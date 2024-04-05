Share this postThat Meme Really Tied the Room Together.conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThat Meme Really Tied the Room Together.Did it not?Conspiracy SarahApr 05, 2024169Share this postThat Meme Really Tied the Room Together.conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther59ShareHappy Friday!SubscribeConspiracy Sarah is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe169Share this postThat Meme Really Tied the Room Together.conspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther59SharePreviousNext
These are great... as usual, my folders are bulging with screen shots. Sadly they sit there, as no one I would send them to is any longer in communication with me.
Hi Sarah.
I read and listen a lot, and write less often than I did.
But when I see these memes, that powerful combination of wit and insight humbles me.
Great selection!
Cheers from Japan.
steve