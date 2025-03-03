Super Bowl Breast Cancer Commercial 2025

Breast cancer is a hot topic. Screening early and often is heavily advertised. Fundraising for the cure is extensive and enormous. Billions of dollars are spent annually from searching for better detection to better treatment to the ever elusive cure.

But how much progress has been made?

A 2015 study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute concluded that mammography alone detected about 48% of cancers in women with dense breasts, while it detected 83% in women with non-dense breasts..

Story Time With Sarah

Let’s imagine for a moment that we are talking about parachutes (not boobs) today.

Everyone has a parachute and everyone has to use it to jump out of airplanes. Around half of all parachutes used have a heavy weave and the rest have regular weave fabric.

Now let’s talk specifically about your parachute. That you are going to use to jump out of a plane. Obviously, checking for holes in your parachute before jumping out of an airplane is very important.

Although there are more accurate ways to find holes, the standard of care is to use an imaging machine called a HOLEagram. This machine catches about 48% of heavy weave parachute holes and around 83% of holes occurring in regular weave parachutes.

It might catch a hole…but it might not. Oh, and it could actually cause a hole, but your parachute provider assures you that this is pretty rare.

Your parachute coverage will only pay for this kind of testing though, so you go get your yearly HOLEagram. Great news! Your parachute looks good. No holes!

You’re good to go jump out of airplanes.

Ready to jump?

Most of my clients are women. While we have a few that are in their 20s and 30s, the majority are 40 and beyond. This means that almost all of my clients are encouraged to have yearly mammograms.

And they do.

I am quite used to ladies missing appointments for their yearly mammogram, which until relatively recently was all I ever really heard about mammograms. Despite the large number of women impacted by breast cancer that are highlighted by the media, and the publicity breast cancer receives, I have only had a few clients that have experienced a breast cancer diagnosis in over the 20+ years I have been teaching Pilates. And until recently, I have never had a client that received an early diagnosis following a routine mammogram.

Please do not misunderstand me here. I am not saying that mammograms never detect early breast cancer. I am merely reporting my personal experience of working closely with women for over 20 years.

Here’s what getting a mammogram looks like if you’re wondering:

Studio Feedback

Within the past year or so, almost every woman that had a mammogram began reporting that they had to go back in for a “second look”.

The second look is a 3D mammogram, known as a DBT (digital breast tomosynthesis). My clients often report the necessity of their “second look” even though it doesn’t impact their Pilates schedule. This is because receiving a call that they need a second look makes them uneasy and nervous. This is not a small detail, and I’ll speak to it more later.

The “second look” has become so common that I’ve made a bit of a “joke” about it in the studio. Not because it’s funny. I do it mostly to help alleviate fear and assure my clients that their breasts are just as anomalous and concerning as literally almost everyone else’s. And when someone lets me know they have a yearly mammogram scheduled, I ask them if they are just going to go ahead and get the second look first, because the second look seems to be par for the course these days. That way, when they get the phone call that they need to come back in, they aren’t catapulted into anxiety land…or maybe their anxiety will be lessened with a preemptive heads up.

As I have often mentioned in my writings here, I have a very consistent client group. They are a distinct demographic that come very regularly, often for many years. They share intimate information about their health, as well as their lives in general. There is a rhythm and cadence to the studio that makes shifts in trends, particularly abrupt ones, very obvious to me. In this case, the sudden introduction of “second look”/3D mammograms.

Case Study #1

Recently a 45 year old client, I’ll call her Amanda, had to unsurprisingly go in for her second look. I made my “joke” and told her I thought she shouldn’t worry about it. She came back and was very upset, reporting that they had also biopsied her breast and let her know that she has Stage Zero cancer, known as DCIS. DCIS stands for Ductal Carcinoma In Situ. It is a fancy name for abnormal cells that may or may not turn into cancer.

The first doctor that advised her spent six minutes in the room and told her that if she didn’t want to die she should have a double mastectomy, chemo, and radiation.

Amanda was understandably upset.

Stage ZERO????

I had never heard of this Stage Zero Cancer.

Doesn’t that technically mean NOT cancer???

Knowing nothing of this new and scary NotCancer, I talked her through what was happening. I reminded her that the surgeon that spent almost no time imparting his thoughts on lopping her breasts off, irradiating, and poisoning her, was interviewing for a job with her. And she had zero obligation to hire him.

Zero. Like the stage of her NotCancer.

Atlanta is a mecca of cancer treatment options and she eventually went with a different doctor. This doctor ran some tests and said there was almost zero possibility that this collection of cells would eventually become cancer. She still performed a lumpectomy anyway to remove the duct in question.

Case Study #2

Another client, I’ll call her Melanie, recently had a recurrence of breast cancer. She is 40 years old and was diagnosed with breast cancer in her mid twenties. She was told that she had the BRCA genetic mutation (I’m not sure which one). She elected to have a lumpectomy and declined further treatment. She was admonished by her doctor, and informed that her cancer would most likely come back by the time she turned 40.

So for 15 years she anticipated cancer’s return.

And just as predicted, it did. Right when she turned 40. She opted again for a lumpectomy, but declined the mastectomy, chemo, and radiation again; still not enamored by the surgery, poison, and irradiation approach. They performed genetic testing again.

This time they informed her that she did not have the BRCA genetic mutation. Oops.

She somberly recounted this entire story to me…and wondered, tearfully, if her cancer would have returned had she not spent 15 years expecting it with each passing year. This is a reasonable question, and not even a bit woo woo.

Stress and anxiety release a host of chemicals that can negatively impact overall health. If we view heightened stress and anxiety as a consumable, it’s easier to imagine the repercussions that it can have on our health. For instance, if Melanie were smoking a few cigarettes regularly it would be very easy to see how this might increase her risk of breast cancer. This is why I make a “joke” about the second look… to let women know that most everyone is having to go in for that. I’m trying to minimize the stress chemical cocktail that is likely being ordered.

Bear with me here…

I’m recounting this second look/3D Mammogram/Stage Zero experience because it sticks out in my mind enough that I’ve mentioned it in conversation many times recently. My spidey sense has been on alert for many months.

Then last week I read this post from Sasha Latypova:

Which took me to this post:

Mammography screening does not reduce overall mortality. The best studies show that women who get screened have about the same chance of dying as those who don't, from any cause. The relative risk for all-cause mortality in well-conducted trials is 1.01 (95% CI 0.99 to 1.04), meaning there's no significant difference. This suggests that even if screening prevents some breast cancer deaths, it might lead to other health problems that balance out any benefit. There is no reliable evidence that screening reduces breast cancer mortality. When we look at the most trustworthy studies, the reduction in breast cancer deaths is small and could be due to chance. The relative risk for breast cancer mortality is 0.93 (95% CI 0.80 to 1.09) after 13 years, meaning it could range from a 20% reduction to a 9% increase. This uncertainty challenges the core justification for mammography screening programs.

Which took me to this documentary (which I highly recommend watching if you are a woman, are related to a woman, or care about a woman):

click image to watch on Rumble

This documentary was released in 2020. It was very interesting to watch it for the first time in 2025, with most of my clients now being sent for more than one mammogram every year/second looks and an awareness of “Stage Zero” cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society website, 3D vs 2D mammograms is an either or choice, not a “first this, then that” situation.

“Many studies have found that 3D mammography appears to lower the chance of being called back…”

👆Not if they are being used in addition to 2D!

My experience is that almost all of my clients are getting TWO mammograms/year now, not one. First they get the 2D, and then the shiny new (second look/3D) mammogram.

All of this prompted me to embark on a very deep dive.

What Is Mammography Anyway

A mammogram is an X-ray image of the breast. Yep. An X-ray. Did you know that

It is the “standard of care” used to screen for breast cancer and other abnormalities. It is a screening device and it cannot diagnose breast cancer on its own. It can potentially identify suspicious areas that may indicate the presence of cancer or other abnormalities. If a mammogram detects abnormalities, further evaluation is needed for a diagnosis (like an ultrasound).

The capabilities and consistency of mammography are limited, at best. Mammogram accuracy varies with tumor size. For tumors smaller than 15 millimeters (mm), detection rates decrease significantly.

Tumor Size and Detection:

Tumor Size: Mammograms are more sensitive to larger tumors. Studies have shown that the sensitivity of mammography increases with tumor size. For tumors with a diameter of 15 to 20 millimeters (mm), the sensitivity is relatively high. However, tumors larger than 20 mm may still be missed on mammograms.

Small Tumors: For tumors smaller than 15 mm, the detection rate decreases. Mammograms often miss these smaller tumors, especially if they are located in dense breast tissue.

Mammography is radiation. No two ways about it.

Mammograms use x-ray beams (a form of ionizing radiation) to create images of the inside of the breast. (source: CDC)

Radiation causes cancer. We know this.

There is considerable, though not universal, consensus in the radiation protection community that radiation-induced cancer can occur at the doses and dose rates encountered in diagnostic medical radiation. …some theories of radiation risk predict even higher risks at low doses.(source)

👉This study found that the use of DBT/3D mammography INCREASES THE RADIATION DOSE BY 22% (per screening session) compared to full field digital mammography (2D).

