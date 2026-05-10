Turns out I’m a little late to this party, but that’s not news. I haven’t been really keeping up with “news” lately. I have been very busy supporting a number of my clients during what appears to be another wave of strange illnesses and cancers that I’m sure are completely unrelated to the injectable bioweapons deployed on the world… but that’s a post for another day.

My middle son called me Friday, and asked if I knew about the hantavirus. In his most serious voice, he said that he sure hoped they were coming up with a new experimental vaccine and that he would love to be in a clinical trial. He was quiet for a beat and then burst into fits of laughter along with his brothers in the background. He said something about a cruise ship and wasn’t that how “covid” kicked off??? And then asked how stupid they think we are…

I thought this story might have had little dramatic exaggeration on my son’s part. So I looked it up and sure as shit, we’ve got another deadly virus holding a cruise ship hostage. 🤯

I guess remakes are all the rage these days. They originally made this movie in 1998.

And then did a live remake in 2020 aboard The Diamond Princess.

Which kicked off the most egregious revocation of personal freedoms since 9/11.

The New Normal™, brought to you by Covid.

They’ve been advertising this for quite sometime….

Anyway … I wrote up this hantavirus stuff before I realized that everyone and their brother has already been on this for a hot minute. Better late than never I suppose, and I’m posting despite certain redundancy.

Without further delay… onto the hantavirus shenanigans.

Before we get into the nitty gritty, I would like to present some photos.

The following is a picture of A LANDFILL.

The Argentine government's leading hypothesis was that a Dutch couple who died contracted Hantavirus during a bird-watching outing at a garbage dump in Ushuaia, Argentina

Where the people supposedly infected with the dreaded hantavirus … were recently birdwatching.

Look folks, the birds aren’t going to watch themselves. Sometimes you have to get off the cruise ship in Argentina and go to the landfill if you want to see a white-bellied seed-snipe.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and just ask… could it have been the massively toxic landfill that made them sick???

Just for fun I looked up some potential toxins that one could be exposed to at a landfill and the symptoms that could occur. Here are some likely landfill toxins:

Hydrogen Sulfide (H₂S)

Methane (CH₄)

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Vinyl Chloride

Dioxins & Furans

Heavy Metals

Lead

Mercury

Cadmium

Arsenic

PFAS (“Forever Chemicals”)

Asbestos

Bioaerosols / Endotoxins / Mold

Leachate Contaminants

And here’s a Venn diagram of symptom overlap between those chemicals and the supposed hantavirus:

Y’all know I love a Venn diagram

What does this “virus” look like?

Oh look, here is an image of “hantavirus” from CDC 👇

And here is one from The Virology Controls Studies Project…

Where there happened to be exactly zero possibility of any virus being present …👇

also see HERE

You know I wanted to know how this “virus” was originally “isolated”.

So I went back to the foundational work. Here is the primary paper:

In a moment we will jump straight to the materials and methods section where we find:

Prepared tissue sections from rodent organs (especially lung/kidney). Tissue samples exposed to serum from recovered human patients. Use of indirect fluorescent antibody (FA) testing. Fluorescent staining patterns under microscopy.

Aaaah …. so the “signal” identifying the alleged pathogen is supposed antibody binding patterns. Not direct isolation of an actual virus.

That is to say, the “virus” is operationally defined through immune reactions and indirect biological effects rather than physical isolation of a supposed virus.

The indirect FA (fluorescent antibody) assay itself is fundamentally a surrogate endpoint because antibodies are being used as proxies for the presence of the infectious agent (that has never been isolated from everything else).

I’ve copied and pasted some of the materials and methods section for your review:

