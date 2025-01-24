These are screenshots sent to me yesterday from a student completing an accredited online high school program.
Memes are coming next. Every time I think I’m going to post them, I get flooded with more bullshit that I simply can’t ignore.
Happy Friday 😜
Conspiracy Sarah is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It was just recently explained to me by an aunty:
She did a word study of the word "school" using old websters dictionary...
[To HOLD, SCHEME further]
The illusion of consensus is the nightmare of reality.