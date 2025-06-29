Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
15h

Another angle is the punishment for non-achievement. So although rewards don’t work, one can easily imagine the data being used punitively: if you don’t do the exercise or lose the weight or lower your blood pressure then your insurance premiums, social credit score, banking access, food choices etc etc can be limited. It seems like that’s the direction they’re heading in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Conspiracy Sarah and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
15h

I don't even have a fitbit, step counter or anything like that. No wearables for me ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture