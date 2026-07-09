Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
19h

Glad to visit your United States of A-MEME-ica! LOL!

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Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
19h

Thanks for the great report from the Atlanta airport. Were the two CDC employees actually Jay Bhattacharya and Bob Redfield? That would be a great job for them for the next year or two! Every single f….ing day!

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