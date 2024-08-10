In case you haven’t heard, there’s this nanomaterial called graphene that’s really got everyone EEExcited. Two dudes won the Nobel Propaganda Prize for it in 2010. Would you believe these guys were just fucking around with some scotch tape and a pencil and happened to discover the strongest, most conductive shit on earth. Sometimes it just happens like that. Just like sometimes you happen to be digging around on a Japanese golf course and wind up curing parasites, covid, and cancer.

Anyway, errrrryone is EEExcited to get this graphene party started. From brain-computer interfaces to gene engineering, tissue engineering, drug delivery, bio-imaging and bio-sensors, graphene is being hyped as an endlessly useful nano miracle for basically everything.

Graphene has been utilized in numerous applications [3], which incorporate drug delivery system [4], gene engineering, [5] tissue engineering, [6] bio-imaging [7] and bio-sensors [8]. Graphene based nanomaterials are potential candidate for controlled drug delivery due to its great surface functionalizability like some mesoporous materials (SBA-15 and MCM-41) [9], [10]. Its high surface-area to volume ratio, in comparison with the traditional drug carriers indicates its suitability for adequate drug delivery. The ability to combine hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions on graphene surface favors its interaction with lipids in cell membranes. Additionally, its chemical properties also enhance direct toxicity to target cells. (source)

Graphene nanoparticles have already been used in the Covid countermeasures…so out the gate we KNOW it’s some good shit. Someone should try it on that Avian Flu.

Graphene is going places. Here’s a map.

I know you’ll be as excited as I was to see that nanomaterial biosensors for “avian influenza” are part of “A New Way Forward”. You know, A Better Way, Building Back Better and stuff👇

Have you ever heard of aptamer technology? I hadn’t.

WTF is an aptamer? Basically a synthetic antibody.

From Chat GPT:

An aptamer is a short, single-stranded nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA) that can bind specifically to a target molecule, such as proteins, small molecules, or even cells, with high affinity and specificity. Aptamers are often referred to as "chemical antibodies" because they can be used similarly to antibodies in various applications, including diagnostics, therapeutic development, and research.

These two companies, Zentek and Triera Biosciences have a graphene nano boner for their universal influenza aptamer technology, and you guys KNOW how much I love it when anyone refers to technology inside my body.

The recent avian influenza H5N1 outbreak which began in 2020, has reached a critical stage, according to the World Health Organization. Recently, the world has been placed on watch as H5N1 has crossed into livestock in the U.S. and H5N1 RNA sequences have been detected in the milk supply. The chief scientist of the World Health Organization, Dr. Jeremy Farrar, has expressed “enormous concern” to public health as the transmission of the virus has increased amongst livestock. H5N1 has the potential to lead to a severe pandemic with a historic mortality rate as high as 52% in the limited human cases to date.[1] Over the last few years, H5N1 has led to the death of millions of poultry with wild birds and land and marine mammals also infected.



Due to the growing concern of HPAI, Triera has recently prioritized the development of a universal aptamer for influenza. The mechanism of neutralizing the H5N1 virus is comparable to the mechanism used by C19HBA against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. More specifically, the aptamer is believed to bind to and neutralize multiple subtypes of the HA surface protein (e.g., H1, H2, H5, etc.), preventing the virus from entering healthy cells and spreading infection.



Lead aptamer sequences for influenza have already been selected by the Li Lab at McMaster University for the creation of a universal influenza aptamer. These lead candidates have been tested using a dot blot assay and biolayer interferometry to assess the binding affinity to the H5 protein for avian influenza. The lead monomer candidates for influenza are binding with an affinity less than one nanomolar, which compares favourably to the monomer used to form C19HBA.



The team at McMaster have used the proprietary multivalent aptamer technology to synthesize lead therapeutic and prophylactic candidates. In the coming weeks, the neutralization and therapeutic potential of these lead candidates will be assessed through in vitro and in vivo tests conducted by the Miller Laboratory. These results will be used to guide further optimization with the goal of having a final lead therapeutic candidate ready for pre-clinical testing as soon as possible.



If the H5N1 high binding aptamer program generates promising results, Triera will provide regular updates to government agencies responsible for the management and response to H5N1. Triera’s ultimate goal is to develop an avian flu infectious management system that combines the use of diagnostics, prophylaxis and therapeutics leading to a simple strategy that detects, protects and treats based on the same multivalent aptamer agent.

“Our aptamer platform technology has produced robust safety and efficacy results using Covid as a proof of concept. And with the mechanism of neutralizing the H5N1 virus very comparable to that which neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, we are confident we can further prove out our platform’s ability to more rapidly respond to outbreaks compared to traditional treatments. Longer term, we have the potential to offer a complete program that could minimize the impact from numerous infectious diseases by providing prophylaxis, therapeutic and rapid detection using the same aptamer” said Greg Fenton, CEO of the Company and Triera. “Outbreaks and associated repercussions – both human and economic – will be an ongoing reality for society. Based on results achieved to date with Dr. Yingfu Li’s world-leading aptamer selection capabilities, we believe Triera is uniquely positioned to most effectively develop assets that could either treat or prevent further transmission of H5N1 and many other infectious diseases in the years ahead.”



Triera’s advisor, Dr. Matthew Miller, who supports the SARS-CoV-2 research program and is a Canada Research Chair in Viral Pandemics and expert in pandemic influenza and has served on several federal committees related to pandemic readiness. He noted, “I believe that Triera’s decision to prioritize avian influenza is sound. This aptamer solution could radically reduce the impact from a pandemic outbreak in a timely and efficient manner. Based on the SARS-CoV-2 experience, I believe that Triera can find a solution to mitigate avian influenza in Canada and globally.”

Look, I don’t know how you like to throw down on a Saturday, but I’m getting crazy on the Federal Register over here.

Anyway, I stumbled across another way that industry and government can sidestep a relatively nonexistent regulatory process under a Public Health Emergency. I’m noting this nuance within the context of this post because we are under a PREP Act declaration and lots of products could be ushered in via this pathway.

510(k) is the regulatory process required by the FDA for certain medical devices. It refers to Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This submission is intended to demonstrate that a new medical device is substantially equivalent to an existing, legally marketed device, which is known as a "predicate device."

So piggybacking. Which I’ve covered before. According to the following notice we can do a third party sidestep to get our graphene masks, air filtration, and aptamer technology piggybacked in under EUA.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of the draft guidance entitled “510(k) Third Party Review Program and Third Party Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Review.” This draft guidance provides FDA's current thinking regarding the 510(k) Third Party (3P510k) Review Program and review of Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) requests by a third party review organizations (3PEUA review). The 3P510k Review Program and 3PEUA review create an alternative process for manufacturers to seek review of 510(k) submissions and EUA requests to assist FDA in reviewing in a timely manner. This draft guidance is not final nor is it for implementation at this time.

Now I’m not saying that any of these products are or are not getting ushered in via the 510(k) Third Party EUA fuckery “Review”. I’m just saying that it’s something to watch, considering the “avian flu” “public health” “emergency” and the salivating scorpions just waiting to put shit in bodies. For your safety.

Let’s take a look at some companies and products, all currently unapproved, that are making headlines.

Meet Zentek:

And Triera:

Zentek Launches Triera Biosciences Ltd

Guelph, ON Zentek Ltd. (“Zentek” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZTEK; TSX-V: ZEN), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company announces the launch of Triera Biosciences Ltd. (Triera) as Zentek’s wholly owned subsidiary for its aptamer platform technology. As announced in the October 5th, 2023, news release, this subsidiary now owns the exclusive, global licensing rights for all aptamer-based technology from the collaboration with McMaster University. The Company is taking this action following the strong, consistent pre-clinical results of its universal aptamer as a treatment against the SARS-CoV-2 virus including the latest Omicron XBB 1.5 variant and will continue to build upon its previous work on a rapid detection platform within the new subsidiary. Triera will offer a pure play in the biotech space when operated as an independent business and be more accessible to potential pharmaceutical partners, funders, and other interested parties. “The aptamer platform technology has quickly evolved into a strong differentiated value creator for Zentek and its investors. By launching Triera Biosciences, we are creating a standalone company with a clear, concise, differentiated value proposition that will appeal directly to the biotech ecosystem” said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. “With the launch of Triera we have begun outreach to potential partners and collaborators as we continue to build on our current pre-clinical results and develop our team.”

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener. Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD™, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed by Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

About Triera Biosciences Ltd.

Triera holds an exclusive, worldwide royalty bearing license from McMaster University to use and practice all aptamer and DNAzyme uses developed through the collaboration with the Li Lab by McMaster University for the next 20 years. Triera and McMaster’s combined expertise and capabilities in aptamer technology offer significant potential to reduce the cost and time required for the development of new treatments.

Provisional Patent 👇

CN112255212 - METHOD FOR DETECTING H5N1 INFLUENZA A VIRUS HEMAGGLUTININ

Zentek has already been on the scene with their graphene masks.

24th June 2022

The Company continues to pursue securing sales in markets with stable demand for surgical masks. In the Canadian dental market, the Company is attending and exhibiting at national and provincial association events to create awareness with dentists, dental hygienists, orthodontists, and others who work in higher risk settings and regularly use surgical masks for protection. Similarly, the company has showcased ZenGUARD™ Surgical Masks at retirement community events to create awareness with employees who also work in higher risk environments and regularly use surgical masks.

Relevant 👇

The results revealed that ATG5 knockdown-induced autophagic inhibition significantly decreased cellular injury and oxidative stress, suggesting that autophagy induction is a key event that leads to lung injury during exposure to GO. In conclusion, the findings of the present study indicated that GO causes lung injury in a dose-dependent manner by inducing autophagy.

🤔 I wonder how much graphene gets inhaled when you’re wearing an EUA graphene mask?

Why just huff graphene from masks when you can squirt it right up your schnoz?? That’s exactly what Triera Biosciences wondered too!

Triera’s approach to aptamer development and application is revolutionary in nature. The process of creating our COVID-19 therapeutic challenged us to innovate our approach. The use of an intranasal prophylaxis delivery system – similar to a nasal spray – offered full clinical protection from Ancestral to XBB1.5 variants of the virus. Furthermore, the therapeutics showed an outstanding level of low femtomolar binding affinity against other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

OMG, what a coinkydink! Did you know that the first human study of inhaled graphene just got done?!?!? What timing!

Get EEExcited because this study is underpowered (n=14) and not designed to measure things like inflammatory pathway response or dose dependence. In fact, the authors even concluded with a warning:

“Great care should be taken to avoid generalizations from these results…”

Study limitations

While the use of controlled exposures in human participants has many advantages17, we acknowledge that our study has several limitations. First, the number of participants for this foundational study was only powered to detect changes in biological parameters based on our previous work with diesel exhaust nanoparticles. However, participant numbers may be insufficient to detect more subtle effects of GO inhalation. Second, we were only able to test a single dose of GO. For safety reasons, the dose was carefully chosen to avoid overt physiological effects, and it is possible that higher concentrations or longer dura- tions of GO exposure could have actions that were not apparent in the current study. However, we note that our previous exposures to diesel exhaust used similar concentrations (100–300 μg m−3) of particulates and were accompanied by cardiovascular dysfunction measured using similar parameters19,25,29. Lastly, human-controlled exposure studies are limited to the exploration of acute exposure and restricted measurement periods. The study protocol could not be extended to more than 6 h after the start of the exposure and, therefore, slow-onset responses, such as some inflammatory pathways, would not have been captured.

Conclusion

While there was no major effect on blood coagulability, there was a mild increase in thrombogenicity in an ex vivo model of vascular injury, highlighting the need for comprehensive and subtle profiling of cardiovascular parameters to assess the actions of inhaled manufactured nanomaterials fully. This study lays the foundation for subsequent human studies investigating GO in larger numbers of individuals that could include differences in the degree of oxidation of GO (and surface oxygen content), purity and doses, as well as additional health parameters, time points and exploration of potential susceptible groups such as individuals with asthma and those with a greater risk of blood clotting. Great care should be taken to avoid generalizations from these results as the structural and surface characteristics of the GO materials and their purity, along with extensive pre-clinical investigations and knowledge, allowed the safe and ethical translation into the human exposures undertaken here.

Great Care 👇

A revolutionary nanomaterial with huge potential to tackle multiple global challenges could be developed further without acute risk to human health, research suggests.

The research cited above is a drastic departure from the findings of other studies like this one which concluded that “graphene oxide is dose-dependently cytotoxic. And its toxicity is closely associated with increased oxidative stress.”

I guess it’s just healthier to inhale it.

Oh neat, it looks like that ever elusive universal flu vaccine is on the horizon at last 👇

OHSU-led research uses innovative vaccine platform to target interior of virus; scientists validate theory using 1918 flu virus July 19, 2024 Portland, Oregon

New research led by Oregon Health & Science University reveals a promising approach to developing a universal influenza vaccine — a so-called “one and done” vaccine that confers lifetime immunity against an evolving virus.

“One and done”…”lifetime immunity.”

The study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, tested an OHSU-developed vaccine platform against the virus considered most likely to trigger the next pandemic. Researchers reported the vaccine generated a robust immune response in nonhuman primates that were exposed to the avian H5N1 influenza virus. But the vaccine wasn’t based on the contemporary H5N1 virus; instead, the primates were inoculated against the influenza virus of 1918 that killed millions of people worldwide.

Jonah Sacha, Ph.D. (OHSU)

Researchers reported that six of 11 nonhuman primates inoculated against the virus that circulated a century ago — the 1918 flu — survived exposure to one of the deadliest viruses in the world today, H5N1. In contrast, a control group of six unvaccinated primates exposed to the H5N1 virus succumbed to the disease.

FYI….“succumbed to the disease” = euthanized

Sacha said he believes the platform “absolutely” could be useful against other mutating viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. “It’s a very viable approach,” he said. “For viruses of pandemic potential, it’s critical to have something like this. We set out to test influenza, but we don’t know what’s going to come next.” A senior co-author from the University of Pittsburgh concurred. “Should a deadly virus such as H5N1 infect a human and ignite a pandemic, we need to quickly validate and deploy a new vaccine,” said co-corresponding author Douglas Reed, Ph.D., associate professor of immunology at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research.

🧐 (Sarah here) quick question…Six of the 11 primates that were inoculated survived. Sooooo….the other 5 died? I’m no scientist, but I don’t think that constitutes a resounding success.

Let’s find out.

From the study 👇

N = 6 for animals that survived and n = 5 for animals that died. “all unvaccinated MCM [monkeys] developed ARDS [acute respiratory distress syndrome] and met humane endpoint criteria within seven days of exposure (Fig. 2E).”

→ humane endpoint criteria = we killed the monkeys ←

What was the “humane endpoint criteria” that justified euthanizing all of the unvaccinated monkeys? We will just have to wonder. They didn’t include that criteria.

In contrast, four of six dd CyCMV/Flu-vaccinated MCM survived through the 14 day post-challenge monitoring period, resulting in statistically significant protection from HPAI-induced death. Two out of five FL CyCMV/Flu-vaccinated MCM survived through day 14 post exposure, but protection in this group did not reach statistical significance. When both vaccine groups were combined, six of 11 CyCMV/Flu-vaccinated MCM survived, yielding overall vaccine-mediated statistically significant protection against lethal disease, regardless of the specific CyCMV/Flu vaccine vector utilized (Fig. 2E).Thus, while CyCMV-based vaccination did not prevent infection or significantly alter influenza-induced fever and pulmonary infiltration, it did significantly protect against HPAI-induced death.

Are you are just sitting there wondering about the Materials and Methods Section?

I KNEW IT! Me too!! Of course they don’t just come right out and say what the fuck they did. That’s a crazy idea. Instead of simply putting their materials and methods in the materials and methods section, this is how it goes down:

The CyCMV vector constructs used in this study were based on the published FL-CyCMV (strain 31908) bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC) and were generated by en passant homologous recombination [28,29].

Then I have to look up that foot note. In this case, to find that this particular study also cited something else. By the way, this is definitely The Science™, folks. Because burying methods in citations is how you keep it clear and up front. Everybody knows that.

[28] 👉 “Construction of recombinant RhCMVThe RhCMV 68–1 BAC has been extensively described [11,12]”

Okie dokie….Let’s check out “extensively described [11]”, shall we?

[11] 👉 “Telomerized rhesus fibroblasts (TRFs) (13) were maintained in Dulbecco's modified Eagle's medium (DMEM) with 10% fetal bovine serum and were grown at 37°C in humidified air with 5% CO 2 . Generation of the RhCMV 68-1 BAC was previously described (12). To derive the virus, TRFs were transformed via electroporation (250 V, 950 μF) with BAC DNA and cytopathic effect (CPE) was observed after 7 to 10 days.”

RFs were infected with serial dilutions of each purified vector and the cells were fixed with 100% methanol at ≤− 20 °C after 72 h. The cells were first stained with an α-RhCMV pp65b antibody 19C12.2 and subsequently with an Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG secondary(Invitrogen) for 1 h at 37 °C54. Afterwards, the cells were washed three times with PBS and the nuclei were stained with DAPI for 20 min at room temperature. An EVOS fluorescence microscope (Life Technol-ogies) was used to acquire images of the titration plates which were processed and analyzed using the ImageJ software. The ratio of infected to uninfected cells was used as a measure to back calculate the number of focus forming units per milliliter (FFU/ml) in each purified CyCMV vaccine vector stock.

Ah yes…finally 🙌. That delicious cell culture stew I’ve come to expect in any “quality” shill study. You know it’s pure and isolated when there’s Dulbecco’s modified Eagles medium, fetal bovine serum, and conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG. Chef’s kiss 💋

Oh, and while we’re at it, let’s just have a look at the conflicts of interest…

Competing Interests

O.H.S.U. and D.M., K.F., L.J.P., S.G.H., and J.B.S. have a significant financial interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a company that may have a financial interest in the results of this research and technology. This potential individual and institutional conflict of interest has been reviewed and managed by O.H.S.U. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.

Acknowledgements

This work was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Grand Challenges grant OPP1213553 to JBS, and R01 AI40888 to J.B.S. andS.G.H., and with support from P51 OD011092 from the NIH Office of the Director to the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC P51 Core grant, which supports salary for J.B.S., S.G.H., K.F., and L.J.P.).

Oh my, now I’m just thinking about that pesky predetermined “humane endpoint criteria” that conveniently justified euthanizing all of the unvaccinated monkeys…

“all unvaccinated MCM developed ARDS and met humane endpoint criteria within seven days of exposure (Fig. 2E).”

I wonder if “significant financial interest in the results of this research and technology” had any bearing on whether the unvaccinated monkeys met the endpoint criteria for being euthanized. Yeah, that criteria that they managed not to include in the study…

Welp, multiple financial conflicts of interest, Billy G funding, and all the unvaccinated controls monkeys were euthanized.

Where do I sign up for this universal shit shot, and can we PLEASE get an EUA already goddammit?!?!?!

Or at least some intranasal graphene prophylaxis delivery system nose spray???? I’m sick and tired of having to breath my graphene in through a mask. That’s so 2021. I’m trying to inhale that shit for realzzz.

THE “BIRD FLU” is just out there getting more people…I hope somebody gets moving on not testing shit and sidestepping regulation. This emergency isn’t going to pandemic itself. Geez.

By the way…

I would just like to note that syringes of trivalent love are going to be delivered en masse very soon.

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2024

Today, CDC recommended the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines and the updated 2024-2025 flu vaccines to protect against severe COVID-19 and flu this fall and winter. It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same visit. Data continue to show the importance of vaccination to protect against severe outcomes of COVID-19 and flu, including hospitalization and death. In 2023, more than 916,300 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and more than 75,500 people died from COVID-19. During the 2023-2024 flu season, more than 44,900 people are estimated to have died from flu complications.