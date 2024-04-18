You cannot make this shit up.

In an attempt to remain somewhat aware of mainstream reality, I have been occasionally reading some mainstream news and op-eds here on Substack, and in the wild. And friends, it is not encouraging. It’s like an alternate universe. Also, this is not a quick and to the point post. Shocking, I know. Sage, stop rolling your eyes.

If you are not interested in a rabbit hole, please do come back tomorrow for the memes and we can laugh it out.

In the meantime…

Take a look at this horse shit from the New York Times, Who ‘Won’ Covid? It Depends How You Measure. (April 3, 2024):

In the end, everyone got it, and probably the most important factor shaping national death totals was how many people were vaccinated before their first infection and how many weren’t. The United States could have done much better on that test, given that more Americans have died of Covid since the vaccines were made available to anyone who wanted them than had died to that point. But by some estimates, those vaccines also saved more than three million American lives.

CONGRATS GUYS, FAILURE ON ALL FRONTS 🥳

So everyone got “it” (covid). That means the “vaccines” FAILED at what they were supposed to do. But don’t mind that pesky detail (especially because we just change definitions and endpoints and whatever metric doesn’t work for the situation now). Just roll right into how many people got vaccinated before their FIRST infection, which inherently implies multiple infections, which is yet another FAIL for the “vaccine”. But keep rolling bro. Tell us how MORE AMERICANS DYING OF COVID SINCE THE VACCINES WERE MADE AVAILABLE works out to the vaccines saving 300 million lives.

Then I checked in with a local epidemiologist (I know, I know).

She made some great points in her opening bullet points. Helpful observations like the vaccines would be better if they:

worked

keep working

didn’t kill people

could be stacked with other poisons vaccines

And MAN, everyone is super fucking excited about VACCINES up in the comments.

I mean…

They. Are. PUMPED.

Here are some highlights:

One of the commenters plugged his own article when mentioning that an upcoming study has received $57 million in funding.

I looked up his stack. The meat of the post was behind a paywall, but I did get to see that he’s handling vaccine hesitancy in his practice by using helpful words like “should” 👍🏼.

Then I looked up the $57 million study that’s coming up. It was easy to find because it’s a CEPI endeavor.

CEPI was launched in 2017 as an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organisations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. CEPI has supported the development of more than 50 vaccine candidates or platform technologies against multiple known high-risk pathogens or a future Disease X. Central to CEPI’s pandemic-beating five-year plan for 2022-2026 is the ‘100 Days Mission’ to compress the time taken to develop safe, effective, globally accessible vaccines against new threats to just 100 days.

Just FYI:

This looks AWESOME. Where do I sign up?

CEPI 10th March 2024

An international consortium of researchers specialising in human challenge studies is embarking on a US$57 million project to develop advanced, virus-blocking coronavirus vaccines that could stop SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses from infecting people in the first place.

Chris Chiu, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London and principal investigator for MusiCC:

WELLCOME TRUST FELLOW

Using harmonised standard operating procedures, the trials will take place across several sites in the UK, Europe, the United States and Singapore and will each involve a small group of young, healthy volunteers. In the challenge trial, volunteers will first receive either a dose of an investigational vaccine designed to provide mucosal coronavirus immunity or placebo before being intentionally exposed to a calibrated dose of SARS-CoV-2. A model using a seasonal coronavirus called OC43 is also being developed for similar use.

I can’t give you much info on “a calibrated dose of SARS-CoV-2” because they left that intentionally ambiguous , but the ole OC43, seasonal coronavirus already in development… WTF is that? Let’s look.

Preparation of HCoV-OC43 RNA. An HCoV-OC43 strain (VR759) was obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). The ATCC VR759 strain originated from a volunteer with a common cold-like illness at the Common Cold Unit in Salisbury, United Kingdom (42). HCoV-OC43 was propagated in a human rhabdomyosarcoma (RD) cell line, obtained from the European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC). The supernatant was harvested after 7 days of incubation at 33°C, and RNA was isolated by using the QIAamp viral RNA kit (QIAGEN, Westburg, The Netherlands). A real-time quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) (Taqman; Perkin-Elmer Applied Biosystems, Foster City, Calif.) was developed to determine the number of RNA copies present in the supernatant.

→ If you saw Rhabdomyosarcoma and thought, 🤔 gosh that sure sounds like they’re growing Covid on cancer cells…you would be correct.

Because that is where you get seasonal cold infections. On your cancer. Everybody knows that.

RESULTS

HCoV-OC43 complete genomic sequence. We report here the complete nucleotide sequence of the prototype HCoV-OC43 strain (VR759), isolated in 1967 from an adult with common cold-like symptoms (42). The HCoV-OC43 genome encompasses 30,738 nucleotides [excluding the 3′ poly(A) tail] and was deposited in the GenBank database under accession number AY391777 . The HCoV-OC43 genome has a GC-content of 36.9%.

So they got the sequence from that well-known “isolated 1967 adult with common cold-like symptoms”. Just going to go ahead and take a look at that reference (42) and see what that’s all about….

Well what do you know?!?!? The GOLD STANDARD 8 MOUSE METHOD that we’ve all come to know and love was a thing even back then! To be fair, they also used the 16 Mouse Method. Leave no stone unturned, guys! 👊🏼

This study is so much more than just a compelling title…

Pssst…that says that they injected “the RESPIRATORY virus” into the abdomen or DIRECTLY INTO THE BRAIN of baby mice. Other than generally making a ton of sense for a respiratory illness, the method only managed to get 25% (or less) of the mice to be affected “by generalized tremors, rigidity, and lethargy”. ← By the way, I find these to be debatable characteristics for proof of a common cold-like disease.

With the use of human embryonic tracheal organ culture(9), six strains of a medium-sized(120160mgt) virus bearing a close morphologic resemblance to avian infectious bronchitis virus(JBV)were recovered in this laboratory from patients with colds.

(Here’s how they cultured “the virus”, from reference (9))

Ok, ok…That was way out in the weeds, I know.

::Sage pulls hair directly out of head::

I’m sorry.

I just want you to SEE this shit! Here are the bullet points:

CEPI, a global public private partnership funded by all the governments and other notable population decreasers, has tasked itself with accelerating the development of herd culling murder shots vaccines for the world in under 100 days.

$57 million has been allocated to run a study on ACTUAL HUMANS.

They will squirt their “vaccine” and/or their “calibrated dose of SARS-CoV-2” directly up participants’ noses.

Their “isolate” is coming from awesomeness like the 8 mouse 1967 study of “adult with common cold-like symptoms”. Then a computer program spits out the coveted genetic sequence as proof of the bullshit…and I’m not even getting into the computer sequencing part today.

All the while, the New York Times is writing about how we simultaneously won AND lost Covid by the effective “vaccines” that effectively did nothing that they were supposed to do. And since more people died from Covid after getting “vaccinated”, we saved 300 million lives.

Meanwhile the anointed experts are clamoring on about the race for a new, better “vaccine” that would be really betterer if it worked and stuff.

And the commenting crowd goes wild, poking each other in the face with their vaccine boners and smacking their CovidAddict arms, eager for their booster fix.

WHAT PLANET ARE WE ON?!?!?

If you made it all the way here, thank you.

