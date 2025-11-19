IT’S TUESDAY NIGHT 🥳

Let’s get this party started.

True Story 👇

Someone said to me this morning, and I quote, “Trump may be a lot of things, but he’s not a pedophile and he’s not in the Epstein files.”

👇 Please check out Peggy Hall’s post linked below. Go ahead and make these shapes with your hands. Seriously. Do you find these gestures to be familiar? Are you often posing for photos positioned similarly? Are they common gestures you or your coworkers use at work when speaking???

https://substack.com/@jeopardy/note/m-c1c84c61-430d-4edf-b2c1-733a380aa496?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=thuli

Share