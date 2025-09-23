WEATHER REPORT: Cloudy With a Chance of Assassination
Scattered False Flags and Strong Psyop Storms; Lone Gunmen Likely
It’s Psyop Season and we’ve got a clear weather pattern here.
It goes something like this:
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!
[Dude] Shot In Broad Daylight On Camera
Stay Tuned For Moment By Moment Coverage of the MANHUNT for [Dude]’s Assassin.
Playbook
Announce it and make a big deal (bonus points for “Happened in Broad Daylight”).
Release “footage” of event.
Release footage of “killer”.
Find “evidence” (looks like we’ve got some engraved bullet casing on our hands).
Assure public there is a manhunt.
Assassin recognized and turned in (good thing we had all that surveillance footage!!! 🕵️♀️)
OMG…He confessed ahead of time….and here’s the motive.
Killer acted alone. Case closed.
Let’s take just a moment to review two of the most memorable storms recently.
1. Announce it and make a big deal.
DECEMBER 4, 2024
SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
2. Release footage of event.
3. Release footage of “killer”.
4. Find “evidence”. Looks like we have engraved bullet casings on our hands!
“DENY. DEPOSE. DELAY.”
“HEY, FASCIST. CATCH!”
5. Assure public there is a MANHUNT.
UnitedHealthcare CEO killed: Day 5 of manhunt, new photos of suspect released
Authorities are on day five of a manhunt for the gunman who killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, with clear images of the suspect recently released.
Manhunt Continues for Killer of Charlie Kirk, Charismatic Right-Wing Activist
Mr. Kirk, a close ally of President Trump, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. The authorities were still searching for the shooter, with no one in custody.
6. Assassin recognized and turned in.
(Good thing we had all that surveillance footage!!! 🕵️♀️😉)
7. OMG…He confessed ahead of time, and here’s the motive.
What luck! He confessed before he did it.
Luigi Mangione’s diary reveals the motive for killing United Healthcare’s CEO, prosecutors say
Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gave an apparent confession of the shooting in his handwritten manifesto, according to sources.
In the approximately 260-word note, Mangione made it clear he acted alone — and that while what he did “had to be done,” he’s sorry for the harm it caused.
Texts From Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting Offer Insight Into a Motive
Prosecutors said that the 22 year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk had texted his romantic partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”
8. Killer acted alone. Case closed.
Ah, yes…other news. What else was happening?
Here’s what happened during the Luigi Storm:
While Your Attention Was Being Directed to Luigi, Drones & Explosions TX v Pfizer Case DISMISSED...
BREAKING: UnitedHealthcare (Change Healthcare) CEO Shot Ahead of Possibly the Largest Data Breach Settlement in History
And now Hurricane Charlie:
In the “wee hours of the morning” that Charlie Kirk was shot, The House Appropriations Committee added amendments explicitly allowing BARDA funds to support mRNA vaccine research.
Epstein files: Senate Republicans narrowly blocked an unexpected effort on Wednesday by Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files and put Republican senators on record on an issue that has divided their party.
DIJON, France – September 22, 2025 (7.30 AM CET) – CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), the global specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, today confirms an additional $11.3 million in funding awarded by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). This brings total contract funding for advancing the development of ZEPIZURE® (ZENEO® Midazolam) to $43.3 million. The new funds support regulatory and manufacturing activities that have advanced in refinement and accuracy during the developmental path toward the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and NDA (New Drug Application) authorizations.
CROSSJECT and BARDA continue make important progress toward meeting the regulatory requirements for the planned upcoming EUA and NDA submissions. Notable recent advancements include validation batches manufactured and the completion of a facility audit.
* This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under contract number 75A50122C00031.
Historical Storms
The slogan "If You See Something, Say Something®" was originally implemented and trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA) after a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. In July 2010, the NY MTA granted a license to DHS to use the trademarked slogan for the purpose of implementing a nationwide anti-terrorism campaign.
The DHS campaign was launched in conjunction with the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative.
Continuing Coverage of The Shit Storm ☔️👇
