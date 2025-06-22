From the creators of “covid” comes the new smash hit 🧹NIMBUS🧹 topping the charts this week at Number 1.
Last year they brought you the sexy banger 💕FliRT💕…
Critics said their run was over…but with cell culture “isolation”, in silico modeling, PCR not a test, and Computer Generated Imaging anything is possible.
And they’ve done it again. Same symptoms, same bullshit, new name.
Happy Sunday!
I’ll just be wearing my I’m Already Immune To Bullshit t-shirt.
Does it exist if you don't pay attention? I'm opting out this time 🙄😝😊.