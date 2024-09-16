Share this postMEME-tastic Monday conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMEME-tastic Monday Conspiracy SarahSep 16, 202453Share this postMEME-tastic Monday conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareSubscribehttps://ko-fi.com/conspiracysarah53Share this postMEME-tastic Monday conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePrevious
Hi Sarah,
Perhaps this has more to do with the steep decline in education, than just the fact that Jimmy Carter started the Dept of Education.
> After the political fallout of the Vietnam war and Nixon’s resignation, Bernays’ secret
government went into overdrive and the American political landscape changed forever.
A major part of this ‘democratic overdrive’ was the almost immediate creation in 1973
of a US-based think tank called ‘the Trilateral Commission’, which focused on “the
crisis of democracy“, which was exhibiting clear signs of going where no man should
go. Their first major report, published by New York University in 1975, was titled,
“The Crisis of Democracy”,[3][4] a lead writer of which was a Harvard professor
named Samuel Huntington. In the paper, Huntington stated that “The 1960’s
witnessed an upsurge of democratic fervor in America”, with an alarming
increase of citizens participating in marches, protests and demonstrations, all evidence
of “a reassertion of equality as a goal in social, economic and political life”,
equality being something no democracy can afford. He claimed, “The essence of the
democratic surge of the 1960’s was a general challenge to existing systems of
authority, public and private. In one form or another, it manifested itself in
the family, the university, business, public and private associations, politics,
the governmental bureaucracy, and the military services.”
Huntington, who had been a propaganda consultant to the US government during its
war on Vietnam, further lamented that the common people no longer considered the
elites and bankers to be superior and felt little obligation or duty to obey. Huntington
concluded that the US was suffering from “an excess of democracy”, writing that “the
effective operation of a democratic political system usually requires apathy and
noninvolvement”, stating this was crucial because it was precisely these qualities of the
public that “enabled democracy to function effectively”.
