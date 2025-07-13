Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
14h

yep, the poxes and measles and whatever are notoriously difficult to tell apart because they're all the same thing- detox through the skin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
14h

Thanks this was really clear and satisfying - not least because you threw in a few 'fucks' which always feels appropriate to the subject.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture