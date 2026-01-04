Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
Jan 4

Where to begin, Conspiracy Sarah, after your amazing article?! How about I start with a little anecdote:

I started my period at the age of 9. It didn't go, um, "regular" until age 11. When it did, my "regular" was a period every 15-22 days, lasting for 6-8 days. I had little down-time between menstruation.

The pre-menstruation symptoms were off-the-charts devastating, with cramps so excruciatingly painful that I would be bedridden for days. And hey, I'm a pretty strong chick who always stayed in decent shape, dancing, running, doing isometric exercises, and so on. But I wasn't an exercise fanatic. My bent is creativity: I perceive; I examine; I wait; I write; I sing; I dance.

In my 20s, I had several roommates either want to or *actually* call an ambulance to take me to the hospital because I'd be laying on the bathroom floor in a flood of tears, bleeding from my vagina, nose, and ears, throwing up, having diarrhea, and screaming for God to kill me. Doctors just wanted to feed me pain pills, even though I told them I'd just vomit them back up, but of course they didn't believe me and I threw up the pills within minutes of forcing them down, right in the ER.

I finally subjected myself to an endometrial ablation at the age of 45. It took about 27 months for my periods to stop, along with most of the pre-menstruation symptoms. I did not and will not take any supplements of any kind. About 2 years after the surgery, I switched to eating a plant-based, mostly whole-food diet. This has reduced the symptoms of menopause (I am 62 now) to a few *warm flashes* at night and maybe once during the day. If I jog regularly 2-3 days each week, the "flashes" are almost non-existent. Playing music regularly helps too! A testament to movement and creativity!

What I have come to see in my situation is that I grew up drinking milk (because I was TOLD to drink it) right around the time when dairy farming became a Big Ag project. Even our local dairy farmers were offered subsidies if they would allow hormonal injections in their milk cows as a way to produce more milk and thus make more money. I'm breathing deeply right now to keep from crying. I think that the synthetic hormones, forced into the cows to make them lactate forever and ever until they were disposed of, is the reason for my menstruation woes.

All of it is designed to force the female human and the Divine creation/nurturing essence into complete submission for whatever anti-Life, death-cult that has been trying to take over Earth and all Her organic inhabitants. Males have been initiated into the death-cult since circumcision-at-birth, and if not that, it's slave programming of "big boys don't cry," "get a job" (usually outside of the home), and so on.

Let's keep un-making the death-cult by LIVING FULLY as creative beings who are way more powerful than the "system of systems" forced upon us over many generations!

Heather Barnett's avatar
Heather Barnett
Jan 4

Excellent excellent excellent article!

Incidentally, you would love Susun Weed’s book on menopause, if you haven't already heard of it. “New Menopausal Years: The Wise Woman Way” has never failed me.