👉For all the ladies that are getting TWO mammograms every year now…This review highlights that combining FFDM/2D and DBT/3D means almost DOUBLING THE IRRADIATION DOSE OF A PRESUMED HEALTHY WOMAN!!!'

From the b00bs documentary (4:55 video)

Here’s what ChatGPT had to say about radiation, breast sensitivity, and cancer.

Does radiation cause cancer?

Are breasts more or less sensitive to radiation than other organs?

Breast Cancer Awareness: A Booming Business

First and foremost, we receive an incredible amount of breast cancer advertisement. This is undeniable. Boob cancer is a huge business and pink sells.

Let’s take a look.

Are you worried about participating in the Pink Rush because your product might actually contribute to breast cancer risk factors?

Don’t be. Just because your company’s product is full of toxic terribleness doesn’t mean that you can’t suckle from the pink teat!

Just make your shit pink and call it a day.

So How’s It Looking?

With all that fanfare and billions of dollars allocated to breast cancer every year, how are we doing? Any closer to a cure?

Not really!

I mean…this is not compelling progress, folks.

“Yet what many in the breast cancer community are loathe to admit, despite all these lifesaving developments, is that, in fact, we are really no closer to a cure today than we were two decades ago.”

Here’s a 2011 article from Marie Claire:

Though breast cancer researchers and advocates perpetually plead for more money, the disease is, in fact, awash in it. Last year, the National Institutes of Health, the nation's top agency for health-related research, allocated $763 million to the study of breast cancer, more than double what it committed to any other cancer. The Department of Defense also funds breast cancer research ($150 million this year), as do several states, most notably Texas and California. All that is in addition to the money raised by the roughly 1,400 IRS-recognized, tax-exempt charities in this country devoted to breast cancer. They operate in every state and in just about every major city. The largest of them, Dallas-based Susan G. Komen for the Cure, grossed $420 million last year alone. All told, an estimated $6 billion is raised every year in the name of breast cancer. And the money keeps pouring in.

Roughly 5 percent, or 70,000, breast cancer patients are diagnosed at a late stage, after the cancer has metastasized — that rate hasn't budged since 1975, despite all the medical advances and awareness campaigns.

How’s the financial trend looking? Spoiler alert 👉 not downward 👇

A 2010 study estimated the national cost of mammography screening at approximately $7.8 billion, with about 70% of women participating.

More recent data indicates that the median cost of a mammogram varies based on factors such as the type of mammography (2D vs. 3D) and the patient's insurance coverage. For instance, the median cost for a 2D mammogram under Medicare Advantage (MA) was $139, while a 3D mammogram under commercial insurance averaged $360.

Oh look, the NIH has a 2030 target👇

Oops! Not for the financial burden of cancer though 😂.

Sky’s the limit guys, spend away!

Are we at least trending in the right direction??

Here’s an update from NBC:

YIKES…That doesn’t sound like progress! Darnit!

Breasts are being dosed with yearly radiation prevent breast cancer but it just keeps getting worse! I guess the only option is to do MORE radiation.

$$$

Susan G Komen For The Cure is the most well known breast cancer non profit organization. Komen raises millions of dollars every year in search for that elusive cure.

Not too shabby to by at the top of the “race” for a cure with Susan….

Soooo…we are spending billions and regularly irradiating breasts, a known cause of cancer, in an effort to save the breasts from cancer…which only makes sense if you don’t think about it. Certainly there must be very clear evidence that overall breast cancer mortality has decreased because of all these helpful irradiating mammograms, right???

Nope.

Deaths from breast cancer have decreased as mammography has increased, but differences in the decreases across geographic areas suggest overdiagnosis. Autier et al. (2010) find that breast cancer mortality for women under age 50 fell from 1989 to 2006 in all 30 European countries that they examine, but they note that the greatest reductions occurred in countries where screening was less common. Using their results, Gøtzsche and Jørgensen (2013) emphasize that the reduction in breast cancer mortality was 49 percent in Denmark but by only 36 percent in Sweden, despite the availability of screening mammography to half of women in this age group in Sweden versus none in Denmark. In the United States, breast cancer mortality for women under age 50 fell by an intermediate 39 percent over the same period (author’s calculations from Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program (2019)). Difference-in-difference evidence within Denmark for older women aged 55 to 74 shows steeper declines in breast cancer mortality in regions without screening programs from 1997 to 2006 (Jørgensen et al., 2010). These findings suggest that decreases in breast cancer mortality are due to factors other than screening, such as decreased use of menopausal hormone therapy (Ravdin et al., 2007) and improved treatments.

