Maybe this is no big deal. I probably just don’t understand how imperative it is ((((FOR OUR SAFETY, YOU ASSHOLES)))) that we shield a fuck ton of necessary companies from antitrust worries.

I mean, is there really such a thing as too much shielding for the companies developing synthetic biology, mRNA, “vaccines”, and “therapeutics”??? After all, we don’t want to restrict their ability to lie, cheat, and steal protect us.

WTF is antitrust and why do we care?

Antitrust refers to laws and regulations designed to promote competition and prevent monopolies or unfair business practices that could harm consumers or the economy. These laws aim to prevent companies from engaging in anti-competitive behavior such as price-fixing, market allocation, or abusing a dominant market position. The goal is to ensure that markets remain open, competitive, and fair, which typically leads to lower prices, higher quality products, and more innovation. Antitrust enforcement is carried out by government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the U.S. or the European Commission in the EU.

I have written about antitrust issues here, here, and here.

To summarize, we have these pesky laws prohibiting companies from colluding to rip off the American public. I know you’re probably getting concerned for all the biopharmaceutical companies right now. Me too.

As it turns out, apparently those antitrust laws in place to protect the public from abusive power, actually harm the public when there's a Public Health Emergency (duh). This is really problematic.

The good news is, that a magical liability shield wand can be waved, and all the liability concerns go out the window. Just like a PREP Act declaration.

I know.

Lucky for us, the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993 (NCRPA) happened.

The NCRPA of 1993 was designed to encourage collaborative research and development (R&D) among businesses, particularly in industries like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, by offering antitrust exemptions and other incentives.

And then, in 2019, right before the world was “surprised” by a “pandemic”, the BioMap Consortium was formed. What luck!

Here is video tracking the surprise:

Anywhoooo….BioMap Consortium. Check it out 👇

Sponsored by HHS, ASPR, BARDA, and ATI

The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium) supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, developers of innovative manufacturing technologies, and suppliers of fill finish services.

If you would like to peruse the lengthy BioMap Consortium Member List, you can find it here.

Alright….y’all still with me? Let’s recap.

We have antitrust laws that are in place to protect the public from criminal collusion. In 1993, the NCRPA was enacted to reduce legal barriers (especially antitrust concerns) for companies working together on research projects usually under the guise of public health. In 2019 the BioMap Consortium was formed.

As you know, it’s Federal Register Season, so I’ve been trying to check it daily. Yesterday, this Notice posted:

A Notice by the Antitrust Division on 12/20/2024

Notice is hereby given that, on October 3, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (“BioMaP-Consortium”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances.

Specifically, Asimov, Inc., Boston, MA; Bayer Healthcare LLC, Whippany, NJ; CHIMunomics, Ltd., Horsell, UNITED KINGDOM; Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA; Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Enzene, Inc., Pennington, NJ; GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc. d.b.a. GE HealthCare Technology & Innovation Center, Niskayuna, NY; Just-Evotec Biologics, Seattle, WA; Medbio LLC, Grand Rapids, MI; Molding Services of Illinois, Inc., Olney, IL; Novas Bio, Inc., Union City, CA; Qoolabs, Inc., Carlsbad, CA; SPOC Proteomics, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ; SaniSure, Inc., Camarillo, CA; AlphaGem Bio, Inc., Fremont, CA; Azure Medical, Inc., La Verne, CA; BioFactura, Inc., Frederick, MD; Brightstar Innovations Group LLC, Arlington, VA; Croda, Inc., Mill Hall, PA; Hamilton Company, Reno, NV; Komo Biosciences, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Mustard Seed PMO LLC, West Chester, PA; Nephron Nitrile LLC, West Columbia, SC; Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ; The Tiny Cargo Company, Roanoke, VA; VGXI, Inc., Conroe, TX; Wild Microbes Company, Cambridge, MA; Arcology, Inc., Culver City, CA; Avery Digital Data, Inc., La Jolla, CA; Louis M Gerson Co, Inc., Middleboro, MA; Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC, Dallas, TX; Vulcan Bioworks LLC, Dover, DE; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., San Diego, CA; Dentec Safety Specialists Corp., Lenexa, KS; Guide Biomedical Solutions LLC, Media, PA; Integral Molecular, Philadelphia, PA; Shreenika Pioneering, San Diego, CA; Applied Research Associates, Albuquerque, NM; DemeTech Corp., Miami, FL; Quantoom Biosciences SA, Nivelles, BELGIUM; Reusable Respirators LLC, Panama City, FL; SafeSource Direct, LLC, Broussard, LA; Vaxine Pty Ltd., Warradale, AUSTRALIA; 3M Company, St. Paul, MN; Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC, Brookhaven, NY; CMMCM LLC, Las Vegas, NV; Foothill Scientific Associates, Lake Forest, CA; Innerspace GmbH, Insnbruck, AUSTRIA; Jurata Thin Film, Inc., Chapel Hill, NC; LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Andernach, GERMANY; O&M Halyard, Inc., Alpharetta, GA; PNUVAX, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Pacto Medical, Inc., Newark, DE; Shawmut LLC, West Bridgewater, MA; US Medical Glove, Harvard, IL; Univercells S.A., Charleroi, BELGIUM; and Vivaldi Biosciences Inc., Fort Collins, CO, have been added as parties to this venture.

