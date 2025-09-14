Packed house. Full of college students.

That notoriously use their phones to document everything.

High Social Media Usage: Approximately 98% of college students are active on social media platforms daily.

Popular Platforms: TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, and Reddit are the most favored platforms among college students.

Motivations for Use: Students use social media to stay connected, combat FOMO, network professionally, entertain themselves, and build communities.

Intense Engagement Patterns: High daily usage leads to issues like social media addiction, academic procrastination, and sleep deprivation among students.

Importance of Understanding Habits: Grasping these social media habits is crucial for effectively engaging with college students and supporting their well-being and academic success.

👇 Look at all of those phones!

Does anybody else think it’s odd that we have only one or two videos available of this tragic event now? I can’t find multiple videos from multiple angles. They’ve all been removed.

And it’s not because of the graphic content.

Because the video we have shows blood gushing from CK’s neck. Which is pretty graphic.

Where are all of the other videos? Anybody have another angle they’d like to share?

Certainly at least a couple other coeds, out of 3,000, were filming.

Here’s some interesting crowd footage sent to me by

(((thank you)))

Anyway…

I got this comment this morning and looked into it.

I know emotions are running high, so please HEAR ME that I am NOT saying that this IS what happened. I am merely looking at the possibility. Especially considering that we are unable to view any other angles now.

Here’s some info on squibs from the company that seems to have cornered the market:

There is now an alternative to attaching a pyrotechnic squib to an actor for simulated bullet hits, this is particularly useful for nervous or inexperienced actors or crew or where budget won't allow the attended SFX technicians for the more traditional pyro bullet hits (see our solutions for SFX attended safe pyro squibs)

AirFX Squibs are "LPA" Low Pressure Air driven systems used to create non-explosive, totally safe squib hits and other safe blood (including cuts and slashes) and dust effects. All our AirFX Squib units share the following benefits Extremely realistic single blood hit or dust hit effects

Perfect for heavy loss throat cuts and slashes

Totally Safe to Rig & Use ...it's just air

No risk to Actors... NOTHING in their operation, wearing or use is remotely dangerous

No issues with HSE, Production or Insurance

Very little noise, means actors can "act" shot and not just surprised

Fast resets

Low consumables cost of just the blood for repeats and re-takes

Perfect for nervous actors

Control over the size of the effect

A max of 2 or 3 simultaneous bullet-hits is possible by using multiple AirFXSQUIBS units For Further information click here

AirFXSQUIBS

Our AirFXSQUIBS are "Low Pressure Air (LPA) driven" systems used to create non-explosive safety squib hits and other safe blood effects. A range of wired & wireless control, output sizes and hit effect options are available. In addition to our exclusive range of AirFXSQUIBS, BloodyStuff provide different options for creating different types of Bullet hit effects. Click the button below for our Primer on the four different ways we achieve hits and ricochets Bullet Hits Primer - 4 ways to achieve

The following are some screenshots I took that seem strange. Maybe someone can come in and explain them. Kindly. I’m not an expert. Maybe black dots jump around on shirts during gunshot impact pretty often.

I did my best to count the frames in between the screenshots and included them. The timestamp is also at the bottom for reference.

And here’s a pic of CK’s hands next to Erika’s. I find it odd that they are roughly the same size, considering he was 6’5”.

Watch out Freedom Fighters…

Sometimes tyranny appeals to emotion, and comes dressed as “justified” retribution.

And it wouldn’t be the first time…