Wait until the FART Variant comes out.
Not even IVM will save us.
In related news, Geert Vanden Bossche quickly sounded the alarm:
"The FLiRT Variant is a virulent breakout variant caused by NON-NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES and may kill up to 30-million of the vaccinated! If you are vaccinated, don't let FLiRT win."
Jokes on you, Notorious.
I'm on prophylactic FLiRTmectin.