Also yesterday:

Notice is hereby given that, on October 3, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (“RRPV”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances.

WTF is a Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle???

The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in its objective to accelerate Medical Countermeasure (MCM) product and technology development to address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats. It is an agile network of technologists, innovators, traditional contractors, large and small business, academia, and nonprofit research institutions that can respond rapidly and effectively to future pandemic or high consequence biological threats.

RRPV and BioMap Consortium look very similar and are both managed and operated by BARDA and ATI.

So who gets shielded under the RRVP cloak of unaccountability?

Specifically, Biointelect Pty, Ltd., Sydney, AUSTRALIA; SPI Pharma, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Serimmune, Goleta, CA; UNITED KINGDOM HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY (UKHSA), Salisbury, UNITED KINGDOM; University of Connecticut, Farmington, CT; VGXI, Inc., Conroe, TX; ABSS Solutions, Inc., Upper Marlboro, MD; BiosYnth SRL, Milan, ITALY; Idevax, Wijnegem, BELGIUM; IntegerBio, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Phoreus Biotechnology, Inc., Olathe, KS; PrecNA, LLC, North Potomac, MD; Sepragen Corp., Union City, CA; Trellis Bioscience, Inc., Redwood City, CA; AB Validation, Inc., Quebec, CANADA; AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., Houston, TX; CuriRx, Inc., Wilmington, MA; IMA Evaluations, LLC, dba IMA Clinical Research, Tarrytown, NY; MustardSeed PMO, West Chester, PA; Symbiosis.io, LLC, Smyrna, GA; Tornado Therapeutics, Boston, MA; Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC, Brookhaven, NY; Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Westlake, OH; Inhalon Biopharma, Inc., Morrisville, NC; Intelligene, Inc., Taipei, TAIWAN; Rocket Science Health US Corp., Seattle, WA; Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ; The Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund, New Orleans, LA; Verisim Life, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., San Diego, CA; Blu Zone Bioscience & Supply Chain Solutions, LLC, Frederick, MD; Elligo Health Research, Inc., Austin, TX; Guide Biomedical Solutions, LLC, Media, PA; Integral Molecular, Philadelphia, PA; Komo Biosciences, Inc., Newton, MA; P95, BV, Leuven, BELGIUM; Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, TX; Statistics & Data Corp., Tempe, AZ; Stoic Bio, Inc., San Diego, CA; Valaria Technical Consultants, LLC, Westminster, MD; Vaxine Pty, Ltd., Marion, AUSTRALIA; Zeteo Biomedical, LLC, Austin, TX; Concept to Market, LLC, Monrovia, MD; DSBio Consulting, LLC, Annapolis, MD; Deimos Biosciences, San Francisco, CA; GMED North America, Inc., Rockville, MD; InvisiShield Technologies, Ltd., Emeryville, CA; MigVax, Ltd., Kiryat Shmona, ISRAEL; Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems, Inc., Fredericksburg, VA; Pop Test Oncology, LLC, Cliffside Park, NJ; Sapphiros, Boston, MA; Articulate Labs, Inc., Dallas, TX; Empatica, Inc., Cambridge, MA; LifeMine Therapeutics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Luminous Therapeutics Corp., Columbia, MD; Nabla Bio, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Qoolabs, Inc., Carlsbad, CA; Rapid Novor, Inc., Kitchener, CANADA; Scorpius BioManufacturing, San Antonio, TX; Sunflower Therapeutics PBC, Medford, MA; GreenRoads Diagnostics, Inc., San Diego, CA; Logical Images, dba “VisualDx”, Rochester, NY; Mirai Biosciences, Cambridge, MA; The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA; AmplifyBio, LLC, West Jefferson, OH; Andelyn Biosciences, Inc., Columbus, OH; Binary Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Hot Springs, AR; BioCina PTY, Ltd., West Torrens, AUSTRALIA; Cypress Biologics, LLC, Portland, OR; Fermeate, Inc., San Francisco, CA; HMH Hospitals Corp, dba CDI, Nutley, NJ; Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC, Rockville, MD; Systems & Technology Research, LLC, Woburn, MA; Telesis Bio, San Diego, CA; Thermo Fisher, South San Francisco, CA; University of Massachusetts Lowell, Lowell, MA; ViQi, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; DemeTech Corp., Miami, FL; INFEX Therapeutics, Alderley Edge, UNITED KINGDOM; Mercury Bio, Inc., Santa Fe, NM; Phageolytix, Inc., Jacksonville, FL; Phenom Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Miami Beach, FL; RIBOPRO BV, Oss, NETHERLANDS; RNhale GmbH, Munich, GERMANY; The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL; Bioblue CMC/Manufacturing Consulting, LLC, San Diego, CA; Oligo Foundry, Inc., San Diego, CA; PNUVAX, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Prosoft Software, Inc., dba Prosoft Clinical, Chesterbrook, PA; Simon Williams Pharma Consulting (SWPC), LLC, Gibbsboro, NJ; Dillico, Meylan, FRANCE; INFINIFLUIDICS, Philadelphia, PA; Primrose Bio, Inc., San Diego, CA; SIMETRI, Inc., Winter Park, FL; The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; and WCG, Princeton, NJ, have been added as parties to this venture.

