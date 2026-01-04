Fire Keepers were more than just tenders of flame; they were guardians of ancestral wisdom and stewards of community well-being. They understood that the fire they nurtured was not just a source of warmth and light, but a connection to the past and a beacon for the future.

Women are big business. In many ways. Today, however, I want to focus on one in particular…the business of managing women through synthetic hormones, a market made possible by the enduring hubris of reductionism.

Reductionism is a recurring arrogance in medicine that breaks complex biological systems into isolated parts and then declares mastery over the whole. The assumption, for example, that synthetic hormones can be deployed to control a woman’s cycle or symptoms, without broader consequences, runs through every stage of a woman’s life.

From the onset of menses to the post menopausal years, women are not told that their bodies are miraculous vessels able to grow and sustain new life. They are not taught to observe and appreciate the subtle (and not so subtle) nuances of their cycles. They are not shown ways to ease the discomforts of a cycle finding its rhythm. They are not taught the natural ways they can navigate fertility. Instead, they are sold a story about the terrible symptoms of which they are cursed to endure… and the necessity of a doctor to inform them about their pelvic wellness.

Most baby girls are injected within hours of their birth, placing them immediately onto the conveyor belt of systematic pharmaceutical poisonings known as the childhood vaccine schedule, largely administered during appointments labeled “Well Checks”.

An adolescent girl is seamlessly transitioned from her pediatrician to a gynecologist when her monthly cycle begins. This is a major step in a woman’s medical indoctrination process. A process by which women learn that the health and wellness of their body is something to be outsourced.

We are placed on our backs, draped, and asked to spread our legs so that someone else can tell us if everything is ok down there. We are not handed mirrors so that we can see what is being done or learn about the anatomy of our bodies. We are not asked to participate in the process of palpating and prodding and probing and scraping. Gloved fingers are placed inside us and cold metal tools follow.

For many young women, their first experience of being entered happens in a gynecologist’s chair. It is not chosen or explained or witnessed by them…it is medical, and therefore also not optional.

At these appointments, girls are taught that discomfort anywhere in the monthly cycle is something to be managed rather than understood. There is no profit in women learning the rhythms and intelligence of their bodies, or in recognizing the extraordinary capacity they hold. Agency does not generate medically dependent customers.

These first gynecological appointments is when many women first experience synthetic hormonal augmentation. These hormonal cocktails are prescribed to adolescent girls and young women very early, placing them on a new medical conveyor belt, and likely making them a customer for life.

After taking synthetic hormones for some period of time, a woman may then need some fertility treatment to help get pregnant, which will come with an enormous price tag. Following the childbearing years more synthetic hormonal birth control may be used again.

Now, and this is the area on which I will focus today, there is a very large market that is growing exponentially…

The Menopause Market. And it is booming.

I was one of the last girls to get my period. Maybe THE last girl in my grade. I got my driver’s license before I got my period. I was dancing a lot and at a very high level, (often 6-8 hours a day in addition to regular school) to which the doctor attributed my late bloom. I waited and waited. I watched all of the other girls develop soft curves as they complained about cramps and acne and pads and tampons. All the while anticipating my entry into womanhood, waiting for a day that seemed it would never come.

I didn’t dread it and I didn’t wish that I could avoid it. My mom had never framed it like it was terrible and she never used words like “The Curse” to describe it. She and her friends had a full moon ceremony for my best friend when she got her period. I wasn’t allowed to go because I didn’t have mine yet.

Unfortunately by the time mine arrived years later, my mom’s mental health was on a down swing and we were not speaking, so I did not get my full moon party. Anyway…even despite my estrangement from my mom, I didn’t view my period as a curse. I didn’t dread it. And even though it wasn’t necessarily comfortable, I never wished for it to be gone.

Anything that messed with my natural rhythm never felt good for my body. After a horrendous experience with my first OBGYN trying to manage my cramps (a story for another day), I was never able to take hormonal birth control again. I never tried an IUD because I couldn’t imagine not having the ebb and flow of my natural cycle.

I don’t know if my relationship with my period is rooted in the way that it was framed for me from the beginning, or if its late arrival made it less traumatic in general, or if I was just always going to end up on the more natural, holistic side of things. Whatever the reason, as the years pass I have become ever more attached to the notion that our bodies possess incredible innate wisdom, and the less we intervene with its natural processes, the better.

Intuitively I always knew that messing with hormones, especially early in life, is unhealthy and destructive. I now believe it to be part of a much larger agenda that includes eugenics, depopulation, wealth redistribution, and control.

I still have regular periods, however I am certainly well within the peri/menopausal age range. I realize that my opinions about the management of the symptoms associated with this experience will perhaps be met with some resistance and frustration because I don’t yet know what I’m talking about. I get that. I might be ready to rub some estrogen on my lady parts, huff progesterone in the evenings, and plug a pellet of testosterone in my ass as soon as the hot flashes and night sweats commence…and if that happens, know that I will follow this post up with how I am navigating all of those things.

I am not writing to be right (and certainly have no problem admitting when I am wrong)…I am writing to log my personal observations and interpretations. As most of you know, a lot of my content begins from what I see in the studio. And what I see now is a very distinct trend among my clients. What I see very clearly is that my ladies are a HOT PRODUCT. That’s right. They are the IT product.

Trends are easily noticed in my studio. All of a sudden everyone comes in reporting the same thing - like the “second look” mammogram situation. Or 100 grams of protein for every woman, every day. Or I hear a name I've NEVER heard, like Dr. Marie Claire Haver, multiple times in a day, every day, for several weeks. And then all of a sudden, perimenopause is getting blamed for literally EVERYTHING that is uncomfortable in life. Stubbed toe? Thanks again, perimenopause😒! And then I hear conversations about hormone testing and taking this and that and now people are all of a sudden REALLY thin because they “got their hormones under control”. 🤨

This is going to be a lengthy post and I do apologize, however I cannot address the business of menopause without first speaking to the underlying fuckery.

Hormonal Birth Control

Well this certainly isn’t the beginning of the fuckery, but it’s a fine place to start. There are many different kinds of hormonal birth control these days (pills, IUDs, Depo Provera, etc) but I am going to focus mainly on the pill for the purpose of this post. However they all introduce synthetic hormones as a means of augmenting and controlling the natural processes of a woman’s body.

Birth control pills rose with the sexual revolution, a movement whose evolution I now believe was anything but organic. The Pill was sold as liberation, while sex was commodified as a right … and became increasingly disconnected from love, or consequence, and certainly the creation of life. I have touched on this in other posts, which might be helpful to read if you are so inclined. 👇

Let’s be clear here. The plot is not to save the world. Planned Parenthood was an evolution of the eugenics program. Providing birth control to the people was not, and is not, altruistic.

[Planned Parenthood] was a facility with the purpose of sterilizing women. Realizing that they wouldn’t be able to promote their agenda because it would viewed as socially unacceptable and politically incorrect, in 1942, Sanger officially changed the name of the American Birth Control League to Planned Parenthood concealing its agenda of population control. “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

-- Sanger, Margaret. Woman and the New Race, Chapter 5, “The Wickedness of Creating Large Families.” (1920) http://www.bartleby.com/1013/

Alrighty then. Back to population birth control. These “liberating” pills that continue to set women “free” can be procured for free at your local Planned Parenthood.

Or you can get them at the pediatrician…

Yep, that’s right. The Pill is prescribed to children for a number of reasons that have nothing (ostensibly) to do with controlling birth…👇

Hormonal contraceptives can be helpful in controlling: Irregular periods

Excessive menstrual bleeding

Frequent and painful menstrual cramps

Migraine headaches

Acne

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

But what are they?

Currently, 3 types of oral contraceptive pills are broadly prescribed: combined estrogen-progesterone, progesterone-only, and continuous or extended-use pills. The birth control pill is the most commonly prescribed form of contraception in the US. Approximately 25% of women aged 15 to 44 who currently use contraception reported using the pill as their method of choice. The most commonly prescribed pill is the combined hormonal pill with estrogen and progesterone. Progesterone is the hormone that prevents pregnancy, and the estrogen component controls menstrual bleeding. Birth control pills are widely used to avoid pregnancy; however, given their side effects in populations at risk, several other methods of contraception are in use as well. Each of these methods is considered based on prior history, medications in use, and concurrent medical diseases such as clotting disorders.

A Note Regarding Hormones…

Something I would like to clarify here is that hormones cannot be observed LIVE…like in the body, in real time. We can’t put little cameras inside us and watch how estrogen and testosterone interact. We can’t set up a live feed and see the pituitary gland conducting its glandular orchestra.

And for the record, the “isolation” of hormones looks a lot like “virus” “isolation”. For example, here is an excerpt from the original “isolation”of estrogen paper:

Here is Tom Cowan explaining the hormone isolation process :

So when we are talking about hormones that are prescribed, we are talking about synthetic. Every time. Based on the compounds that were “isolated” using methods that look like that👆.

Bioidentical, you say?? Those are synthetic too. Made in a lab. From plants.

And according to CDC’s most recent numbers, over 20% of women are taking some form of synthetic/hormonal birth control.

The following is a notion that I have been quite sure of for a very long time, somewhat intuitively, and also from my own personal experience. I don’t have “proof” per se, but I have tried to buttress my thoughts with some relevant published research below.

The inherent attraction between two people is not rational or intellectual, it is biological. Instinctual. Primal. It is based on physical senses. It’s how our species continues. I think most people reading this stack have probably lived long enough to experience a strong physical attraction to someone that doesn’t necessarily make much sense for your life.

You can’t explain why you are physically drawn to a particular person, just like you can’t think yourself into being physically attracted to someone that repulses you. This is the machinery that moves the species forward.

I believe that being drawn to another person’s smell, and I don’t mean their cologne, is the wisdom of our innate system helping us choose a mate that will offer the best biological match for creating the strongest human with the greatest chance of survival. It makes good sense that we would be attracted to someone whose system fills in gaps where perhaps we are lacking… a complimentary “immune system”, for lack of a better term.

Participants’ thresholds were significantly higher after beginning a pill regimen. Before beginning use of OCs [oral contraceptives], the women showed fluctuations in sensitivity to the olfactory stimuli across their menstrual cycles—becoming more sensitive to many of the olfactory stimuli during the periovulatory and follicular phases of their cycles, as compared to the luteal phases. However, when on OCs [oral contraceptives], the women’s thresholds rose to luteal phase levels, and remained at these levels throughout the months. It is presumed that the steroid hormones of the pill are responsible for the women’s decreased olfactory sensitivity; however, the specific mechanism underlying these effects remains unclear.

Researchers found that women who use contraceptives had higher levels of an inflammatory cytokine called TNF-alpha both before and after the stress test. Mengelkoch said this cytokine may be associated with a more “male-typical” response to stress. In comparison, naturally cycling women had a more “female-typical” response to stress, with higher levels of the cytokine known as interleuken-6 rising alongside increases in cortisol. There are different types of synthetic hormones in different contraceptive pills which have been found to bind with different types of receptors in the body. Mengelkoch said the findings of this study suggest that synthetic hormones in some contraceptives that bind more to androgen receptors – sites in the body where testosterone usually binds – may be causing differences in inflammatory stress response for some contraceptive users. The findings also found that women who used contraceptives reported a more negative emotional response to the stress as their levels of cortisol – a steroid hormone that works to reduce inflammation – rose.

A team of researchers at Université Paris Diderot has found evidence that suggests humans are able to detect via smell which partners are genetically preferable. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their study of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) in people, and the ability to detect it via smell.

Because the so called hormonal system seems to orchestrate the signaling system for procreation, it is reasonable to expect that introducing synthetic hormones to suppress a woman’s natural cycle would affect more than just fertility alone. And when started during adolescence, these synthetic hormones might influence the development of a system that is still maturing. They also deprive a woman of the opportunity to understand her natural cycle … a cycle that will be foreign to her when she eventually comes off of them later in life. The outcome of synthetic hormone use is far more complex than simply preventing pregnancy.

My theory is that synthetic/hormonal birth control significantly affects the entire process of mating; from initial attraction to matrimony to procreation and beyond. I think that many relationships have been consecrated based on an augmented experience. And I’m sure many worked out just fine.

Of course I’m not saying that high divorce rates are due to hormonal birth control use alone.

I am simply noting that the scorpions want to destroy the nuclear family and control the population, which they have stated explicitly…

And they happen to be driving creepy white vans and handing out synthetic hormones to kids like candy.

What happens when you have taken synthetic hormones for some portion of your life and then begin to enter the inevitable stage of existence known as menopause? Well, first of all you have to come off of whatever birth control you are on because you can’t actually know if you are menopausal unless you can observe your cycles naturally…which might be very difficult if you haven’t ever really experienced your natural cycle for any extended period of time.

So women are advised to stop taking the birth control hormones to see if they are in menopause. Gosh, I wonder if there are any side effects when you stop taking them…

Oh look👇

1. Irregular or Heavier Periods

2. Acne and Skin Changes

3. Changes in Weight

4. Mood Swings and Emotional Changes

5. Headaches or Migraines

Well what a crazy coincidink! 😂 Those are also symptoms of MENOPAUSE! I wonder if previous birth control use could affect menopausal symptoms? The published research is minimal and says there isn’t an effect of synthetic hormonal birth control on menopausal symptoms…but I’m open to that being a load of shit.

