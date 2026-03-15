Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

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MeeLeLee's avatar
MeeLeLee
1d

Remedy: Never go to doctor, never take a test nor pill. You will live worry-free, happy life. And when it's your time to go, you just go. Do not play their game. Being afraid kills you faster than any 'sickness'.

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1d

Hilarious take on the insanity of the pHARMacy propaganda. It was an alert for me that my next dr appointment is probably going to result in still another reason for them to call me a difficult patient. They've been fretting about my lack of statin participation for a while now. Good to have more ammunition! 💕

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