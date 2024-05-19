So you managed to see through the Great Covid PsyOp.

You watched this bullshit and were un-wavered:

You stared right into Mike Michelle’s serious eyes and said, “HARD PASS, bro.”

You never slapped a compliance sticker on your shirt.

And you were probably irritated by this trend:

I certainly wasn’t considering that the murderers of the world had already made their next move.

My decision to decline the injectable bioweapon was firm, yet the firestorm of admonishment continued. Mainstream was a barrage of dire warnings about “the unvaccinated” and social media was filled with vile solicitations demanding that “the unvaccinated” be shunned from society at best; and often darker wishes of painful, untimely death at worst.

This is not a new social equation. The ridicule and isolation delivered by those in the popular group harkens back to middle and high school dynamics. Dynamics for which we all have a preexisting neurological program; from both direct life experience and indirectly through media programming.

Only the Covid social grouping structure came with much clearer symbols of belonging that were broadcasted in a much larger way.

By 2021 the social structure had been perfectly primed, with a group that had made the “right” choice loudly and publicly shaming a group that had made the “wrong” choice. This laid the groundwork for those ostracized by their wrong-think of declining the “safe and effective” injectable bioweapon to be easily ushered into a “medical freedom movement”.

I can only speak to my own experience here, but making it through the full court GET THOSE ASSHOLES VACCINATED press felt like crossing a finish line. PHEW…I made it through.

Personally I thought that I had stumbled upon some alternative treatments by way of alternative media platforms from podcasts aired on channels like Rumble, Telegram, Bitchute, Odysee, and Substack. I was easily and gratefully guided into “discovering” some brave and dissident doctors that were desperately trying to share life saving treatments with the world. It felt validating and relieving to be ushered into this new group.

The extreme and very public admonishment👇 of this “dissident movement” validated their platform, and it didn’t occur to me at the time that this might not be an organic movement at all.

I had become aware of the Johns Hopkins table top exercises; Event 201 and SPARS. Somehow though, in all of my PsyOpery deciphering, it didn’t occur to me for quite sometime, that “they” had most certainly anticipated a dissident movement.

From SPARS:

CHAPTER 13

LOVERS AND HATERS

Early on in the Corovax vaccination campaign, anti-vaccination groups began emerging on social media platforms. These groups initially came from four primary sources: Muslim groups across the country, who opposed the vaccine on the basis that the original formulation was used to treat pigs; African Americans, who refused vaccination based on continued fear of governmental experimentation on African American populations; alternative medicine proponents, who had also been active in campaigning against Kalocivir; and anti-vaccination activists, who were galvanized by the anti-antivaccination sentiment associated with the nationwide measles outbreak in 2015.

SPARS did not specifically name a “Medical Freedom Movement”, but we can’t expect the murderers of the world to tell us exactly how they’ll do it, right?

What they did tell us in the final chapter of SPARS is crystal clear.

Future pandemic emergencies are likely and we must be prepared. There must be a continued commitment to vaccination programs (which is the medical-pharmaceutical paradigm, which now seemingly includes antivirals and antiparasitics).

Considering that egregious vaccine injuries and the emergence of a vocal anti-vax group was literally written into the SPARS scenario, I think it’s reasonable to assume that this was anticipated and prepared for with Covid.

What would that look like? How might the monster try to manage this anticipated group of vaccine decliners? How would they keep everyone within the big scary germs paradigm?

Would it look like an organized group of “disenfranchised” doctors advocating for medical freedom while still strongly advocating for pharmaceuticals?

Could it look like the appearance of a (wellness) company ready and eager to provide the “life saving medications” that the disenfranchised doctors were blocked from using. This would effectively keep the dissident movement within the established paradigm of scary germs, pandemics, and necessary countermeasures early treatments and medicines.

Founded by a group of leading critical care specialists in March 2020, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) is dedicated to helping prevent and treat COVID, and to help patients take charge of other areas of their health. We aim to save lives and improve health by advancing protocols based on the latest science, data, and clinical observations. Our founding physicians are highly published and world-renowned thought leaders, with deep knowledge and expertise in a range of important health issues. The organization has reached millions of people through its protocols, website, webinars, newsletters, social media, speaking engagements, and media appearances. Our protocols are used by healthcare providers worldwide and have helped countless thousands of people.

The FLCCC does not directly sell any pharmaceuticals or supplements. Conveniently there is a company that does.

The Wellness Company “membership” model selling pharmaceuticals and supplements looks remarkably similar to a multi-level marketing model.

This strategy is brilliant as it has managed to recruit a large portion of the vaccine decliners into a “movement” where they feel like they are taking charge of their health and freedom by purchasing cheap, off label pharmaceuticals at a premium price. And they are paying 100% out of pocket!

The Wellness Company overprices garden variety supplements and brands them with buzz words like “health freedom” and “wellness”, which should not obscure that underneath the wellness veneer they peddle pharmaceuticals.

At the end of the day, TWC and the FLCCC are effectively rebranded pharmaceutical brokers featuring highly published allopathic doctors who recommend traditional allopathic pharmaceuticals with some additional supplements.