Welp…2025.
Planes are falling out of the sky like every day, we’ve got some AI kancer vaxxines on the way, they’re still pushing “bird flu” AND rolling out another Wuhan Bat “Virus”…
Fuck it. Let’s hit some memes.
Happy Monday!
I stole some serious ones but had to swipe You're So Venn just for fun. Try Drugs and the pipe in the truck were hilarious. And Mickey/ Wicked, you can't even make that shit up.
My favorite parts of Covid:
#103
The Frenzy of Fear
Has shown us one thing.
It takes the mind to fail first …
And the body will soon follow.
This is a Tough Life Lesson
For the Vaccinated.
( Don’t expect their minds to recover - in your lifetime )
