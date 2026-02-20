I know you’ve probably been wondering if I’m still checking the Federal Register. The suspense is over. 🤓 I have. That was a joke.

Please do hide your excitement.

I know that seeing another Federal Register update from me is probably eliciting a big yawn. But I hope you can understand why I continue to hover over the diary of the government every week.

The Federal Register doesn’t ever dominate headlines. Because it’s boring af. And I’m pretty sure that’s intentional. But this is where structural updates to the system of control are published … usually while the public is busy watching something else.

Updates to the system that has a strangle hold on us. The one that continues to tighten its grasp with each administration, no matter what party. I wrote about that here:

I like to think that perhaps we would be in a different place if the people had been more aware of the shackles as they were being fastened. Maybe not. Probably not. But I will continue to call it out. Even as I watch people glaze over.

They do tell you what they are going to do. You just have to see it.

On today’s Federal Register Watch, there are some updates that fit into a broader trend I’ve been tracking. Recent FDA rule changes revoking older methods of analysis and mutual recognition regulations look minor on the surface, but they fit into this pattern I’m noticing → fixed procedural rules are quietly being removed from the CFR while the underlying functions continue through flexible frameworks, guidance, and agency discretion. Just as Bayesian methodology and surrogate endpoints (like minimal residual disease in multiple myeloma) shift clinical evidence toward interpretation rather than standards, these administrative changes move laboratory methods and international oversight out of codified regulation and into adaptable systems that can flexibly evolve. The result isn’t necessarily less regulation … it’s regulation that lives outside of static rules, where authority increasingly rests in “expert” judgment, internal standards, and evolving agreements, not clearly defined procedure. It’s regulation that colors outside the lines on purpose.

Updates of interest from the Federal Register today…

A Rule by the Food and Drug Administration on 02/19/2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule to revoke the methods of analysis regulation, which describes an FDA policy to use certain methods of analysis for FDA enforcement programs when the method of analysis is not prescribed in a regulation. FDA is issuing this action because the existing regulation is no longer necessary.

FDA quietly deleting fixed testing methods from regulation fits the same pattern we saw with Bayesian evidence frameworks and multiple-myeloma surrogate endpoints → fewer hard rules, more “trust us, The Science™ evolved,” and an ever increasing preference for flexible interpretations over defined standards.

A Rule by the Food and Drug Administration on 02/19/2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule revoking the regulations entitled “Mutual Recognition of Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practice Reports, Medical Device Quality System Audit Reports, and Certain Medical Device Product Evaluation Reports: United States and The European Community.” FDA is taking this action because the regulations at 21 CFR part 26 have been superseded in part by the “United States-European Union Amended Sectoral Annex for Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs)” that entered into force in 2017 (2017 Amended Pharmaceutical Annex), are outdated, do not reflect current Agency practice, and are unnecessary.

This revocation from FDA removes outdated CFR language tied to the original 1998 U.S./EU agreement. The agency states that cooperation with European regulators continues under newer agreements and updated frameworks, meaning inspection recognition and information sharing remain in place, despite the regulatory text being deleted. FDA describes the change as administrative “cleanup” intended to eliminate obsolete provisions, rather than change enforcement or industry obligations.

Let me whisper this … we are shifting the formal structure for international inspection cooperation away from fixed regulations and toward flexible, modernized agreements and operational procedures. FDA didn’t end cross-Atlantic pharma inspection cooperation … it just removed the rulebook.

Remember the Bayesian Bullshit Methodology and Multiple Myeloma Surrogate Endpoint Bullshit? Well this is basically the bullshit governance version of that.

In trials, “flexible evidence frameworks” (priors, external data, surrogate endpoints) loosen evidentiary bolts … this is FDA loosening the procedural bolts (methods, cross-border inspection structures) and then just saying that nothing “really” changes. Come on guys, it’s cool. Just trust us, bro.

Ok, let’s go back in the federal register and look at two updates that happened back in November and December of 2025.

A Rule by the Federal Communications Commission on 11/25/2025

In this document, the Federal Communications Commission (Commission or FCC) clarifies that rules prohibiting authorization of covered equipment include modular transmitters and adopts a prohibition on authorization of devices that include modular transmitters that are covered equipment. The Commission also adopts a procedure to limit previously granted authorizations of covered equipment to prohibit the continued importation and marketing of such equipment. It further discusses the broad scope of the prohibition on authorization of equipment identified on the Covered List by clarifying the term “produced by” as used in the Commission's rules concerning covered equipment and clarifying the prohibition on modification to previously authorized covered equipment.