Oh look, it’s another consortium that added members yesterday 👇

MTEC is a public-private partnership that is authorized to serve by the Department of Defense to promote the development and delivery of innovative medical technologies to improve the health and safety of military personnel, veterans, and civilians.

Let’s see who got on the list!

Specifically, Artery Studios, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; Astek Diagnostics, Inc., Halethorpe, MD; BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting, LLC, Chelsea, MI; Bluestaq, LLC, Colorado Springs, CO; Carrtech Corp., Dickerson, MD; Concept Plus, LLC, Fairfax, VA; Crescel, LLC, Miami Beach, FL; Culmen International, LLC, Alexandria, VA; DeployX Services, Inc., McLean, VA; Digital For Mental Health, Paris, FRANCE; Emvision Medical Devices, Ltd., Macquarie Park, AUSTRALIA; Galapagos Federal Systems, LLC, Kihei, HI; GoDx, Inc., Madison, WI; Government Acquisitions, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; IntelliDyne, LLC, Vienna, VA; IRegained, Inc., Sudbury, CANADA; Northeastern University, Boston, MA; Nytricx, Inc., Athens, GA; Omnix Medical, Jerusalem, ISRAEL; Perfusio Corp., Greenville, NC; Protondx, Ltd., London, UNITED KINGDOM; PSC Biotech Corp., Pomona, CA; Razom, Inc., New York, NY; ReliOx Corp., Jacksonville, FL; SeaStar Medical, Inc., Denver, CO; SPEAR Human Performance, Inc., Tallahassee, FL; SPOC Proteomics, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ; TechWerks, LLC, Arlington Heights, IL; The Neutrino Donut, LLC, Culver City, CA; Unify Medical, Cleveland, OH; University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC; Wearabledose, Inc., Bowie, MD; Zeteo Tech, Inc., Sykesville, MD; and ZuluCare, LLC, Bethpage, NY, have been added as parties to this venture.

I took the liberty of looking up a few of the companies that will be shielded from antitrust liability. Let’s have a look.

Up first is ASIMOV, a company that specializes in developing tools for integrating mammalian synthetic biology, computer-aided design, and machine learning to advance the design and manufacture of biologics and gene therapies.

And then there’s AveryBio, just engineering biology.

More. Faster. Better. Design, build, test, and track millions to billions of precision variant constructs in hours, not months. Oligos. Genes. Chromosomes. Synthesize and boot up any DNA payload in cells or cell-free systems for screening and selection. Scale. Control. Speed. Search, discover, and optimize by leveraging the superpowers of CMOS chip technology. Harness the scale of CMOS chips to realize your BioAI and Bioengineering goals. Collaborate with Avery

And KOMO. Same, same.

More synthetic biology.

And mRNA, of course.

And we have Vivaldi Biosciences, that’s got that coveted universal flu/covid “vaccine” that everyone wants…

And VGXI has those DNA plasmids that are so hot right now.

There’s no shortage of “vaccines” in the pipeline at GENEONE:

You will be thrilled to know that JURATA has solved the cold chain logistical problems…

And Just-Evotec is partnered with some pharmaceutical companies that we know and love…

AND…just look at their non-profit partnership!