I did find this:

Results: The use of high-dose OCs advanced the onset of menopause by approximately 1.2 months for every year of OC-use compared with no OC-use. High-dose OC-use for > or = 3 years, adjusted for confounding variables, increased the risk of earlier menopause compared with no OC-use (adjusted hazard ratio 1.12; 95% CI 1.03--1.21). The use of lower dose OCs did not increase the risk of earlier menopause (adjusted hazard ratio 1.00; 95% CI 0.91--1.09). Conclusions: These results are inconsistent with the hypothesis that long-term use of OCs could postpone the onset of menopause by inhibiting follicle depletion. Possible explanations are discussed.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that women adjusting to life off birth control, perhaps with a mate that was chosen under altered, synthetic hormonal circumstances, might experience exacerbated menopausal symptoms. Especially because the culture around menopause is so fucking toxic. It is pitched as the WORST transition ever. We are preloaded to expect this.

I can’t say anything for sure about menopause and the symptoms, or whether hormonal birth control is setting the stage for a terrible experience … but what I can tell you for sure, is that menopause is a massive marketing opportunity.

The Menopause Market is having a collective 🔥HOT FLASH🔥 right now.

(🥁😂)

“Influencers” are storytellers, narrators of what you, the consumer, should experience … and they unanimously agree.

The symptoms are terrible and there’s no exception. The collective “they” used to say hormone replacement therapy caused cancer and dementia but “they” was BIG WRONG! And YOU 🫵, Menopausal Mama, should get mad. Take control! Because you don’t deserve to suffer (which you absolutely are)… by taking more hormones and supplements and maybe a GLP-1, cause GIRL, THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. This is your right! You don’t have to suffer (and you are)! Hop on our bus 🚍 🥳

Meet the Menopause Influencers…

👇This is the name that all of sudden was being mentioned everyday in my studio, so I chose her to highlight, but she is far from the only one:

Dr. Mary Claire Haver has amassed a following in the millions, all on the promise that women can thrive through menopause. Not everyone is celebrating her rise.

On TikTok and Instagram, Dr. Haver comes across as authoritative and empathetic, addressing her followers as if they are not only her patients but also her friends. She speaks with urgency, often against a green-screen backdrop of a published study, breaking down research simply yet emphatically. But in her efforts to help women navigate menopause today, she has also drawn criticism from menopause medicine’s longer-serving guard of doctors for recommending hormones for uses that stray from official medical guidelines and, they say, risk harming women. And she has built a multimillion-dollar wellness business, The ’Pause Life, selling supplements and diet plans in a way that some of her colleagues find ethically questionable. Several longtime menopause specialists and researchers told The New York Times they believed Dr. Haver embodied both the promise and perils of menopause care’s next chapter. Earlier this year, Dr. Haver rallied a constellation of about three dozen physician influencers into a group that calls itself the “menoposse” and enthusiastically supports one another’s work on Instagram and TikTok. Collectively, they have more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone. The menoposse now converses daily via a WhatsApp group. “We’re constantly sharing articles and asking opinions and talking about complicated cases,” Dr. Haver said. It’s part support group, part advisory board, part hype machine. In her clinic, which charges $1,500 for an hourlong appointment and doesn’t accept insurance, Dr. Haver discusses all of the risks and complexities of treatment options, including non-hormonal ones. She also couches her recommendations on Instagram and TikTok with disclaimers, and stresses that hormones aren’t right for everybody. But critics of Dr. Haver and the menoposse’s stridently pro-hormone therapy messaging argue this fine print gets lost in an online culture that doesn’t reward subtlety. “In medicine, there’s a lot of nuance, and nuance doesn’t play on social media,” Dr. Gunter said. “Her particular shtick is very challenging to address because 75 percent of it is technically correct and the rest comes from a parallel universe,” Dr. Santoro said. “The amount of time and effort I have been spending recently to redirect my patients away from the 25 percent has been astounding.” In early October, the nonprofit organization Truth in Advertising issued a consumer alert about menopause supplement claims, and urged more than 100 brands to review their marketing. This list included The ’Pause Life, noting that its website “includes, among other things, claims that its supplements can help treat anxiety and muscle pain, help improve cognitive function and reduce fatigue.” In response, Dr. Haver said she had hired a consultant to give The ’Pause Life website a close review and remove anything that doesn’t comply with the group’s recommendations. “We want to do this right,” she said.

