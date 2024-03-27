EMF/radiation, 5G, and graphene are on the Do Not Talk About List. Talking about these things will get you launched into the batshit crazy, tin foil hat wearing, Outsider Club with a quickness.

Let me preface this post by saying that I do not have the scientific chops to weigh in on this shit. I can provide zero insight into how these things integrate or what that means for humans. But I can sure as shit look at evidence.

What I can say with absolute certainty is that there are a lot of rich entitled liars, cheaters, and thieves moving among us. They are murders. And they don’t give a fuck about you or me.

When this Covid scam went down, a curated “alternative movement” hierarchy emerged. Remember Operation Paperclip? Exactly nothing about our current situation says that the something like Paperclip wouldn’t be happening now.

There was a Covid thought leading team that was preselected and curated for us. I am disappointed that I did not have the foresight to see the “medical freedom movement” op for what it was earlier than I did. Live and learn.

I only bring this up because these topics (EMF, graphene, 5G, radiation) are being met with strong emotion. People get Big Mad and hop right on the Ad Hominem Express. I don’t necessarily know what to make of it, but I am definitely noting it.

Let’s first start here. Please see Sage’s post for more on this.

Graphene-based nanoparticles possess remarkable physiochemical properties, making them promising for diverse applications in biomedicine, agriculture, food, and industrial applications. These nanoparticles have also been used in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the WHO, electromagnetic radiation is part of the universe, bro. Don’t worry about it.

Electromagnetic Field

Electromagnetic fields (EMF) of all frequencies represent one of the most common and fastest growing environmental influences, about which anxiety and speculation are spreading. All populations are now exposed to varying degrees of EMF, and the levels will continue to increase as technology advances. Electromagnetic radiation has been around since the birth of the universe; light is its most familiar form. Electric and magnetic fields are part of the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation which extends from static electric and magnetic fields, through radiofrequency and infrared radiation, to X-rays.

For more on the basis for the WHO’s lackadaisical attitude regarding these things, please read the following study in its entirety. I pulled some highlights below.

Health risks from radiofrequency radiation, including 5G, should be assessed by experts with no conflicts of interest “The authors of the present article were part of a team that applied to review SR1- human cancer. On December 20, 2019, the following reply was received from the WHO Radiation Programme: ‘After careful review, we have decided to choose another team for this systematic review’” There is clear evidence from several countries regarding increasing numbers of patients with brain tumors, such as in Sweden (63,64), England (65), Denmark (66) and France (67). Since previous studies have demonstrated that these phone types, in addition to mobile phones, increase brain tumor risk (11,57), we believe that the exclusion of a complete exposure history on the use of cordless phones represents scientific misconduct. In conclusion, it is important that all experts evaluating scientific evidence and assessing health risks from RF radiation do not have COIs or bias. Being a member of ICNIRP and being funded by the industry directly, or through an industry-funded foundation, constitute clear COIs. Furthermore, it is recommended that the interpretation of results from studies on health effects of RF radiation should take sponsorship from the telecom or other industry into account. It is concluded that the ICNIRP has failed to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of health risks associated with RF radiation. The latest ICNIRP publication cannot be used for guidelines on this exposure

Here is a video worth watching (THANK YOU JILL), it’s 2 min. Take a look.

[The effect of electromagnetic fields on blood coagulation and fibrinolysis in humans]

Oh look, I made this Venn Diagram.

pssst….loss of taste and smell, bloody stool, and low blood pressure could’ve gone in the center, by the way.

The following section are links that I copied, pasted, and hyperlinked for your perusal. I’m ending my commentary here. And I am not drawing conclusions about anything. I am simply presenting relevant papers, studies, and articles that I dug up on a cursory internet search…and contemplating how it might intersect with:

No virus isolated/computer generated “sequences” Falsified numbers and computer models PCR “tests” herd culling murder shots “vaccines”

I would LOVE for y’all to light up the comments with some receipts on:

how exactly radiation exposure could absolutely not be responsible for “covid” symptoms/disease how we can be sure that graphene is not involved at all not a health concern at all completely unaffected by EMF and low level radiation when injected, ingested, or inhaled 5G towers literally everywhere - I can’t let it go that they simultaneously went up when covid lockdowns happened and are completely healthy for us

Alrighty. Take a look. And then drop that knowledge in the comments.

I love you guys.

Genetic Effects of Radiation The mutations induced by radiation can also occur spontaneously. When humans are exposed to low doses of radiation, it is difficult to estimate what small increment of mutations is induced by radiation above that from spontaneous background radiation. However, radiation has been found to be mutagenic in all organisms studied so far, and there is no reason to suppose that humans are exempt from radiation's mutagenic effects. These mutagenic effects are expected to be harmful to future generations because, in experimental organisms, the majority of new mutations with detectable effects are harmful, and it is assumed that humans are affected similarly. Indeed, the harmful effects of mutations that occur spontaneously in humans are well documented, because many of them result in genetic disease. The genetic effects of radiation must be detected through the study of certain endpoints, for example, visible chromosome abnormalities, proteins with altered conformations or charges, spontaneous abortions, congenital malformations, or premature death. In addition, radiation induced mutations may affect different endpoints to different degrees. For example, the dose of radiation required to double the incidence of one endpoint need not be the same as that required to double the incidence of a different endpoint.

It can be concluded that exposure of human and experimental animals to EMFs have been a negative effect on the heart and blood vessels by causing a histopathological changes and disturbances in the functions of the organs of the cardiovascular system.

The effect of red blood cells (RBC) exposed to an 18 GHz electromagnetic field (EMF) was studied. The results of this study demonstrated for the first time that exposure of RBCs to 18 GHz EMF has the capacity to induce nanospheres uptake in RBCs. The uptake of nanospheres (loading efficiency 96% and 46% for 23.5 and 46.3 nm nanospheres respectively), their presence and locality were confirmed using three independent techniques, namely scanning electron microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy and transmission electron microscopy. It appeared that 23.5 nm nanospheres were translocated through the membrane into the cytosol, while the 46.3 nm-nanospheres were mostly translocated through the phospholipid-cholesterol bilayer, with only some of these nanospheres passing the 2D cytoskeleton network. The nanospheres uptake increased by up to 12% with increasing temperature from 33 to 37 °C. The TEM analysis revealed that the nanospheres were engulfed by the cell membrane itself, and then translocated into the cytosol. It is believed that EMF-induced rotating water dipoles caused disturbance of the membrane, initiating its deformation and result in an enhanced degree of membrane trafficking via a quasi-exocytosis process.

A large body of literature exists on the response of tissues to electromagnetic fields, primarily in the extremely-low-frequency (ELF) and microwave-frequency ranges. In general, the reported effects of radiofrequency (RF) radiation on tissue and organ systems have been attributed to thermal interactions, although the existence of nonthermal effects at low field intensities is still a subject of active investigation. This chapter summarizes reported RF effects on major physiological systems and provides estimates of the threshold specific absorption rates (SARs) required to produce such effects. Organ and tissue responses to ELF fields and attempts to characterize field thresholds are also summarized. The relevance of these findings to the possible association of health effects with exposure to RF fields from GWEN antennas is assessed.

Our findings indicated that low electromagnetic fields have caused significant changes in the total number of white blood cells and percentage of neutrophils in mice.

We show that upon direct application of electricity (voltages between 5 – 40 volts), platelets are activated immediately and clots rapidly form without excessive heating.

The biological effect of exposure to EMF is a subject of particular research interest. The results of the recent studies not only clearly demonstrate that EMF exposure triggers oxidative stress in various tissues, but also that it causes significant changes in levels of blood antioxidant markers. Fatigue, headache, decreased learning ability, and cognitive impairment are among the symptoms caused by EMF. The human body should therefore be protected against exposure to EMF because of the risks this can entail. As reported in many studies, people may use various antioxidants such as vitamin E, MEL and FA to prevent the potential adverse effects of exposure to EMF.