Under the accelerated antibodies program, Just - Evotec biologics will support the US Department of Defense (DOD) with rapid, cost-efficient development of safe, efficacious anti-plague mAbs. Evotec will provide preclinical and clinical trial services. Just - Evotec Biologics was awarded a second contract under the accelerated antibodies program to: Develop drug product prototype(s) from discovery through Phase I first-in-human (“FIH”) clinical trials

Leverage AI-driven technology for de novo antibody design

Utilize the J.DESIGN platform for molecular optimization, cell line development, and intensified continuous manufacturing at the J.POD Redmond, WA facility

Emergent must be EmergenTASTIC because they’ve gotten $1.3 BILLION from HHS and DOD since 2019.

And Rick Bright is all about Emergent for emerging health threats!

And that’s just what was added yesterday.

Take a look at the September 16, 2024 additions:

Notice is hereby given that, on June 28, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Defense Industrial Based Consortium (“DIBC”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances. Specifically, 10x National Security LLC, Aldie, VA; 12031507 Canada, Inc. dba Ribbit, Toronto, CANADA; 327 Solutions, Inc., Paoli, PA; 3D Glass Solutions, Inc., Albuquerque, NM; 3D Systems Inc., Rock Hill, SC; A.T. Kearney Public Sector and Defense Services LLC, Arlington, VA; Advanced Composite Products and Technology, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; Advanced Materials Manufacturing LLC, Raleigh, NC; Advanced Powder Products, Philipsburg, PA; Aeon Industrial, Inc., Austin, TX; Aerocyonics, Inc., East Greenwich, RI; Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., Huntsville, AL; AeroVironment, Inc., Simi Valley, CA; Aether Biomachines, Inc., Menlo Park, CA; AForge LLC, Alexandria, VA; Agility Technical Solutions LLC, Bee Caves, TX; Air Protein, Inc., San Leandro, CA; AKG Advisory Services, Bridgeville, PA; Albany Engineered Composites, Inc., Rochester, NH; Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions LLC, Ruston, LA; Alentic Microscience, Inc., Halifax, CANADA; Algenesis Corp., Cardiff, CA; Alkemix Corp., Laguna Hills, CA; Allied Logistics LLC, Summerville, SC; Allihies Engineering, Inc., Butte, MT; Ambri, Inc., Marlborough, MA; American Flowform Products LLC, Billerica, MA; AMERICAN LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MANUFACTURING INNOVATION INSTITUTE, Detroit, MI; American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc., Stafford, VA; AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR TESTING AND MATERIALS dba ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA; American Standard Circuits LLC, West Chicago, IL; Americarb, Inc., Niagara Falls, NY; Amsted Graphite Materials LLC, Anmoore, WV; Anactisis LLC, Pittsburgh, PA; Anduril Industries, Inc., Costa Mesa, CA; Applied Research Institute, Inc., Bloomington, IN; Arcology, Inc., Culver City, CA; Arkham Technology Ltd., Irvine, CA; Armtec Defense Products Co., Coachella, CA; Astro Machine & Tool Works LLC, Tyler, TX; AstroForge, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; ATC Alliance, Seattle, WA; Atomic Machines, Inc., Berkeley, CA; Australian Strategic Materials Ltd., Perth, AUSTRALIA; Avadain, Inc., Eads, TN; Aviation Resources and Consulting Services dba ARCS Aviation), Cookeville, TN; Avio USA, Inc., Arlington, VA; BAE Systems Information and Electronic Integration, Inc., Nashua, NH; BAE Systems, Inc. Ordnance Systems, Kingsport, TN; Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, CO; BC Technical Center LLC dba BC Engineered Products, Morristown, NJ; Beehive Industries LLC, Centennial, CO; BGT Aerospace LLC, Freeland, MI; Bigelow Family Holdings LLC dba Mettle Ops, Sterling Heights, MI; Binoloop, Inc., Calgary, CANADA; BioCircuit Technologies, Inc., Atlanta, GA; BioWell, Houston, TX; Blash LLC, Ashland, OH; Blue Whale Materials LLC, Washington, DC; Bluefusion, Inc., Boston, MA; Bluestem Biosciences, Inc., Omaha, NE; Boston Engineering Corp., Waltham, MA; C&R Racing, Inc., Indianapolis, IN; C16 Biosciences, Inc., New York, NY; Cailabs US, Inc., Washington, DC; Calumet Electronics Corp., Calumet, MI; Capital Composites, San Diego, CA; Capra Biosciences, Sterling, VA; Captis Aire LLC, East Point, GA; Carbon-Carbon Advanced Technologies, Inc., Arlington, TX; Carlos