These findings suggest that decreases in breast cancer mortality are due to factors other than screening, such as decreased use of menopausal hormone therapy (Ravdin et al., 2007) and improved treatments.

Nelson et al. (2016) note that the implied reduction in breast cancer mortality is small in absolute terms. Screening 10,000 women aged 50–59 over 10 years prevents 7.7 breast cancer deaths, and screening the same number of women aged 60–69 over 10 years prevents 21.3 (Nelson et al., 2015). The number of breast cancer deaths avoided due to mammography screening seems considerably lower than the number of cause-specific deaths avoided due to screening for other cancers. As a point of comparison, the US Preventive Services Task Force guidelines on colorectal cancer screening report that it prevents 200 to 240 colorectal cancer deaths per 10,000 people aged 50 to 70 (Bibbins-Domingo et al., 2016).

As I was looking into the leading manufacturers of mammogram machines I was reading Digital Breast Tomosynthesis:Update on Technology, Evidence, and Clinical Practice, and noticed:

Conclusion DBT is the latest technological advancement for mammography and is poised to become the standard of care in population-based screening.

Disclosures of Conflicts of Interest.—L.M. Activities related to the present article: disclosed no relevant relationships. Activities not related to the present article: board membership for iCAD and Lunit, grants/grants pending from Siemens. Other activities: disclosed no relevant relationships.

Grants pending from Siemens…

Who’s Siemens?

Oh, they make mammogram machines. How awesome for them that the research their grants and pending grants “didn’t fund” showed such promising stuff about 3D mammograms.

Let’s have a look at Siemens…👇

Siemens Healthcare

The Siemens Healthcare Sector is one of the world’s largest healthcare solution providers and a leading manufacturer and service provider in the fields of medical imaging, and laboratory diagnostics, so it’s absolutely ZERO surprise that they have actively collaborated with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support using their expensive screening devices that miss a lot of breast cancer awareness and research. And not because they give a fuck about finding a cure or saving anyone, which btw is contraindicated for their bank account.

In 2006, Siemens Medical Solutions partnered with the Komen Foundation to launch the "Change the Statistic" website, encouraging women to become customers commit to annual mammograms. For each of the first 50,000 commitments, Siemens pledged to donate $1 to the Komen Foundation.

ONE DOLLAR!!! What a deal 😂…

In 2011, Siemens initiated a global campaign to continue the lining of their pockets inviting individuals to upload photos or videos featuring the color pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. Siemens really upped the ante with this one…for each submission, Siemens committed to donating $5 to a non-profit breast cancer organization, with a total donation cap of $200,000.

Siemens is committed to finding a cure (with their imaging machines, of course), and their contributions to organizations are entirely altruistic and present no conflict of interest. So you should not give another thought to the Susan G Komen “non profit” site that highlights the success of 3D/DBT mammography, assholes.

Table note: The study findings below compare sensitivity and specificity for screening with 2D digital mammography plus DBT vs. screening with 2D digital mammography alone. There are no data comparing survival among women who had 2D digital mammography versus those who had DBT (alone or in combination with 2D digital mammography).

👉 Note from Sarah re Table notes (above): These findings are comparing whether a pile of shit smells worse when paired with another pile of shit vs just a pile of shit alone. They have no data relevant to whether this pile of shit comparison has any impact on survival. Which makes it just piles of shit.

Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork

In the quest to fight for a cure, Siemens also teamed up with Hologic back in 2000 and entered into a strategic alliance focused on the development of second-generation digital mammography systems.

Turns out that Hologic is really good at lobbying the people that end up in positions to affect recommendations on stuff like mammograms…

And Hologic is really concerned about ALL things women’s health including prevention, diagnostics, and imaging related to breast cancer…

Oh look…great news 👇

April 4, 2024

Siemens Healthineers announces the US FDA 510(k) clearance of the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant—the company’s first completely redesigned mammography platform in more than 10 years. The clearance includes elements involving full-field digital mammography, or two-dimensional breast imaging; breast biopsy; and titanium contrast-enhanced mammography. The system’s new features enhance user ergonomics and workflow, as well as reduce patient discomfort. Additionally, the company recently filed a Premarket Approval application for the three-dimensional portion of the MAMMOMAT B.brilliant, which includes new tomosynthesis acquisition and reconstruction technology that remains under US FDA review.

What a surprise!

Siemens Healthineers' MAMMOMAT B.brilliant received FDA premarket approval for its 3D imaging portion on September 30, 2024

Let’s review for just a sec…

What is 510(k) clearance?

