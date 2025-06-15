I live in Atlanta, however I happened to be traveling yesterday. I was aware of the planned protests this weekend and told my son it was probably best to steer clear of downtown because unrest is being fomented. I saw this first hand last weekend in LA, where the unrest was so chaotic that exactly nobody actually in LA mentioned it. I wrote about it here.

At 4:04pm yesterday afternoon I got a text from my cousin asking if we were Ok. My uncle had sent her a video of riots in ATL and she knew that the cross streets were very close to where we are. Here is the video she sent:

I pass that fireworks stand in the background of that video everyday. Looks pretty concerning right?

I immediately did an internet search for footage, which was also unsettling:

Here is some local news footage:

The live coverage I found yesterday was from 2:30pm EST (June 14, 2025).

At 4:06pm I called my son to make sure he was alright because this footage was indeed in concerningly close proximity to our life. As it turns out, he had just finished grocery shopping and was currently in the Kroger parking lot adjacent to the “riot” when I called.

He was surprised by my rapid fire questions and distress. He finally cut me off saying, “MOM, CALM DOWN…I AM LOOKING AT CHAMBLEE TUCKER AND NORTHCREST AND THERE IS NO TEAR GAS AND NO POLICE! I don’t even see any people.”

After I FaceTimed and verified that there was literally nothing to see, I asked him to please go take a video of the “riot” intersection.

He sent me this video at 4:34pm yesterday (June 14, 2025), a mere 2 hours after the “ICE protester police stand off”:

I want to be clear here. I am not saying that the footage being circulated is entirely fake shit on a green screen. Some or all of it might be…I don’t know.

What I am saying is what is being shown to people is absolutely NOT accurate.

What is being shown is meant to elicit a strong emotional response. And to incite the behavior associated with that response.

When you are looking out the porthole of a boat, it’s very easy to be quite sure you are in the middle of the ocean….

And hard to believe you’ve always been docked in the marina…

Now I’d like to share the following comment from my previous post:

Here is some information about Crowds On Demand, directly copied from the website:

Are you looking to create a buzz anywhere in the United States? At Crowds on Demand, we provide our clients with impactful advocacy campaigns and events. We are best known for organizing passionate demonstrations, rallies, flash-mobs, corporate PR events, and light-hearted events such as paparazzi, brand ambassadors, and PR stunts.



We also have virtual capabilities including letter-writing, social proof, and phone-banking campaigns. We can create turn-key advocacy groups complete with qualified passionate leaders to staff them all on relatively short notice.



These services are available across the country in every major U.S city, every major U.S metro area and even most smaller cities as well. We even do campaigns abroad coordinating with international partners as needed. We provide everything including the people, the materials, and even the ideas. You can come to us with a specific plan of action and we can make it happen. OR, you can approach us with a general idea and we can help you plan the strategy then execute it. We’ve made campaigns involving hundreds of people come alive in just days. We have a proven record of delivering major wins on even the toughest campaigns and delivering phenomenal experiences with even the most logistically challenging events. Our services are available throughout the United States, so whether you’re looking at doing a single event or a multi-city campaign, we have the resources available to achieve your goals. We have offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Phoenix, AZ with satellite presences across the country.

Please review the following (courtesy of Andrejka):

The string pullers want you to be upset.

And angry.

They want you to be afraid.

They are fomenting and funding all sides to make sure of it.

And they want you to believe, and believe absolutely, the bullshit that you see on the screen. In fact, they absolutely need you to. Believing the bullshit is the lynchpin.

The News™ and The Science™ are neck and neck for the Bullshitter Lifetime Achievement Award.

Don’t dine on bullshit.