Maidana dba MAIDANA RESEARCH, Pocatello, ID; Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA; Castheon, Inc., Thousand Oaks, CA; Cauldron Molecules, Inc., San Antonio, TX; CCX Technologies, Inc., Ottawa, CANADA; Cellibre, Inc., San Diego, CA; Cenith Innovations LLC, Sacramento, CA; Cerebral Energy LLC, Keller, TX; Channel Logistics LLC, Miami, FL; Charles River Analytics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Checkerspot, Inc., Alameda, CA; Clara Foods Company dba The EVERY Company, Daly City, CA; Clarity Cyber LLC, Linthicum, MD; Clark Street Associates LLC, Los Altos, CA; CleanJoule, Inc., Salt Lake City, UT; Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH; Colvin Run Networks, Inc., Tysons, VA; Compusult Ltd., Mount Pearl, CANADA; Cornet Technology, Inc., Springfield, VA; Corning Research & Development Corp., Corning, NY; Creaform USA, Inc., Irvine, CA; CubeCab Co., Mountain View, CA; Cummings Aerospace, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Curators of the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO; Cytec Engineered Materials, Inc., Alpharetta, GA; Danimer Bioplastics, Inc., Bainbridge, GA; Danimer Scientific, Inc., Bainbridge, GA; DDM Systems, Inc., Atlanta, GA; Debut Biotechnology, Inc., San Diego, CA; Decisive Point LLC, Cold Spring, NY; Defense Unicorns, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Designed Precision Castings, Inc., Brampton, CANADA; Divergent Technologies, Inc., Torrance, CA; DM3D Technology LLC, Auburn Hills, MI; Dmaterial IP LLC, Bedford Park, IL; Domenix Corp., Chantilly, VA; Dreadnought Resources Ltd., Osborne Park, AUSTRALIA; DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS LLC, Plainsboro, NJ; Duality Systems LLC, Monument, CO; Dynovas, Inc., Poway, CA; E3 Lithium Ltd., Calgary, CANADA; Eagle Minerals West LLC, Atlanta, GA; Earthly Dynamics LLC, Roswell, GA; East Tennessee State University Research Foundation, Johnson City, TN; Eco Building Corp. dba Emerging Technology Institute, Red Springs, NC; Edaptive Computing, Inc., Centerville, OH; Edge Case Research, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA; Edison Welding Institute, Inc., Columbus, OH; Education and Consulting LLC, Phoenix, AZ; Elk Creek Resources Corp., Centennial, CO; Ellis & Watts Global Industries, Inc., Batavia, OH; Energetics Technology Center, Inc., Indian Head, MD; EnerSys Energy Products, Inc., Warrensburg, MO; EngeniusMicro LLC, Huntsville, AL; EnPower, Inc., Indianapolis, IN; Eos Energetics, Inc. dba Estes Energetics, Penrose, CO; Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc., San Diego, CA; Equispheres, Inc., Kanata, CANADA; Erg Bio, Inc., Dublin, CA; Eutectix LLC, Troy, MI; Evans & Chambers Technology LLC, Arlington, VA; EverGlade Consulting LLC, Charleston, SC; Exquadrum, Inc., Victorville, CA; EZ-A Consulting LLC, Bel Air, MD; Fastcom Supply Corp., Franklin Lakes, NJ; Fastech LLC, Danville, VA; Faxon Machining LLC, Cincinnati, OH; Federal Foundry LLC, Arlington, VA; Fermowrx Holdings LLC, Columbus, GA; Fibre-Tech USA, Stamford, CT; Fidelity Machine and Mould Solutions, Calgary, CANADA; Field Propulsion Technologies, Inc., Aurora, CO; Finless Foods, Emeryville, CA; Firehawk Aerospace, Inc., Addison, TX; Firestorm Labs, Inc., San Diego, CA; First Phosphate Corp., Vancouver, CANADA; Forge Nano, Thornton, CO; FormAlloy Technologies, Inc., Spring Valley, CA; Fortune Minerals Limited, London, CANADA; Freeform Future Corp., Hawthorne, CA; Gamma Alloys, Inc., Valencia, CA; Gecko Robotics, Pittsburgh, PA; General Technologies, Inc., Melbourne Beach, FL; GKN AEROSPACE GTC LLC, Lake Worth, TX; GLC Technologies, Inc., Owens Cross Roads, AL; Global Circuit Innovations, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Globe Engineering Company, Inc., Wichita, KS; GLX Power Systems, Inc., Chagrin Falls, OH; GN Corporations, Inc., Airdrie, CANADA; Goodman Technologies LLC, Largo, FL; Google Public Sector LLC, Reston, VA; Green Edge Computing Corp., Vancouver, CANADA; GreenSight, Boston, MA; GreenSource Fabrication LLC, Charlestown, NH; HAAS, Inc., Chicago, IL; Hanley Industries, Inc. dba Riverbend Energetics, Alton, IL; Hathr LLC, Springfield, VA; Heal R World LLC, Somerville, NJ; Helicon Chemical Company LLC, Orlando, FL; Honeywell International, Inc., Clearwater, FL; HRL Laboratories, Malibu, CA; Hughes Circuits, Inc., San