👆So that is what the “IT” Menopause Influencer looks like.

And here is her podcast, where she advertises using GLP-1s and hormones.

Just to be clear, Marie Claire Haver is advertising telemedicine companies, for which she discloses affiliation. That means she gets a kickback for pointing people to these companies.

The big take-away message? IT’S NOT YOUR FAULT, drugs and synthetic hormones can help.

Let’s check out Dr. Haver’s affiliate links to virtual doctor’s offices, where you can order your hormones and injectable shit from the comfort of your own home.

Estradiol side effects.

Although there is an FDA update as of November, 2025 suggesting the boxed warning on estrogen therapy be amended,

Proposed removal of risk statements about cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, and probable dementia from the Boxed Warnings, as well as other proposed safety-related labeling changes, to clarify the benefit/risk considerations for these drugs

👇this is how it currently reads:

Boxed warning or not, you can get your safe(ish) synthetic hormones and a GLP-1 at your trusted online doctor/pharmacy. There are plenty to choose from. In addition to Alloy, mentioned above, there is Midi, another online service Dr. Haver is affiliated with.

OUR STORY IS YOUR STORY

Midlife is a Journey. Midi Is your Map.

Are you feeling nervous about taking that gut paralyzing GLP-1? Don’t be…you can micro dose it now!

Microdosing…not just for psychedelics anymore! Who knew 🤷🏻‍♀️?!?

GLP-1 medications have gained attention for their effectiveness in supporting weight loss. Some people are trying microdosing—taking smaller, flexible doses, often through compounded versions of these medications—to minimize side effects while still reaping benefits. However, experts raise concerns about the safety and efficacy of this approach. If you’re on weight loss medication, it’s essential to talk with your clinician before making any changes to your dose.

👉 GLP-1s include the drugs Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Wegovy… and come with the risk of some amazing side effects.

A Midwestern Doctor reports the following:

Second, severe side effects are quite common. The most comprehensive study I’ve found of the severe side effects of GLP-1 drugs (e.g., Ozempic) sourced from 16 million patients’ medical records found that the drugs were strongly linked to a variety of side effects that frequently required hospitalization. Specifically, when compared to another weight loss combination not typically associated with these effects, GLP-1 users were found to have: 9.09 times greater risk of pancreatitis

4.22 times greater risk of bowel obstruction

3.67 times greater risk of gastroparesis (which means you can barely eat because the stomach is constantly full—and in many cases after Ozempic, ends up being permanent)

1.48 times greater risk of biliary disease (e.g., painful gallstones)

If the adverse effects are not compelling enough, there’s the ever enticing…

And it turns out that just like most any other drug taken, over time, a tolerance is developed.

When you introduce exogenous (external) GLP-1 into your system long-term, your body adapts. It can develop resistance. Your own receptors may be attacked by antibodies. The body starts to see the drug as a foreign invader and fights back. “The body can develop a resistance to that drug over time. These receptors can be attacked by antibodies and blocked by antibodies by the very action of creating a resistance to the drug itself.” This is why the drug stops working for so many people. Your body is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do—protecting itself from what it perceives as an ongoing threat.

How do you think that will go with micro-dosing? Additionally, when folks go off of a GLP-1, they gain the weight back…all of it.

If you would like to read more about GLP-1s, I suggest this article by Mike Vera 👇

And don’t worry, Midi’s got the supplements to support your GLP-1 starvation - which make no mistake, is what’s happening.

You know what I bet makes menopause worse? Letting shit literally sit in your gut. Slowing down the natural process of digestion and excretion (which is what is happening with these drugs). What the fuck could possibly go wrong as you look at a deflated reflection of yourself, lacking the energy to exercise your body in a way that might help mitigate the discomfort you are experiencing? And then to inevitably develop a tolerance to the medication (if you are even able to stay on it long enough), only gain all the weight back that you unnaturally lost. I’m sure this will work out swimmingly. And all the women struggling with their menopause symptoms will thrive on this plan.

Losing weight by slowing waste removal while starving is not a recipe for health or longevity.

But enough about RFK’s MAHA agenda.

How’s that hormone replacement market looking???

