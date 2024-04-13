Share this postSmells Like Meme Spiritconspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSmells Like Meme SpiritEntertaining and contagious...Conspiracy SarahApr 13, 2024178Share this postSmells Like Meme Spiritconspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther100ShareSubscribe178Share this postSmells Like Meme Spiritconspiracysarah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther100SharePrevious
😂🤣👏🎉Lots to steal! Thank you! ❤️
“Do not let either the medical authorities or the politicians mislead you. Find out what the facts are, and make your own decisions about how to live a healthy and happy life and how to work for a better world.”——LINUS PAULING
“Half of what we will teach you is wrong. The problem is, we don’t know which half.”
——Dr. Abram Hoffer, quoting one of his Medical school professors on the first day of class.