Marcos, CA; Hypercomp Engineering, Inc., Brigham City, UT; Hythe Research LLC, Havre de Grace, MD; ICF Mercantile LLC, Warren, NJ; IE Workplace Solutions LLC, Spring, TX; IMT Partnership, Ingersoll, CANADA; Industrial Microbes, Inc., Alameda, CA; InnovateX Pty Ltd., Greenbank, AUSTRALIA; Innovative Technology International, Inc., Lynchburg, VA; International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Bethesda, MD; International TechneGroup, Inc., Milford, OH; INV Associates LLC, Scarsdale, NY; Invariant Corp., Huntsville, AL; ISOLA USA Corp., Chandler, AZ; JAKTOOL LLC, Cranbury, NJ; Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corp., Galena, KS; JetCo Solutions LLC, Grand Rapids, MI; Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions LLC, Huntersville, NC; Kairos, Inc., California, MD; KEF Robotics, Pittsburgh, PA; Kennecott Utah Copper LLC, South Jordan, UT; Kennmetal, Inc., Rodgers, AR; KIHOMAC, Inc., Reston, VA; KoBold Metals Company, Berkeley, CA; Kognitiv Spark, Inc., Fredericton, CANADA; Kord Technologies LLC, Huntsville, AL; KVG LLC, Gettysburg, PA; L3HARRIS FUZING AND ORDNANCE SYSTEMS, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; Lacamas Laboratories, Portland, OR; LandFillter, Inc., Lake Wales, FL; Laurel Technologies Partnership dba. DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, PA; Liberation Labs Holdings, Inc., Richmond, IN; Liberty Ion LLC, Houston, TX; Lithos Industries, Inc. dba Element3, Fort Worth, TX; Lumen Bioscience, Inc., Seattle, WA; Lumieres Adventure (2002), Inc., Beaconsfield, CANADA; Lux Precision Manufacturing LLC, Phoenix, AZ; Lygos, Inc., Berkeley, CA; M1 Composites Technology, Inc., Laval, CANADA; Magrathea Metals, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Mantel Technologies, Fort Collins, CO; Marcantonio Global LLC, Alexandria, VA; Materials Research & Design, Inc., Wayne, PA; MATSYS, Inc., Sterling, VA; MCILVENNA BAY OPERATING LTD., Vancouver, CANADA; McIntosh Technologies Consulting, Snohomish, WA; MeasuredRisk, Inc., Paeonian Springs, VA; Mentis Sciences, Inc., Warner, NH; Midwest Printed Circuit Services, Inc., Round Lake Beach, IL; Mighty Waves Energy, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO; Mistral, Inc., Bethesda, MD; Modular Genetics, Inc., Lincoln, MA; Moog, Inc., East Aurora, NY; MRL Materials Resources LLC, Xenia, OH; Munitions Industrial Base Task Force, Inc., Arlington, VA; Nammo Defense Systems, Mesa, AZ; NanoElectronic Imaging, Inc., Riverside, CA; National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, Johnstown, PA; NBS Technology Consulting LLC, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Neo Performance Materials, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; New Dominion Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, TX; New Trail Corp., Lincoln, MA; Next Rung Technology LLC, Somerville, MA; Nextfed Insights, Inc., Arlington, VA; NHanced Semiconductors, Inc., Batavia, IL; Nimbis Services, Inc., Oro Valley, AZ; Noble Supply & Logistics LLC, Boston, MA; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.—Propulsion Systems, Corinne, UT; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.- Mission Systems, Linthicum Heights, MD; Noveon Magnetics, Inc., San Marcos, TX; NRL & Associates, Stevensville, MD; NTS Technical Systems dba Element U.S. Space & Defense, Belcamp, MD; Numat Technologies, Inc., Skokie, IL; Numerica Corp., Fort Collins, CO; Nuvu Cameras, Inc., Montreal, CANADA; OLEDWorks LLC, Rochester, NY; Olles Applied Research LLC, Hilton, NY; OMP Logistics Corp., Paramus, NJ; Onego Bio, Inc., Palo Alto, CA; Optimax Systems, Inc., Ontario, NY; Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Fayetteville, AR; P.W.R Performance Products Pty Ltd., Ormeau, AUSTRALIA; Pacific Scientific Energetics Materials Company (California LLC), Hollister, CA; Packet Digital LLC, Fargo, ND; Parts Life, Inc., Moorestown, NJ; PCC Rollmet, Inc., Irvine, CA; Perfect Day, Inc., Berkeley, CA; Perrarus Solutions, Inc., Newport News, VA; Phoenix Semiconductor Corp., Austin, TX; Pliant Energy Systems, Inc., Brooklyn, NY; Polemarchoi, Inc., Alexandria, VA; Powdermet, Inc., Euclid, OH; Pratt & Miller Engineering & Fabrication LLC, New Hudson, MI; Proteus Space, Inc., Los Angeles, CA; Pseudolithic, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; Qorvo Texas LLC, Richardson, TX; Quality