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis By Therapy Type (Estrogen and Combinations Replacement Therapy, Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy), By Indication (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, and Growth Hormone Deficiency), By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2024-2032 Last Updated: December 01, 2025 HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY MARKET OVERVIEW & KEY METRICS Market Size & Forecast: 2023 Market Size: USD 15.94 billion 2024 Market Size: USD 16.91 billion 2032 Forecast Market Size: USD 27.52 billion CAGR: 6.3% from 2024–2032 Owing to the rise in adoption of these products across the globe, various manufacturers are focusing on the development of the advanced drug delivery systems such as vaginal estrogen drugs and transdermal estrogen patches. They are also focusing on the launch of low dose estrogen therapy over high dose estrogen therapy, keeping in line with the safety concerns. Furthermore, introduction of gel-based formulation for estrogen patches and others is one of the advancements in the global market adopted by the key market players. Also, there are several factors driving the hormone replacement therapy market. One of the key factors is the increasing aging population, particularly in developed countries, where menopause-related symptoms drive the demand. Additionally, growing awareness about hormone replacement therapy benefits, advancements in drug delivery methods, and rising healthcare expenditure contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, several companies are introducing innovative therapies, such as bioidentical hormone replacement and transdermal patches, to offer convenient and effective alternatives, further expanding the market.

Now I know you are reading this and just really hoping that drug companies are going to come up with some novel drugs for menopause(🤞). Not to worry! Novel drugs are here and they aren’t synthetic hormones!

(( Applause)) ← Never mind…definitely do not applaud.

👉Just a quick refresher…A novel drug approval pathway is the FDA’s way of getting a brand new drug to market faster, when waiting for full long-term data would be inconvenient. It typically trades comprehensive pre-approval evidence for surrogate endpoints and a promise to “keep studying it later,” once the drug has already been widely prescribed. Let’s take a look at how that’s working for the menopause business.

FDA Approves Novel Drug to Treat Moderate to Severe Hot Flashes Caused by Menopause

The FDA granted the Veozah application Priority Review designation. The approval of Veozah was granted to Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

VEOZAH is not a hormone.

It’s a first-in-class selective NK3R antagonist that works differently to directly block NKB, a known trigger of VMS, from binding on the KNDy neuron1,3,4

Unfortunately you might trade your hot flashes for a little liver damage (hepatotoxicity).

👉 Hepatotoxicity no está bueno.

Hepatotoxicity (from hepatic toxicity) refers to chemical-driven liver damage. Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is a cause of acute and chronic liver disease caused specifically by medications and the most common reason for a drug to be withdrawn from the market after approval.

6.2 Postmarketing Experience

The following adverse reactions have been identified during postapproval use of VEOZAH. Because these reactions are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure. Hepatic: Cases of serious drug-induced hepatotoxicity occurred within 40 days of starting VEOZAH. Patients experienced elevated transaminases (up to 50 x ULN at peak elevation), elevated alkaline phosphatase (up to 4 x ULN at peak elevation), and bilirubin (up to 5 x ULN at peak elevation) coupled with symptoms of fatigue, nausea, pruritus, jaundice, pale feces, and dark urine. After discontinuation of VEOZAH, these abnormalities gradually resolved.

So weird how none of these issues popped up during the clinical trials (😉)…

Declaration of interests SL has received honoraria from AbbVie and research funding from AbbVie, Amgen, Aspira, Estetra, and Janssen. NS is a study investigator, member of the Scientific Advisory Board, and consultant for Astellas, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Amazon (Project Ember), Menogenix, and Que Oncology, a consultant for Ansh Labs, on the Program Committee for the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), past President of the Society for Reproductive Investigation, and is on the Nominating Committee for the Endocrine Society. RCT is a consultant and adviser for Astellas, a consultant for Bayer Healthcare, Happify Health, Pfizer, Procter and Gamble, and Vira Health, and is on the Board of Directors for NAMS. GN-P is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Astellas and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, has research funding from Merck, is Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Structural Change for the Society for Gynecological Investigations, and holds Committee Membership of the Endocrine Society. PS is a consultant for Astellas, board member for the European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) and Deutsche Menopause Gesellschaft (DMG), and President of the Swiss Society for Gynecological Endocrinology and Menopause (SGEM). MS is on the advisory board or receives consulting fees or honoraria from Aspen, Astellas, BioSyent, Bayer, Duchesnay, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Mithra, Pfizer, Searchlight, Sprout, Sunovion, and Therapeutics MD, and fulfils a leadership or fiduciary role for the International Menopause Society, Terry Fox Research Institute, and Research Canada. AC is past President of the European Menopause and Andropause Society, and a consultant for Astellas, Theramex, and ItalFarmaco. FDO, ML, CF, and ME are employees of Astellas Pharma.