The mammalian blood-brain barrier (BBB) consists of endothelial cells, linked by tight junctions, and the adjoining pericytes and extracellular matrix. It helps maintain a highly stable extracellular environment necessary for accurate synaptic transmission and protects nervous tissue from injury. An increase in its normally low permeability for hydrophilic and charged molecules could potentially be detrimental

Exposing diabetic mice to a combination of static electric and magnetic fields for a few hours per day normalizes blood sugar and insulin resistance. The unexpected and surprising discovery raises the possibility of using electromagnetic fields (EMFs) as a remote control to manage type 2 diabetes.

An increasingly common response includes clumping (rouleau formation) of the red blood cells, heart palpitations, pain or pressure in the chest accompanied by anxiety, and an upregulation of the sympathetic nervous system coincident with a downregulation of the parasympathetic nervous system typical of the "fight-or-flight" response.

Conclusions Although there is a long way to illustrate the complete mechanisms of IR-induced diabetes and thyroid diseases, recent studies suggest that the chronic upregulation of inflammatory mediators and cytokines play a key role. It is feasible that long-term exposure to a high level of some cytokines, particularly IL-1β and IFN-γ, can disrupt the normal function of thyrocytes in the thyroid, as well as beta cells in the pancreas. However, it is likely that genetic background plays a key role in the appearance of autoimmune diseases. Although there is no suggested strategy for the prevention or reduction of autoimmune diseases following exposure to IR during radiotherapy or radiation accidents, there may be several solutions, such as the administration of radioprotectors, anti-inflammatory agents, or radiation mitigators. However, to date, there is no evidence to confirm this idea.

19 Jan 2018

A team of researchers at Fuzhou University in China have developed a graphene oxide and circularised single-stranded DNA (cDNA/GO) hybrid material capable of penetrating living cells and binding mRNA. The material’s utility is shown in two practical applications: mRNA imaging and nucleotide therapeutics. The authors chose the mRNA of survivin and c-raf kinase as targets, because the enzymes are involved in carcinogenesis, and the mRNA are overexpressed in cancer cells and can be used as biomarkers.

CoVid vaccines based on graphene, nanonetwork and Internet of Nanothings (IoNT)

January 2022 DOI:10.13140/RG.2.2.36070.29766/2

Here, graphene and GO can be introduced as a matrix electrode and be immobilized for the detection of specific biomaterials. For an RF/microwave biosensing scheme, the patterned graphene and a GO flake are located at the gap between the electrodes or are connected as a part of circuits, such as resonator, transmission line, and antenna and these nanomaterials are then functionalized for specific binding, likewise antigen-antibody. Finally, the biological sensing information on graphene nanomaterials is converted to an observable signal via an RF/microwave measurement system. Here, the measurable signal is generally proportional to the concentration of a specific analyte [52]. These RF/microwave biosensors could be detectable of biomolecules, e.g., glucose, DNA, as well as bacteria, e.g., S. aureus, E. coli and so on, via bifunctional peptide.

We report the formation of a self-assembled hydrogel of graphene oxide nanosheets by physically crosslinking in a low concentration Pluronic solution without any chemical modification of GO. This hydrogel undergoes a sol–gel transition upon exposure to various stimuli, such as temperature, near-infrared light, and pH. Since the thermosensitive gelation occurs at near body temperature, this system can be applied as an injectable gel system. NIR laser irradiation can also trigger very rapid gel formation by photothermal effect. An in vivo mouse experiment confirms the stable gel formation after injection with no severe acute cytotoxicity.