Manufacturing Company, Inc., Winchester, KY; Quickstep Technologies Pty Ltd., Bankstown Airport, AUSTRALIA; R.E. Darling Co., Inc., Tucson, AZ; Radiance Technologies, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Radiation Monitoring Devices, Watertown, MA; Rapid Innovation & Security Experts, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Rare Earth Salts Separations and Refining LLC, Beatrice, NE; Rare Element Resources, Inc., Highlands Ranch, CO; Re:Build Manufacturing Solutions LLC, Framingham, MA; Reecycle, Inc., New York, NY; ReElement Technologies LLC, Fishers, IN; Relativity Space, Long Beach, CA; ReLogic Research, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Resin Solutions LLC, Hermosa Beach, CA; Rhea Space Activity, Inc., Washington, DC; Ring of Fire Metals Pty Ltd, Toronto, CANADA; Rio Tinto Services, Inc., South Jordan, UT; Saab, Inc., East Syracuse, NY; Safaricross, Westerville, OH; Safire Technology Group, Inc., Tysons, VA; Salesforce COM, San Francisco, CA; San Diego Regenerative Medicine Institute, San Diego, CA; Santor Security, Inc., Montreal-Nord, CANADA; SAS MANUFACTURING LLC, Boulder, CO; Savor Foods Limited, San Jose, CA; SB Boron Corp., Bellwood, IL; Scale Free Solutions LLC, Keyser, WV; Science Spark, Encinitas, CA; Scope Technologies US, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Sensor Technology Ltd., Collingwood, CANADA; Silicon Technologies, Inc., Midvale, UT; Simulation Technologies, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Sintavia, Hollywood, FL; SkyWater Technology Foundry, Inc., Bloomington, MN; SMI Solutions, Inc., Huntington, WV; Soldier Systems D-MIL LLC, Gilsum, NH; Solugen, Inc., Houston, TX; Songhi Innovations, Fountain, CO; South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, SD; Southern Cross Aviation LLC, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Space Engine Systems, Inc., Edmonton, CANADA; SPARC Research LLC, Warrenton, VA; Spectral Sciences, Inc., Burlington, MA; SRL Metals Pty Ltd, Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Steel Founders' Society of America, Crystal Lake, IL; Stephenson Endeavors Corp., Shreveport, LA; Stephenson Stellar Corp., Shreveport, LA; STI Electronics, Inc., Madison, AL; Stratolaunch LLC, Mojave, CA; STS International, Berkeley Springs, WV; Syndicate 708 LLC, Poway, CA; Synonym, Inc., New York, NY; Systima Technologies, Mukilteo, WA; Syzygy Integration LLC, Conshohocken, PA; T.G.V. Rockets, Inc., Washington, DC; Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc., State College, PA; TechNext, Inc., Richmond, MA; Teck Resources Limited, Vancouver, CANADA; Terves LLC, Euclid, OH; Tex-Tech Coatings LLC, Kernersville, NC; Textum OPCO LLC, Belmont, NC; Thaler Machine Company LLC, Springsboro, OH; Thales Australia Ltd., Sydney Olympic Park, AUSTRALIA; The Better Meat Co., West Sacramento, CA; The Fynder Group, Inc., Chicago, IL; The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD; The Saskatchewan Research Council, Saskatoon, CANADA; Thomas Global Systems LLC, Irvine, CA; Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Tacoma, WA; Trusted Semiconductor Solutions, Brooklyn Park, MN; TTM Technologies, Inc., Santa Ana, CA; Tungsten West PLC, Plymouth, GREAT BRITAIN; UI Labs dba MxD USA, Chicago, IL; Umbra Lab, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ; University of British Columbia—Survive and Thrive Applied Research (STAR), Kelowna, CANADA; University of Florida, Gainesville, FL; Up Doppler Consulting LLC, Leonardtown, MD; Ursa Major Technologies, Inc., Berthoud, CO; Utron Kinetics, Manassas, VA; Valdos Consulting LLC, Coraopolis, PA; Valley Tech Systems, Inc., Folsom, CA; VanDeMark Chemical, Inc., Lockport, NY; VeriTX Corp., Amherst, NY; VerTechs Enterprise, Inc., El Cajon, CA; Veterans Legacy Health Alliance, Inc., Houston, TX; Virginia Tech Applied Research Corp., Arlington, VA; Visolis, Inc., Hayward, CA; Vulcan Elements LLC, Cambridge, MA; Wecoso, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; Wichita State University, Wichita, KS; Wiley Companies, Coshocton, OH; WingXpand, Inc., St. Louis, MO; Wodin, Inc., Bedford Heights, OH; Wright Electric, Inc., Malta, NY; XR 2 LEAD LLC, Dumfries, VA; York laboratories LLC, York, PA; Zeteo Tech, Inc., Sykesville, MD; and ZymoChem, Inc., San Leandro, CA, have been added as parties to this venture.