Project areas. Surveys were carried out in civilian villages where many cases of KHF have been reported each year. Six areas, namely, Yun-chun, Puchun, Songnaeri, Jihengri, Chunsuri, and Kasangri of Kyungido, Korea, were surveyed. These areas are typical farm villages, located in mountainous districts and surrounded by rice paddies, streams, and mountains. All of these areas are located not far from the 38th parallel, north latitude. Collection, identification, and processing of rodents. Rodents were captured from fields, uncultivated scrub vegetation, and near farm dwellings with use of wire-mesh live traps. Traps were set during late afternoon and examined at midnight and at dawn. Animals were transported live to the laboratory in Seoul, Korea, and identified according to the taxonomic scheme of Won [14]. Samples of blood were obtained by cardiac puncture of animals anesthetized with chloroform, and the animals were autopsied. Cervical lymph nodes, spleen, lung, liver, and kidneys were removed and weighed. Portions of each organ were triturated in borate-buffered saline, pH 8.0, containing 1% bovine plasma albumin (BSBA) for attempts at viral isolation, and the remainder was stored at -70 C. For fluorescent antibody (FA) tests frozen sections of lung tissue were cut to a thickness of 4 /Lm, air-dried on glass slides, fixed for 7 min in acetone, and stored at -70 C until needed. For titration of the infectious agent, 10% lung suspensions were prepared in BSBA and then clarified at 2,000 g for 20 min; the supernatant was used to inoculate cell cultures and animals. Titration end points in A. agrarius were calculated 20 days later by the method of Reed and Muench [15]. FA techniques. Since immunofluorescence employing fresh sections from naturally (initially) and experimentally (subsequently) infected A. agrarius and antisera from persons convalescent from KHF was the only system to emerge from this work that was capable of measuring infection, an early problem was that of reagent standardization. Block titrations were carried out with several human sera and sections from a single pair of infected rodent lungs with use of the indirect FA procedure. The titer of antibody in the serum was found to be 1:1,024, and the end-point dilution of conjugated antiglobulin in terms of acceptable brightness was most sharply determined when the serum dilution was held to 1:64 (later at 1:50 for convenience). Thus 1 antiglobulin unit was defined as the highest dilution giving distinct fluorescence at a serum dilution of 1:64 (or I :50). Eight antiglobulin units were employed in all indirect FA tests. One unit of human serum antibody was, in turn, defined as the highest dilution of serum giving a distinct reaction in the presence of 8 antiglobulin units. When the indirect FA method was used to search for antigen, 16 units of serum antibody to the KHF agent were used in the initial reaction. Fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC)-conjugated polyvalent immunoglobulins of goat origin prepare against human and guinea pig immunoglobulins were obtained from Hyland Laboratories, Costa Mesa, Calif. Serum from a patient convalescent from KHF with a titer of 1:2,048 by the indirect FA test was fractionated by the method of Kabat and Meyer [16], adjusted to contain 10 mg of globulirr/rnl, and conjugated with FITC by the method of Marshall et al. [17]. Unbound dye was removed moved according to the method of Porath and Flodin [18], and the conjugate was absorbed by the technique of Coons et al. [19]. This direct conjugate had a titer of I :32 against the infected A. agrarius lung tissue and was used at a dilution of 1:4 (8 antiglobulin units) to search for KHF specific antigen in animal tissues and cell cultures. Conjugate was incubated with cells at 36 C for 30 min. Slides were washed three times for 5 min with continuous agitation in phosphate buffered saline, pH 7.6, air-dried, and mounted with cover slips in glycerine-saline. They were examined in a transmission electron microscope (American Optical Co., Buffalo, N.Y.) with use of a mercury arc light source, a BG-12 exciter, and a 51O-mm barrier filter. Incubation, washing, and mounting procedures for the two-step indirect FA test were basically similar. Controls for the various FA techniques included sections of lung tissue from normal A. agrarius and sera from persons never resident in Korea or other regions where KHF-like disease is known to occur. The specificity of reactions also was confirmed with use of the two-step inhibition method of Goldman [20]. In this procedure the direct conjugate prepared with antiserum to the KHF agent was used as the second reactant at a dilution of 1:2. In the case of convalescent-phase human sera, the end point was taken as the highest dilution of serum able to reduce specific fluorescence in A. agrarius lung tissues from a brilliant (+++) to a dull (+)reaction.

Drum roll please….

Behold the pictures of the virus "antibodies" showing that there is a virus jack shit:👇

Just for fun…

From the citation listed above, “Coons et al. [19]”:

Coons et al. [19] = absorbed once with mouse liver and once with rabbit bone marrow powder

Preparation of acegone-dried tissue powders for absorption of conjugates.--

The data reported in this paper were collected with the aid of conjugates absorbed twice with mouse liver powder. It has subsequently developed (see below) that rabbit tissue is best studied by means of conjugates absorbed once with mouse liver and once with rabbit bone marrow powder.

👆Got that?

Absorbing twice with mouse liver powder is no good.

Note to self: Must do once with mouse liver and once with rabbit bone marrow powder. ✅ Got it.

That was the primary paper. There have been more since then, of course.