June 2015

Journal of Applied Toxicology 35(10)

Graphene and its functionalized derivatives have recently emerged as interesting nanomaterials with promising applications in biomedicine. In this study, the long-term in vivo biodistribution of intravenously injected nanographene oxide (NGO) functionalized with poly sodium 4-styrenesulfonate (PSS) was systematically examined and the potential toxicity over 6 months of NGO-PSS nanoparticles was investigated. Our results showed that the nanoparticles mainly accumulate in the lung, liver and spleen, where they persist for at least 6 months. These nanoparticles result in acute liver injury and chronic inflammation of the lung, liver and spleen, as evidenced by blood biochemistry results and histological examinations. Copyright © 2015 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd. Copyright © 2015 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.

GFNs entry paths GFNs reach various locations through blood circulation or biological barriers after entering the body, which results in varying degrees of retention in different organs. Due to their nanosize, GFNs can reach deeper organs by passing through the normal physiological barriers, such as the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier and blood-placental barrier. Blood-air barrier The lungs are a potential entrance for graphene nanoparticles into the human body through airway. The inhaled GO nanosheets can destroy the ultrastructure and biophysical properties of pulmonary surfactant (PS) film, which is the first line of host defense, and emerge their potential toxicity [54]. The agglomerated or dispersed particles deposit on the inner alveolar surface within the alveoli and then be engulfed by alveolar macrophages (AMs) [55]. Clearance in the lungs is facilitated by the mucociliary escalator, AMs, or epithelial layer [56–58]. However, some small, inhaled nanoparticles infiltrate the intact lung epithelial barrier and can then transiently enter the alveolar epithelium or the interstitium [59, 60]. Intratracheally instilled graphene can redistribute to the liver and spleen by passing through the air-blood barrier [61]. The study of blood-air barrier may draw an intensive attention, since the researchers and workers occupational exposure of GFNs usually through inhalation. To make clear how the blood-air barrier plays a role in the toxicity of GFNs may become a research hot topic. Blood-brain barrier The intricate arrangement of the blood-brain barrier, consisting of numbers of membrane receptors and highly selective carriers, only exerts subtle influence on blood circulation and the brain microenvironment compared to the peripheral vascular endothelium [62]. The research on the mechanism of blood-brain barrier had made some progress involved in diseases and nanotoxicity. Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) revealed that rGO, with an average diameter of 342 ± 23.5 nm, permeated through the paracellular pathway into the inter-endothelial cleft in a time-dependent manner by decreasing the blood-brain barrier paracellular tightness [63]. In addition, graphene quantum dots (GQDs), with a small size of less than 100 nm, can cross through the blood-brain barrier [64]. Studies on how graphene materials pass through the blood-brain barrier and cause neurotoxicity are very rare, and more data are needed to draw a conclusion. Blood-placenta barrier The placental barrier is indispensable in maintaining pregnancy, as it mediates the exchange of nutrients and metabolic waste products, exerts vital metabolic functions and secretes hormones [67]. A recent review suggested that the placenta does not provide a tight barrier against the transfer of nanoparticles to foetuses, specifically against the distribution of carbonaceous nanoparticles to and in the foetus [42]. It was suggested that rGO and gold particles (diameter of 13 nm) are barely present or are absent in the placenta and foetus in late gestation after intravenous injection [44, 68]. However, other reports showed that transplacental transfer does occur in late gestational stages [69, 70]. Much attention had been paid to the developmental toxicity of nanomaterials, and reports showed that many nanoparticles did cross the placental barrier and strongly influenced the development of embryos [71–75]. But studies of the exposure to graphene materials through the placenta barrier are deficient, and how these particles transfer to embryos should be evaluated in detail in the future.

In this work, which was reported in Nature, the MIT researchers and colleagues show that bilayer graphene can also be ferroelectric. This means that positive and negative charges in the material can spontaneously separate into different layers. In most materials, opposite charges are attracted to each other; they want to combine. Only the application of an electric field will force them to opposite sides, or poles. In a ferroelectric material, no external electric field is necessary to keep the charges apart, giving rise to a spontaneous polarization. However, the application of an external electric field does have an effect: an electric field of opposite direction will cause the charges to switch sides and reverse the polarization.

