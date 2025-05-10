If you didn’t see my last post, it might be helpful to check it out first 👇

In what I’m sure is completely unrelated* Graphene News…INBRAIN, a neurotechnology company in Spain was awarded a hefty sum to accelerate their graphene-based brain-computer interface.

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing graphene-based brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), has announced it has been awarded a €4 million grant by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism through the PERTE Chip initiative. The grant will accelerate INBRAIN’s development of brain-computer interface technology that integrates intelligent computing and graphene-based materials to decode and modulate real time brain activity for therapeutic purposes.

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics' graphene-based brain-computer interface semiconductor technology. Image credit: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

The PERTE Chip initiative - “Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation of Microelectronics and Semiconductors” - aims to strengthen the design and production capabilities of the microelectronics and semiconductor industry in Spain from a comprehensive perspective, while promoting strategic technological autonomy for both Spain and the European Union.

“We are honored to receive this national support as part of Spain’s effort to lead in cutting-edge neurotechnology,” said Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. “This grant will enable us to accelerate our mission to develop precision neurotechnologies that can transform the treatment of neurological diseases, while also helping to position Spain at the forefront of deep tech innovation in healthcare.” “INBRAIN Neuroelectronics represents exactly the kind of cutting-edge innovation we aim to support from the Government of Catalonia,” said Mr. Miquel Sàmper, regional Minister of Business and Labor. “By combining advanced materials like graphene and neurotechnology, INBRAIN is not only pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation, but also strengthening Catalan, Spain and Europe’s leadership in strategic deep tech sectors. Supporting projects like this is essential to building the country’s technological autonomy and long-term competitiveness in the medtech industry.” INBRAIN’s technology platform uses graphene neural interfaces to deliver ultra-precise, adaptive, and biocompatible neuromodulation for a range of conditions including, Parkinson’s disease, stroke rehabilitation, epilepsy and in the future neuropsychiatric disorders.

Spain is throwing a considerable amount of money into the PERT Chip Initiative 👇

Nadia Calviño has detailed that the total budget of PERTE Chip amounts to 12.25 billion euros until 2027. The main source of funding will come from the addendum to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which the Executive will present in the second part of the year. The Ministry provisionally awarded €53.2 million in funding on May 5, 2025, to support 37 breakthrough projects across 11 autonomous communities. INBRAIN’s project was one of several selected for their high-impact potential in areas including disruptive materials, semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, and AI-based computing tools.

Guys…if I didn’t know better, I’d say that it looks like there’s a Brain-Computer Interface Race happening right now.

🏇 Here’s Elon’s Neuralink chomping at the bit 👇

🏇 Gates and Bezos are off with Synchron:

👆 Check out Rodney using Synchron BCI + NVIDIA Holoscan + Apple Vision Pro: " Rodney uses The Force to feed his dog." (Video credit: Synchron)

And then there is Thiel’s enticingly named, Blackrock Neurotech 👇

Yep, they went ahead and named it Blackrock.

Just going to pop in here and say that it sounds really altruistic and compassionate for Elon and Thiel and Bezos and Gates to be so concerned about the neurological sufferers of the world. Those billionaires sure do care!

I will also say that for the people suffering the unimaginable pain of living in a condition you and I cannot fathom, I hope that is all this is…billionaire altruistic compassion. And if brain chips and BCIs stop there and don’t end up trying to fuck the world and turn us all into easily controllable bot slaves, I will happily dine on that plate of crow I mentioned in my last post.

((((Psssst….I don’t think they will stop there))))

Oh look, here are some researchers from University of California San Diego that just got some millions from THE NIH (NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH) to develop GRAPHENE ELECTRODE BRAIN IMPLANTS. 🤗

A team led by researchers at the University of California San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering has been awarded a $5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop next-generation brain implants that can record brain activity with unprecedented resolution and speed across different brain regions. The technology aims to advance neuroscience by providing clearer insights into brain function and overcome key limitations of existing brain-monitoring devices. The project builds on the team’s previous work on a neural implant that captures real-time information about activity deep inside the brain while sitting on its surface. This thin, transparent and flexible implant, called Neuro-clear, houses a dense array of graphene electrodes, offering a powerful alternative to current neural interface technologies. Conventional surface arrays are minimally invasive but struggle to detect signals from deeper brain structures. On the other hand, electrode arrays with penetrating needles provide deeper access but often lead to inflammation and scarring, which can degrade signal quality over time. The Neuro-clear technology developed at UC San Diego combines the strengths of both approaches, allowing it to achieve high-resolution, long-term neural recording with minimal invasiveness. Neuro-clear—which has so far been used by 12 research labs at UC San Diego, Salk Institute, Boston University, MIT, Columbia, Stanford University and University College London—has already led to new neuroscience discoveries. With the new NIH funding, the team will focus on scaling up fabrication and manufacturing processes to make these advanced neural probes widely accessible to neuroscience researchers worldwide. They will also tailor probe designs for chronic use in both small and large animal models, with the ultimate goal of human translation.

