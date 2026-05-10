Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

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Pat Fuller's avatar
Pat Fuller
2d

I just worked on a sign project in NM. The sub panel when we opened it there was a little mouse house, a dead portion of a mouse and one live mouse who boogied out when we invaded his house. Of course it smelled bad, as we left it open and we replaced the entire panel box and breakers, well a NM electrician did. This was before the cruise. My Sales guy told me to mark my calendar as “Hantavirus” has a 14 day incubation period and if you get it, you’re gonna die🤣🤣. I think my last day on the job was 4/17. I’m still breathing. Check back with me soon🤣🤣🤣. PS my sales guy was marine recon, but he’s scared of Mouse poop🤣🤣🤣. I just Can’t Even…

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
2dEdited

You're not really late and even if you were, your take is much more fun to read than most. I'm going to write about it too but waiting to see how some of the bs shakes out. Happy Mother's Day!

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