Our findings indicate the feasibility to control cytotoxicity of AgNPs by means of EMFs. The effect EMF on the biological activity of AgNPs and GrNPs is reported here for the first time.

The exposure to EMF led to significant increase of ROS formation in triangular and colloidal AgNPs solutions. However, no impact of EMF on ROS production was detected for spherical AgNPs. GrNPs demonstrated ROS-protective activity that was dependent on their concentration. Our findings indicate the feasibility to control cytotoxicity of AgNPs by means of EMFs. The effect EMF on the biological activity of AgNPs and GrNPs is reported here for the first time.

3 February 2020 A team of physicists has created a new type of optical transistor – a working THz amplifier – using graphene and a high-temperature superconductor. “The device we have developed will allow scientists and engineers to harness the illusive bandwidth and create the next generation of medical equipment, detection hardware and wireless communication technology.”

We study the interaction of electrons in graphene with the quantized electromagnetic field in the presence of an applied uniform electric field using the Dirac model of graphene.

Their cell viability, cell adhesion, and extracellular matrix (ECM) formation are increased by RGO and PEMFs. The combination of RGO and PEMFs enhances osteogenic differentiation. Together, RGO and PEMFs enhance the neurogenic and adipogenic differentiation of hABMSCs. Moreover, in a DNA microarray analysis, the combination of RGO and PEMFs synergically increases ECM formation, membrane proteins, and metabolism. The combination of RGO and PEMFs is expected to be an efficient platform for stem cell and tissue engineering.

Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials

The composition of the GO biomolecular corona (BC) In the journey of GO after injection in our body, the first process that occurs is undoubtedly the binding of plasma biomolecular corona (BC).41 DOI: 10.1039/c8nh00318a

Abstract Graphene oxide is the hot topic in biomedical and pharmaceutical research of the current decade. However, its complex interactions with human blood components complicate the transition from the promising in vitro results to clinical settings. Even though graphene oxide is made with the same atoms as our organs, tissues and cells, its bi-dimensional nature causes unique interactions with blood proteins and biological membranes and can lead to severe effects like thrombogenicity and immune cell activation. In this review, we will describe the journey of graphene oxide after injection into the bloodstream, from the initial interactions with plasma proteins to the formation of the "biomolecular corona", and biodistribution. We will consider the link between the chemical properties of graphene oxide (and its functionalized/reduced derivatives), protein binding and in vivo response. We will also summarize data on biodistribution and toxicity in view of the current knowledge of the influence of the biomolecular corona on these processes. Our aim is to shed light on the unsolved problems regarding the graphene oxide corona to build the groundwork for the future development of drug delivery technology. Conclusions One can imagine that unique nanomaterial BC properties might be useful for specific cell targeting application. The BC compositions of GO and rGO have just started to be studied, but the first data are encouraging. As an example, ApoE residue enrichment of the graphene corona can be useful for over- coming the blood–brain barrier and targeting the cerebrovas- cular endothelium for neurological disease treatment.113 GO complement activation can, in turn, be exploited for enhanced antigen presentation in vaccines when administered via other routes, e.g., subcutaneously or intradermally. GO accumula- tion in lungs can be exploited for the passive pulmonary delivery of pharmaceuticals.114 Furthermore, GO-BC displays unique features when submerged in plasma with patients having diseases like diabetes, and can be exploitable to develop BC-based diagnostic methods.52,115 Future studies should precisely describe the relationship between GO oxidation, size and dispersibility and BC properties obtained after incubation in serum or plasma. Another important unaddressed question is how the corona might influence the biocompatibility of the graphene-based bioengineering solid implants, considering the variability of BC composition when scaffolds are implanted in patients.116

Microfluidic-generated lipid-graphene oxide nanoparticles for gene delivery