SETTLE DOWN, SARAH!!! (A doctor/client of mine literally said that to me Thursday)

Well, I’m not settling down. As always, I hope I’m wrong…and if I am, I’m happy to admit it.

If you’ve been here for a while, you know that I’ve been keenly interested in this whole glucose racket. From diabetes, to prediabetes (and the transition to A1C vs plasma glucose to diagnose diabetes), to weight loss, to sema-glutides, to continuous glucose monitors. There is a BIG ENERGY, and it’s not Good Energy…(see what I did there😉), being directed (ha, did it again😉) at this glucose monitoring thing (a problem that has “arguably”been manufactured). We’ll review my thoughts on continuous glucose monitoring, GLP-1s, etc in a moment. But first…

Researchers from Portugal's International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory and Italy's Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia have addressed the need for noninvasive, ultrasensitive alternatives to currently available glucose monitoring sensors used for continuous monitoring of diseases like Diabetes Mellitus and presented electrolyte-gated graphene field-effect transistors functionalized with glucose oxidase. The scientists developed an optimized fabrication process that integrates a 32-transistor matrix within a miniaturized 1000 μm2 footprint, ensuring high device uniformity while enabling detection in 40 μL analyte volume. Altogether, these findings position the electrolyte-gated graphene field-effect transistor as a transformative, noninvasive glucose-sensing platform, paving the way for next-generation continuous monitoring devices, including wearable formats for real-time, user-friendly diabetes management. Source:Journal of the American Chemical Society

Okie dokie…Here are some of my previous musings pertaining to Ozempic and GLP-1s, should you be interested:

All of this may seem like a big ole leap to you, but I think it’s more of a hop. Or maybe like a scoot. Actually, it’s a tiptoe.

Anyway, doesn't matter.

There is clear and undeniable movement toward the biodigital convergence. It’s the totalitarian tiptoe and it’s sneaky af.

Rare footage of the totalitarian tiptoe

If you think that this isn’t happening, then you are perhaps making logical adjustments to accommodate the level of comfort you are experiencing with your own participation in this process. Please don’t misunderstand that statement as accusatory or condescending. I’m in this too. I’m not over here lecturing from my off-grid, organic, fully self sustaining yurt.

Do you have a smart phone? I do. When I got my first smart phone, I certainly don’t recall signing up for the tracking of my biometric data. But I did.

At some point along the way I needed to get a new phone, or just had to update the one I had…and I scrolled through a ridiculous number of words to get to a box that I could check, so that I could access this tool (on which I had become dependent) that housed my information…and I “agreed”.

Nowadays that phone doesn’t just house information and technology that I want. That new update requiring me to agree to pages of small print, sits as a barrier to technology that is just barely shy of necessary; if I want to participate in society. We aren’t as far down this path in the US as some other places, but we are well on our way. For example, I can still use cash in most places here in the US and it’s not really that much of a pain in the ass. Go try and use cash in China.

Anywho, I digress…my point is, that most of us are participating in the biodigital convergence to some extent, including me.

That being said, televisions were the gateway drug, followed quickly by computers and cell phones. And our usage has escalated at an astonishing and exponential rate. We are being tracked and traced everywhere all the time. Right now. We signed up for that. Most of us didn’t mean to, but we did. Even though we are well aware of it and probably don’t like it, we damn sure agree to it…and willingly carry our little tracker around with us everywhere we go.

We are also being conditioned to inject things regularly. “Vaccines” need regular boosters. Getting skinny and staying skinny needs weekly GLP-1 injections.

And if we don’t want to inject things, like maybe we are part of the “health freedom movement”, and under the guise of better health and “Good Energy”, we are being increasingly encouraged to put devices on and/or INSIDE our body. Wear a Woop. Or a Ring. Or a Watch. Or plug this CGM into your arm. And pay for it all with pre-tax dollars, courtesy of your new celebrity heroes!