👆 Golly Gee…looks like several authors advise both pharmaceutical sponsors and non-public telehealth initiatives! Ah yes, the convergence of menopause care, digital health, and commercial platforms…a convergence becoming ever more common… which I visited in my last post about whole body MRIs.

Another hot new menopause drug is called Lynkuet. It might help with your hot flashes…AND it might also cause spontaneous abortion or stillbirth, vertigo, dizziness, and liver damage. But hey, a little death and organ damage is totally worth getting rid of those damn hot flashes!

Warnings and Precautions: Central Nervous System Depressant Effect and Daytime Impairment: In the three OASIS trials, nervous system effects (including somnolence, fatigue, vertigo, dizziness and presyncope) occurred in 11.9% of patients on LYNKUET compared to 3.5% on placebo. Advise patients about the potential for somnolence and other nervous system effects. Advise patients who experience these effects to refrain from driving or engaging in hazardous occupations or activities until the effects have resolved. Hepatic Transaminase Elevations: Elevations in serum transaminase [alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and/or aspartate aminotransferase (AST)] concentrations equal to or greater than three times the upper limit of normal (ULN) occurred in 0.6% of patients receiving LYNKUET and 0.4% of patients receiving placebo up to 12 weeks in three clinical trials. Perform baseline bloodwork (including ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, and total and direct bilirubin) prior to initiation of LYNKUET to evaluate for hepatic function and injury. Do not start therapy if serum transaminase concentration is equal to or exceeds two times the ULN or if the total bilirubin is equal to or exceeds two times the ULN. Perform follow-up evaluations of hepatic transaminase concentration 3 months after initiation of therapy. Advise patients to discontinue LYNKUET immediately and seek medical attention including hepatic laboratory tests if they experience signs or symptoms that may suggest liver injury (new onset fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, pruritus, jaundice, pale feces, dark urine, or abdominal pain). Discontinue LYNKUET if transaminase elevations exceed five times the ULN or if transaminase elevations exceed three times the ULN and total bilirubin exceeds two times the ULN. Risk of Pregnancy Loss: LYNKUET is contraindicated for use in pregnancy. Findings from animal studies suggest that LYNKUET can cause pregnancy loss or stillbirth. Exclude pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiating LYNKUET. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with LYNKUET and for 2 weeks after stopping LYNKUET. Risk of Seizures in Patients with a History of Seizures: Seizure was reported in one patient with a history of seizures in the clinical trials of LYNKUET. In addition, convulsions were observed in studies conducted in male and female rats. Use LYNKUET with caution in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that potentially lower the seizure threshold. Most Common Adverse Reactions: The most frequently reported (≥5%) adverse reactions with LYNKUET vs placebo in a 52-week study were: headache (9.6% vs 7.0%), fatigue (7.3% vs 2.9%), dizziness (6.1% vs 1.9%) and somnolence (5.1% vs 1.3%).

Just for fun…from the clinical trial 👇

Dr Panay reported research support from Bayer during the conduct of the study as well as personal fees from Abbott, Astellas, Bayer, Besins, Gedeon Richter, Novo Nordisk, SeCur, Theramex, and Viatris outside the submitted work. Dr Joffe reported personal fees from Bayer during the conduct of the study as well as grants from the National Institutes of Health and Merck outside the submitted work. Dr Maki reported personal fees from Astellas, Bayer, and Pfizer, service as a trustee and secretary of the International Menopause Society, and equity in Respin, MidiHealth, and Estrigenix outside the submitted work. Dr Nappi reported personal fees from Abbott, Astellas, Bayer Healthcare, Besins Healthcare, Exeltis, Gedeon Richter, HRA Pharma, Merck & Co, Novo Nordisk, Organon, Shionogi, Theramex, Viatris, and Vichy Laboratories, grants from Fidia, and serving as the president of the International Menopause Society outside the submitted work. Dr Pinkerton reported nonfinancial support, consulting fees, and grants from Bayer Pharmaceuticals during the conduct of the study as well as consulting fees from Merck and Pfizer outside the submitted work. Dr Simon reported consulting fees from Bayer Healthcare during the conduct of the study as well as and grants from AbbVie, Mylan/Viatris, and Myovant Sciences; consulting/advisory board fees from Ascend Therapeutics, Besins Healthcare, Biote Medical, LLC, Femasys, Mayne Pharma, Pfizer, and Vella Bioscience; service on speaker’s bureaus for Ascend Therapeutics, Mayne Pharma, Myovant Sciences, and Pharmavite LLC; and being a stockholder in Sermonix Pharmaceuticals outside the submitted work. Dr Soares reported grants from Eisai, Otsuka, Ontario Brain Institute, and Diamond Therapeutics and personal fees from Astellas and Bayer outside the submitted work. Dr Thurston reported personal fees from Astellas during the conduct of the study as well as personal fees from Bayer, Hello Therapeutics, and Happify Health outside the submitted work. Francuski, Genga, Haberland, Schwarz, Zuurman, Seitz, and Caetano reported being employees of Bayer. Dr Parke reported being a former employee of Bayer during the conduct of the study and grants from Bayer outside the submitted work. No other disclosures were reported. Funding/Support: This study was sponsored by Bayer CC AG, Switzerland.