Also from 9/16/2024:

Notice is hereby given that, on June 28, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (“MTEC”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances. Specifically, Able Hands Rehabilitation PC, Old Bridge, NJ; Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. dba ADS, Inc., Virginia Beach, VA; BC3 Technologies, Inc., Baltimore, MD; Bessel LLC, El Paso, TX; BioTechnique LLC, York, PA; Black Canyon Consulting LLC, Fairfax, VA; Bruder Consulting & Venture Group, Franklin Lakes, NJ; Burrell International Group, Washington, DC; Coagulo Medical Technologies, Inc., Auburndale, MA; Cresilon, Inc., Brooklyn, NY; Drul, Inc., Baltimore, MD; Dynocarida, Inc., Newton, MA; Emergency Dermal Solutions LLC, Durango, CO; EverGlade Consulting LLC, Houston, TX; Excentium, Inc., Reston, VA; FEI.COM, Inc. dba Systems, Columbia, MD; Field Viewers, Inc., Austin, TX; FieldLine, Inc., Boulder, CO; GenAssist, Inc., St. Louis, MO; Glacier Support Service LLC, San Antonio, TX; iFyber LLC, Ithaca, NY; J & D Pharmaceuticals LLC, Monmouth Beach, NJ; Jaktool, Cranbury, NJ; KardioGenics, Inc., San Jose, CA; LifeRaft Drones, Inc., Fort Worth, TX; Mimosa Diagnostics, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; Mountain Biometrics, Salt Lake City, UT; Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc., San Diego, CA; Neuro42, Inc., San Francisco, CA;, neuroFit, Inc., Mountain View, CA;, Noxsano, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; NxTech, Inc., Attleboro, MA; Octapharma USA, Paramus, NJ; Okineo LLC, San Mateo, CA; Orthomod LLC, Dayton, OH; Overjet, Boston, MA; People Value Research, Ltd., Ipswich, UNITED KINGDOM; RxMP Therapeutics, Inc., Seattle, WA;, Safi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Sherpani LLC, Baltimore, MD; Shionogi, Inc., Florham Park, NJ; Signum Technologies, Inc., Radnor, PA; The Emmes Company LLC, Rockville, MD; Trade and Investment Queensland, San Francisco, CA; TruGenomix Health, Inc., dba Polaris Genomics, Gaithersburg, MD; Unveil LLC, Cincinnati, OH; Ursus Medical Designs LLC, Pittsburgh, PA; and Vaxxas Pty, Ltd., Hamilton, AUSTRALIA, have been added as parties to this venture.

Gosh, if I didn’t know better I’d think they are preparing to respond to another fake pandemic. Thank goodness we got all of those companies shielded. Can you imagine how dangerous it would be for us useless eaters if all those companies had to navigate worrying about antitrust violations?!?!? They would never be able to respond to all the emerging threats…

Actual footage of a rapid response vehicle before 1993.

I don’t know what the mainstream is spewing, but I went to the grocery store this morning and there were A LOT of masks. Noticeably more. I’m guessing about a quarter of the people I saw had them on.

Stay on your toes, folks. Dangerous viruses only exist in your mind. 👊

Happy Saturday!