👇Like this one that used PCR/sequencing to characterize “viral RNA” mysterious footprints said to be left by the Hantavirus that now came from deer mice and caused hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS):

👇Or there is this one that used more surrogate endpoints to push the rodent-reservoir theory. This paper also brought in the scapegoat we all know and love … asymptomatic carriage. Turns out that natural hosts are largely (and conveniently) asymptomatic, so “disease transmission” was again inferred through biomarkers rather than overt illness:

👇 And that brings us to this paper which helped bring that fear factor:

This is an epidemiologic inference paper. It is one of the most widely cited papers as “proof” of human to human transmission.

The study looked at (small) clusters of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) cases in Argentina and tried to determine whether this occurred due to shared environmental exposure (like living with rodents) or direct human transmission.

To be clear, this paper does NOT directly observe any of the following:

viral particles moving person-to-person

aerosol transfer

or experimentally demonstrated human infectivity

Yet again, transmission is inferred, this time from:

timing

contact history

clustering

and serology

This appears to be a common approach in outbreak epidemiology, conclusions depending heavily on the interpretation of associations.

Temporal clustering DOES NOT prove person-to-person spread. That’s it.

Here are some possible alternatives that cannot be ruled out:

shared environmental exposures

common rodent source

contaminated structures

toxic regional ecological exposure

The paper tried to argue against these possibilities, but could not fully eliminate them.

The regions involved already had:

endemic rodent exposure

rural environmental overlap

shared living conditions

ecological risk factors

Therefore, proving that a second patient acquired infection from a human rather than the same environmental source is simply not possible.

This paper did not isolate or prove anything. Instead it leaned on surrogate markers, namely serology, PCR, antibody responses, and “sequence” similarity.

These are indirect markers … like seeing shadows on the wall of the cave.

The paper did not isolate purified virions from transmission events, experimentally transmit defined purified material, or chemically characterize infectious particles between patients. Who cares! It is proof that the “virus” is transmissible between humans.

Turns out that stuff like isolation and proof are completely unnecessary for any viral isolation or transmission paper.

And wouldn’t you know it … this just in yesterday👇

Global warming climate change is at it again. Forcing the virus to pack its suitcase and relocate.

Thanks to climate change, the virus has moved north, escaping from its traditional range in the mountains of Patagonia to reach the cities and most densely populated areas of the country.

👇 Here is the house where hantavirus unpacked its suitcase.

Tragically, a 14yo boy became quite ill and died here. Which could clearly be from no other cause other than hantavirus and climate change.

Other Thoughts

I was pretty sure that hantavirus wasn’t included in any of the current PREP Act declarations, but thought I should check to be sure.

All clear for hantavirus! Just Ebola, Marburg, Smallpox, Pandemic Influenza, Anthrax, Acute Radiation Syndrome, and Covid-19 through December 31, 2028.

I am amending the PREP Act Declaration for Countermeasures Against Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease to cover countermeasures previously covered under the Declaration for Ebola Virus Disease Vaccines and the Declaration for Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics due to the similarities of the viruses and the need to expand Covered Countermeasures against Ebola Disease to include all vaccines, diagnostics, and devices in addition to previously covered vaccines and therapeutics, and to cover these countermeasures when administered or used by an Authority Having Jurisdiction to respond to a declared emergency, in addition to previously covered activities directly supported by the United States. All previously Covered Countermeasures for Ebolavirus and distribution activities continue to be covered. This action has the effect of combining the three previous Declarations into one amended Declaration and makes PREP Act coverage for Ebolavirus countermeasures consistent with PREP Act coverage provided for other health threats, including Marburg, Smallpox, Pandemic Influenza, Anthrax, and Acute Radiation Syndrome and emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19.[]

I am extending the effective time period for the Declaration through December 31, 2028.

While it appears that this episode of The New Normal™: Pandemic Control isn’t going to pop off like the ongoing Covid Series, which will apparently be renewed for Booster Seasons in perpetuity… it’s good to keep a finger on the “pandemic” pulse.

Because as we all know that rights withdrawn are not returned.

And emergencies are opportunities for their extraction.

Here are some related posts:

Suing the Bads Conspiracy Sarah · December 7, 2023 I have been looking into the structural legal changes that have happened, over the course of many decades, that have allowed for the situation we are currently in. Read full story

Tom Cowan's Interview with Kim Iversen & Why It Matters Conspiracy Sarah · July 13, 2025 I recently listened to an interview Kim Iversen did with Tom Cowan in March of this year (2025). I initially didn’t listen to it because I am pretty familiar with Tom’s stance on on viruses and virology. I actually took his New Biology course over a year ago because I wanted to really understand this virus/not a virus thing and was tired of sifting th… Read full story

Also…

👊 Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there raising kiddos that can think for themselves.

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