All the while Brain Computer Interfaces are simultaneously being accelerated under the guise of helping the invalids. How long do you really think it will be before the BCIs are helping the fat people not have to take those darn weekly injections? And that CGM sure is a pain in the ass to have to wear around all the time…

Hey, did you know 👇?

Intelligent Olfactory System Utilizing In Situ Ceria Nanoparticle-Integrated Laser-Induced Graphene

Researchers at Korea's Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have developed a porous laser-induced graphene (LIG) sensor array that functions as a "next-generation AI electronic nose" capable of distinguishing scents like the human olfactory system does and analyzing them using artificial intelligence.

I mean y’all…wouldn’t it be way better if all these people suffering with obesity didn’t have to inject that terrible drug (that already effects their brain) to make them lose weight, but that also causes all of those terrible side effects like impacted bowels and cancer? Wouldn’t it be better if they could just have a noninvasive glucose sensor…or a brain chip?

A Continuous Glucose Monitor is helpful, but a Continuous Brain Adjuster would better. And with the promise of skinny, the people will sign up for it. We know that.

Cell phones were the Digital Dependence Gateway Drug.

Injections and monitors are the next stepping stone. The BioDigital Gateway Drug.

Oh look, a new brain implant was just cleared by the FDA!

APR 17 2025 It marks the first full regulatory clearance granted to a company developing a wireless BCI, Precision said in a release. Other prominent startups in the space include Elon Musk’s Neuralink, and Synchron, which is backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The FDA authorized Layer 7 to be implanted in patients for up to 30 days, and Precision will be able to market the technology for use in clinical settings. This means surgeons will be able to use the array during procedures to map brain signals, for instance. It is not Precision’s end goal for the technology, but it will help the company generate revenue in the near term. Now, because of the FDA clearance, the company will be able to collect data for much longer periods of time. “This regulatory clearance will exponentially increase our access to diverse, high-quality data, which will help us to build BCI systems that work more effectively,” Rapoport said.

They do tell us what they are going to do…

I would be remiss not to mention the impending Real ID situation. As of May 7, 2025, US travelers must have a REAL ID if they want to fly.

From the Department of Homeland Security 👇

EDLs make it easier for U.S. citizens to cross the border into the United States because they include: A Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip that will signal a secure system to pull up your biographic and biometric data for the CBP officer as you approach the border inspection booth.

A Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) or barcode that the CBP officer can read electronically if RFID isn't available.

As of May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Find out if you’re REAL ID ready with our interactive tool!

Did y’all catch that? 👉 “A Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip that will signal a secure system to pull up your biographic and biometric data…”

Do you remember how we tiptoed right into being (essentially) dependent on our cell phones?

I’m pretty sure they knew most people would decline an actual chip (although the Swedes seem to be relatively hyped about it).

So we have to get the chip in our ID. Right now you have to have it if you want to fly. This is the tiptoe, my friends. What’s next? I don’t know, but I can make some guesses…I mean chips are so hot right now.

OMG.

THIS JUST IN…CIA Construct Elizabeth Holmes is at it from her jail cell! 😂

Literally, I was about to hit publish but I saw this…and wow. It’s kind of related(ish).

MAY 10, 2025 1:46 AM ET

The partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has raised millions of dollars for an artificial intelligence startup hoping to introduce a product that can be used in medical testing and other settings, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the endeavor who could not speak publicly because the company has not yet officially launched. The company is called Haemanthus, which is Greek for "blood flower." Since being imprisoned at a federal facility in Bryan, Texas, Holmes has been providing advice to her partner, Billy Evans, on the startup, according to the sources. The precise nature of Holmes' supporting Evans on the venture is unclear.

(((Sarah here…🤣 omg, you can't make this shit up!!!)))

The company is focused on something called Raman spectroscopy, which has been shown to help diagnose ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, as well as some forms of cancer. Haemanthus hopes to bring the cost of the technology down and to take it out of research labs to make it commercially available to patients, though what the potential consumer product would actually look like is still under development. The company's January patent said the light detection tool can be used to test "biological material," citing examples including sweat, urine, saliva. The technology can also conduct diagnostic tests using a small sample of blood.

Ok..good. Holmes is on it from prison ✅

Anywhoooo….Happy Saturday, friends!

I might just get a little crazy and runs some errands without my phone today.

I know.

Cheers!