AKA fuckery piggybacking. This type of approval bypasses the usual FDA review process for a new device. The claim is that a new device is pretty much the same as an already approved device on the market so it doesn’t need to be reviewed.

510(k) clearance refers to a process through which a medical device manufacturer demonstrates that their device is "substantially equivalent" to a device that is already legally marketed in the United States. This process is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Medical Device Amendments of 1976, which gave the FDA authority to oversee medical devices.

Now let’s take a look at some of the latest conflicting interests “science” that confirms how lucrative what great advances have been made through screening!

First published: 01 October 2024

Conclusions

Breast cancer mortality rates continued to decline steadily from 1989 through 2022, with an overall drop of 44% that translates to almost 518,000 fewer women dying from breast cancer in the United States during this time. This progress is the result of advances in treatment and earlier detection through screening. However, these interventions have not been disseminated equally. AIAN women have experienced no reduction in mortality, and Black women have 38% higher mortality than White women despite lower incidence. Black women have the lowest survival of any racial and ethnic group for every breast cancer subtype and stage of disease except localized-stage, with which they are 10% less likely than White women to be diagnosed. Also concerning is the continued rise in breast cancer incidence that is particularly striking among Hispanic and AAPI women, who are vulnerable to challenges in access to care. Progress against breast cancer could be accelerated by mitigating racial disparities through increased racial diversity in clinical trials as well as community partnerships and other initiatives that increase access to high-quality screening and treatment among underserved women.

Lisa A. Newman reports grants from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Fashion Footwear Association of New York, Genentech, and the National Institutes of Health; personal fees from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Susan G. Komen for the Cure; service on a Data and Safety Monitoring Committee at Johns Hopkins Medicine; other support from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and the Stanford University School of Medicine; and travel support from the American Association for Cancer Research, all outside the submitted work. Angela N. Giaquinto, Hyuna Sung, Robert A. Smith, Jessica Star, Ahmedin Jemal, and Rebecca L. Siegel are employed by the American Cancer Society, which receives grants from private and corporate foundations, including foundations associated with companies in the health sector, for research outside of the submitted work. The authors are not funded by or key personnel for any of these grants, and their salary is solely funded through American Cancer Society funds. The remaining authors made no disclosures.

“…are employed by the American Cancer Society, which receives grants from private and corporate foundations, including foundations associated with companies in the health sector, for research outside of the submitted work.”

Ok, I have to jump in here just to make this abundantly clear. 👆This is even more disgusting than companies directly funding authors of studies that support their product. Why? Because people tend to trust “non profit” organizations like the American Cancer Society more than large corporations like pharmaceutical companies. Assumed altruism.

While I would love to believe that the American Cancer Society makes recommendations free from funding influence…I’m not fucking stupid.

Oh look! Polyamorous Siemens is partnering again 🤗.

Freenome has teamed up with Siemens Healthineers to jointly identify appropriate biomarkers to improve the detection of breast cancer. The collaboration will use Freenome’s machine learning and multi-omics capabilities to detect early breast cancer. It will use epigenetic, proteomic, genomic, immunologic and other data types to enhance the accuracy of screening tests, augmenting existing imaging technologies.

Siemens and Freenome are now the top 2 companies in AI medical diagnostics.

Freenome has state of the art “Other-omics” …doesn’t that sound amazing?!?!? Other-omics is how they make the magic happen 😂.

Freenome is breaking barriers to early cancer detection with a suite of blood tests built on its multiomics platform. The company recognizes that no single technology can identify every cancer due to the inherent heterogeneity of the disease. Freenome’s multimodal approach combines molecular biology and assays with computational biology, machine learning and multiple data types to tune into cancer’s subtlest cues, even at the earliest stages of disease.

With the convenience of a standard blood draw, Freenome aims to empower everyone to access recommended cancer screenings. The company is partnering with healthcare organizations and population health decision-makers to integrate its technology and software platform, making cancer detection easier and more accessible.

Always more testing. Earlier testing. Frequent testing.

Genetic testing.

Blood testing.

CANCERCANCERCANCERCANCERCANCERCANCERCANCERCANCERCANCER

Maybe we’ll get a PCR for cancer soon. Nah, there’s no need to fake this pandemic.

And then what?

Well, when they can diagnose you before you ever get cancer… Before you have any evidence of disease…then they can sell you anything.

Crystal balls…Ghost tests…Ocean front property in Oklahoma…

Meeeebeeee MRNA personalized cancer vaccines.

I wonder how long it will be before there’s an emergency declaration for cancer…