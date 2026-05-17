Literally can’t write this shit.

Who is officially tappin’ dat hantavirASS???

👆This guy.

OH YEAH.

I’m officially suggesting that he grow a pornstache.

Seriously though. What do we NEED to know???? Thankfully, People Magazine is here with a helpful info box:

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… if you don’t think we are being trolled, think again.

Folks, this is not The Onion. This is being reported across mainstream platforms with a straight face.

Not only is he a porn adjacent penis expert with a podcast … he’s a right wing conspiracy theorist!

A new virus is killing people as global health organizations work to control its spread and convince the public that the hantavirus outbreak is just an outbreak — not another pandemic. Americans can rest assured that Dr. Brian Christine, a penile implant specialist and assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, is on the case. According to a Friday report from CNN’s KFile, Christine — an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps — is a surgical urologist with virtually no experience in public health. He once hosted an “Erection Connection” video series on YouTube, and spread conspiracies about the Covid-19 vaccine during the Biden administration. He is now one of the Trump administration’s top officials in charge of infectious disease policy.

🤔I wonder what crazy conspiracies the penis expert was spreading??? Let’s ask The Daily Mail:

He said in the same 2022 podcast episode: ‘Well, the government said, if you don’t take the vaccine, you may lose your job. You may lose your income. There were threats in this way. And so a lot of individuals were forced to take the vaccine and to take the boosters. ‘And if someone wanted to take the vaccine, I think that’s fine. But forcing people to take a vaccination is absolutely wrong.’ In September 2025, two months before Christine’s appointment, Kennedy’s handpicked Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) panel voted to remove all ‘positive’ recommendations surrounding the mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, meaning the CDC would no longer recommend US adults get the shots. Instead, the experts advised Americans to rely on ‘individual decision-making.’

(((GASP!!!!))) Ok, I have to interject here. What the fuck kind of “reporting” is this?? “Two months before Dr Christine had anything to do with anything, the ACIP committee did this thing that had nothing to do with anything that we are reporting on.” Come on assholes. Do better. Narrator: But they would not do better.

In criticizing vaccine mandates in that same October 2022 podcast episode, Christine claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine ‘ultimately was proved not to prevent the disease and not to prevent the spread of the disease.’ He added: ‘We know that there have been people who have died from that, but we also know that most people who get infected aren’t going to die. Most people who get infected aren’t going to get sick. ‘But the government and the left have used the pandemic to control people.’

WHAT A CRAZY LUNATIC!! I sure am glad we know he is a conspiracy theory super spreader that only knows about dicks and stuff.

Oh look👇

Just kidding the haNotaVirass does not shrink your cock…

Hana…

HaNah…

HaNah Gonna shrink your cock anyway.

Which we can know for sure because we have a cock expert (cockxpert?) managing the “outbreak”. The one that has allegedly “infected” a whopping ELEVEN people worldwide.

For the record:

Is there any medical evidence Hantavirus can shrink penis size? No. What experts and health agencies actually say There is: No CDC guidance mentions genital shrinkage

No WHO advisory about reproductive changes

No published medical research connecting Hantavirus to penis size reduction

No documented symptom list including genital effects Even AI fact-checking systems and public health commentators quickly debunked the rumor.

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE!!

Turns out, sexperts say that HaNotaVirASS might stay in your semen FOR YEARS …

Just think … all the penises in the photo above could unknowingly be chocked full of hantavirus sperm. Just swimming around in there waiting to infect the world.

And they don’t even know it.

See?!?! Look at the photoshopped rat!! Obviously hanta is still in sperm.

Here we have the famous Hantavirus Semen Study that you all know and love. Y’all know I had to look this one up … and boy The Science™ did not disappoint with its sciencing at the Speed Of Science™.

So how do they know about the long lasting hantasperm??? Here is the study:

We demonstrate a long-lasting, strong neutralizing antibody response using pseudovirions expressing the ANDV glycoprotein. Taken together, our results show that ANDV has the potential for sexual transmission.