This FCC (✌️for your safety✌️) rule strengthens the equipment authorization process to prevent telecommunications and video surveillance devices that “pose national-security risks” from being approved for sale, import, or marketing in the United States. Sounds good, right? Fuck China and stuff. This moves equipment authorization from a technical paperwork process into a policy lever for supply chain control. This is the same trend we have been watching … agencies using flexible framework enforcement to steer technology adoption and market access.

👇 Oh look, here’s a Digital Health Devices Pilot Program being pushed by FDA. I wonder if any of the new FCC changes will help this program out …🤔

A Notice by the Food and Drug Administration on 12/08/2025

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is announcing its Technology-Enabled Meaningful Patient Outcomes (TEMPO) for Digital Health Devices Pilot (“TEMPO pilot”), in connection with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) model, to promote access to certain digital health devices while safeguarding patient safety.

This is essentially a new experiment in how to speed-track digital health devices into use by shifting evaluation from premarket trials to continuous data collection. Post deployment.

Rather than requiring silly stuff - like proof - up front, the program will use ongoing performance monitoring, real time outcomes, and flexible evidence generation while developers work alongside regulators to define what “meaningful” success looks like. My goodness … what ever could go wrong 😂???

Framed as modernization and innovation, TEMPO effectively turns regulation into an adaptive profit partnership model. Devices can enter the market earlier and just collect validation as they go.

TEMPO is explicitly built to expand access to digital health devices while “safeguarding” safety, and here’s the kicker → it’s tied to the CMMI ACCESS payment model (build the reimbursement chute and adoption follows).

Wtf is CMMI ACCESS, you ask?

The ACCESS (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions) Model tests an outcome-aligned payment approach in Original Medicare to expand access to new technology-supported care options that help people improve their health and prevent and manage chronic disease. The voluntary model focuses on conditions affecting more than two-thirds of people with Medicare, including high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic musculoskeletal pain, and depression. It will run for 10 years beginning July 5, 2026.

TEMPO destroys the line between testing and implementation. The product goes live while the evidence is still being assembled … with shiny labels like, “outcome-focused framework”.

I love that model. Build the plane while you are flying it. But with health stuff. It always works so well. Just ask that fake covid pandemic…

Gosh folks, I’m really noticing a pattern here…Rules disappear and then adoption accelerates.

FDA just revoked two seemingly boring regulations … one that held laboratory testing methods to standards, and another that codified U.S.–EU pharmaceutical inspection recognition. Nothing changes operationally, they say. Cooperation continues. The Science™ moves forward. Administrative cleanup. Nothing to see here 👉 move along.

Except that this is the same structural pattern we’ve been watching a lot lately. And by “we”, I mean all two of us that read the federal register.

🫢OMG, did you see the Super Bowl halftime show???

And how’s that kidnapping case coming along by the way?

So we have a distinct shift away from requiring clinical evidence … Bayesian frameworks, external data borrowing, surrogate endpoints (like minimal residual disease in multiple myeloma), and flexible evidence models replacing, you know, actual proof.

And now we see the same thing happening at the procedural level → codified methods removed from the CFR, international inspection frameworks moving out of regulation and into adaptable agreements, and scientific judgment shifting from written rule to agency discretion.

Meanwhile, a digital “health” pilot program couples regulatory flexibility directly to reimbursement pathways (👍always a good idea) … clearing the runway for rapid adoption. All the while, FCC is over here centralizing authority through beefier authorization frameworks.

Different sectors, same fucked playbook … remove static constraints, relocate authority into dynamic frameworks, and “regulate” through interpretation instead of actual metrics.

And that’s the part worth paying attention to. The rules aren’t disappearing … they are relocating into the Land of Ish. Rules-ish. Regulation-ish. When fixed standards dissolve into flexible frameworks, scientific conclusions aren't about established regulatory standards anymore. They are about whatever regulators decide is profitable reasonable in the moment. Bayesian priors, surrogate endpoints, adaptive evidence, and now the quiet removal of procedural anchors all point in the same direction … a system built for speed, scalability, and interpretation. One built to adjust and make accommodations to benefit whoever is in charge of the goalpost moving.

The question isn’t whether this is good or bad, although it’s one certainly worth asking. The question is who gets to decide when the guardrails are no longer written into the road.

They do tell you what they are going to do.