansoh Pharma collaboration,” said Craig Tooman, President and CEO of Silence. “Today’s news follows the $10.0 million milestone payment we achieved in our AstraZeneca collaboration in May and reflects our ongoing efforts to advance our partnered pipeline. We continue to be excited about the advancement of our siRNA technology in both partnered and proprietary programs.” Silence and Hansoh entered a collaboration in October 2021 to develop siRNAs (“short interfering RNAs”) leveraging Silence’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform for three undisclosed targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Silence has exclusive rights to the first two targets in all territories except the China region. Hansoh has the exclusive option to license rights to those two targets in Greater China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and global rights to the third target. (source)

A collaboration in October of 2021 to develop siRNAs for undisclosed targets.

Here is the table showing Dr. McCullough’s research funding from the pharmaceutical industry from 2016-2022.

And here are the general payments made to Dr. McCullough from 2016-2022.

You get the science you pay for. I am more sure of this every day.

That is all for now.