Ah yes, the ironclad PSEUDOVIRION. Official proof. Even more pseudo than their science. And the OG virion. 🤣

2.4. Separation of Cells from Seminal Plasma by Centrifugation One milliliter of ejaculate was centrifuged for 15 min at 600× g. The supernatant was carefully transferred into a new tube and the pellet resuspended in 1 ml of PBS. Then, 100 μL of initial input, supernatant, and resuspended pellet were inactivated in AVL (Qiagen, Switzerland) and EtOH at a ratio of 1:4:4. RNA was extracted using the EZ1 Advanced XL instrument using the EZ1&2 Virus Mini Kit v2.0 (Qiagen, Switzerland) and analyzed via RT-qPCR as described above. 2.5. Determination of Viral Nucleic Acid Type To determine whether the obtained ANDV-specific real-time PCR signal is derived from the viral genome possibly integrated into the host DNA, we isolated nucleic acid from the ejaculate using the EZ1 Advanced XL instrument and treated it with RNase A (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Basel, Switzerland) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. As controls, RNA derived from a Sin Nombre Virus (SNV) culture and a plasmid containing the sequence targeted by the SNV-specific real-time PCR were used. For the ANDV-specific real-time PCR, primers were used, as described above. For the SNV-specific real-time PCR, the following primers were used: forward: 5′-TGGACCCCGATGATGTTAACA-3′, reverse: 5′-CCARTTTCTGAGCTGCAATAAGATC-3′, probe: 5′-FAM-ACGGGCAGCTGTGTCTGCATTGG-3′. 2.6. Pseudovirion Neutralization Assay (PsVNA) The PsVNA was performed as described elsewhere [20] using vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) pseudotyped with ANDV glycoproteins as a substitute for infectious ANDV. The expression plasmid pI18 for the glycoprotein of ANDV strain CHI-7913 was kindly provided by Nicole Tischler (Molecular Virology Laboratory, Fundación Ciencia & Vida, Santiago, Chile) and has been described previously [21].

Are you wondering about the PsVNA that was “described elsewhere [20]”? Me too.

Here’s an excerpt from that paper:

The ANDV glycoprotein precursor coding region (GPC) was isolated from a previously cloned cDNA of isolate CHI-7913 (GeneBank accession number: AY228238 (Tischler et al., 2003), species Andes virus, genus Hantavirus, family Bunyaviridae by PCR using specific primers 5-TAGATCTATTATGGAAGGGTGGTATCTGGTTGC-3 forward and 5-AGGACTCGAGGCGGCCGCTTAGACAGTTTTCTTGTGCCC-3 reverse and subsequently cloned into the expression vector pI.18 (kind gift of Dr. Jim Robertson, from the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control, Hertfordshire, UK), giving rise to the plasmid pI.18/GPC. Further, the coding region of ANDV-Gn residues 1-353 was isolated through PCR amplification using primers 5′ -CAGAGTCGACAAATGGAAGGGTGGTATCTGGTT-3′ and 5′-CAAGCTCGACTCATACACTGTGATTAGATTCAGG-3′ and cloned into the prokaryotic expression vector pET32(a) (Novagen, Merck Biosciences). Plasmids pGAE1.0 (coding for the green fluorescent protein (GFP) under the Cytomegalovirus (CMV) promoter, flanked by psi sequences and SIV long terminal repeats) and pSIV3+

Phew! That’s a lot of letters. But that’s what it takes when you’re pseudosciencing. Maybe some images will help you pseudo visualize what they pseudo did.

Luckily I found some actual footage from that paper:

The team worked tirelessly to get those pseudovirions taped together...

At times they felt like giving up, but they persevered…and it was worth it.

But enough about how they never isolated haNotaVirA$$ and proved exactly nothing about transmission. Let’s talk about systemic racism already.

Back to Dr. Cock Christine and the People Magazine article that got this party started this morning:

Brian Christine speaks on Capitol Hill in 2025.

He also argued against the prevailing idea that there are inherent biases that lead to substandard healthcare for minorities. “I have been practicing medicine and surgery for over 30 years and I will tell you I have never once seen a nurse or a doctor not treat a patient because they were some race or another. I have never once seen a hospital kick out a patient because they were Black or Brown or Asian. It doesn’t happen, healthcare in America is not systemically racist,” he claimed in another Common Sense podcast episode. However, that statement is contrary to what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in 2021, when it declared “racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans.”

Welp, I guess that about wraps it up for this episode of What In The Actual Fuck The News.

😂

Happy Sunday! Thank you for being here …. I love you guys.

Adding hilariousness from the comment section of this post:

My previous haNotaViru$ posts: