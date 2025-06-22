From the creators of “covid” comes the new smash hit 🧹NIMBUS🧹 topping the charts this week at Number 1.

Last year they brought you the sexy banger 💕FliRT💕…

Critics said their run was over…but with cell culture “isolation”, in silico modeling, PCR not a test, and Computer Generated Imaging anything is possible.

And they’ve done it again. Same symptoms, same bullshit, new name.