Sooooo….Conflicts of interest fucking matter. I know that this is just “the way it is”. But it’s totally fucked and it breeds corruption. The company that makes the drug wants it to get approved (and make the money) → and therefore funds, staffs, designs, and runs the clinical trials.

The Elinzanetant trial is a perfect example of this. It was sponsored by Bayer (the maker of the drug) and authored by researchers with extensive financial ties to menopause drug manufacturers that also hold leadership roles in professional societies - you know, the ones that shape clinical guidance. One author reports equity in online menopause platforms (Midi), which directly benefit from expanded prescribing of new menopause therapies.

*Spoiler Alert* → When industry-funded trials, guideline influence, and for-profit telehealth delivery align…the patient isn’t the winner. And considering the fact that almost a third of the participants didn’t complete the trial, coupled with the published adverse effects, we can all look forward to the post marketing surveillance “surprises” to come. BTW…Elinzanetant was approved by FDA on October 24, 2025 to treat hot flashes.

Gosh, I wonder how long before these drugs are being recommended on Midi, you know, that telehealth site that one of the lead authors on the study (Dr Maki) reported having equity in.

OMG…The wait is already over! 👇

I could go on and on. All the ways women are being commodified…

But I’ve rambled long enough. You get my point.

In Conclusion

What if, and I know this is crazy, but…

What if women were taught to listen to their bodies?

What if they were taught that their bodies are inherently wise, exquisitely beautiful, and abundantly brilliant?

For most of human history, women were taught to read their bodies. Cycles, energy shifts, bleeding, and fatigue weren’t medical problems that needed to be managed, they were rhythms to be understood. Knowledge was passed from woman to woman, mother to daughter, midwife to community. The body was not a mystery, it was a map. And symptoms were not an inconvenience…they were the clues, messages, sent to navigate the map.

Modern medicine didn’t just replace this knowledge…it reframed it entirely. What was once honored and interpreted was repackaged as pathology for which a cure could be sold. Signals became symptoms. Cycles became disorders. Discomfort became something to eliminate rather than to understand. And as care moved from the home and community into institutions, women were taught, explicitly and implicitly, not to trust their own perceptions.

Fatigue during the menstrual cycle became something to override in order to remain productive. Pain became an inconvenience to be medicated away, numbed. Hormonal fluctuations were treated as instability rather than intelligence. In this shift, something profound was lost…a woman’s agency over her own experience. And through this loss, women have been systematically uncoupled from their own bodies.

As I have said before, this was not an organic evolution. As women were “liberated”, they were encouraged to override their biology. Regulate their cycles. Suppress inconvenient “symptoms”. Careers became priorities. Mothering instincts were disregarded, diminished, and child rearing was outsourced. This was very intentional and absolutely by design.

Teaching women to listen to their bodies isn’t anti medicine. It is medicine. Or what medicine should be. A woman who understands her body doesn’t override her body and suppress symptoms…she supports herself. This allows for care to be chosen consciously rather than systemically imposed.

In this framework, a woman transitioning out of her reproductive years is entering a new, wiser phase of life. One that possesses enormous potential and exponential joy. What if this phase was framed as exciting and beautiful rather than unfairly terrible and uncomfortable?

Women who have passed through the menopausal transition are wise. They are the matriarchs. The storytellers. They hold the embers of knowledge gathered over a lifetime of stoking the fire of life.

They are the fire keepers.

And they should be treasured.

Which is perhaps the most disruptive idea of all.

Fire Keepers were more than just tenders of flame; they were guardians of ancestral wisdom and stewards of community well-being. They understood that the fire they nurtured was not just a source of warmth and light, but a connection to the past and a beacon for the future.

